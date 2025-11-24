Hosted by

Morgan State University Alumni Association Incorporated

About this event

Alpha Delta Centennial Gala

Tyler Ballroom-Morgan State University

1700 East Cold Spring Lane Baltimore, MD 21251

VIP Admission-Centennial Level Monument Donor
Free

In additon to the general admission offerings you will receive priority entry, reserved seating, and commerative souvenir booklet.

VIP Admission-Diamond Level Monument Donor
Free

In additon to the general admission offerings you will receive priority entry, reserved seating, and commerative souvenir booklet.

General Admission
$200

Enjoy an opening reception, a lovely gala, and receive a souvenir gift to commerate the occasion.

Undergradute Admission
$100

Enjoy an opening reception, a lovely gala, and receive a souvenir gift to commerate the occasion. (this discounted rate is for all our current Alpha Delta members)

Add a donation for Morgan State University Alumni Association Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!