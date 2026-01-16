Morgan State University Alumni Association Incorporated

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Morgan State University Alumni Association Incorporated

About this event

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Alpha Delta Centennial Weekend - Steering Committee Only

Tyler Ballroom-Morgan State University

1700 East Cold Spring Lane Baltimore, MD 21251

The Centennial Experience - General Admission
$350

The Centennial weekend promises to be truly unforgettable and will include:


·         Monument Unveiling

·         Campus Tours

·         Centennial Service Project

·         Centennial Gala

·         Centennial Worship Services

·         Opportunities to reconnect, reminisce, and rejoice


We look forward to welcoming you, celebrating you, and honoring the rich history that binds us together. We encourage you to complete your registration early and join us for this momentous occasion.

The Centennial Experience - Undergraduate (Alexandria)
$100

The Centennial weekend promises to be truly unforgettable and will include:


·         Monument Unveiling

·         Campus Tours

·         Centennial Service Project

·         Centennial Gala

·         Centennial Worship Services

·         Opportunities to reconnect, reminisce, and rejoice


We look forward to welcoming you, celebrating you, and honoring the rich history that binds us together. We encourage you to complete your registration early and join us for this momentous occasion.

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