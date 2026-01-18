Morgan State University Alumni Association Incorporated

Alpha Delta Centennial Weekend

University Student Center

Calvin and Tina Ballroom, 1700 E. Cold Spring Lance Baltimore MD 21251

The Centennial Experience - General Admission
$350

The Centennial weekend promises to be truly unforgettable and will include:


·         Monument Unveiling

·         Campus Tours

·         Centennial Service Project

·         Centennial Gala

·         Centennial Worship Services

·         Opportunities to reconnect, reminisce, and rejoice


We look forward to welcoming you, celebrating you, and honoring the rich history that binds us together. We encourage you to complete your registration early and join us for this momentous occasion.

The Centennial Experience - Table/Group of 10
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

**This option is for a group of 10.


The Centennial Experience - Current Alpha Delta Undergrads
$100

