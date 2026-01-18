Alpha Delta Centennial Weekend

**This option is for a group of 10.





The Centennial weekend promises to be truly unforgettable and will include:





· Monument Unveiling

· Campus Tours

· Centennial Service Project

· Centennial Gala

· Centennial Worship Services

· Opportunities to reconnect, reminisce, and rejoice





We look forward to welcoming you, celebrating you, and honoring the rich history that binds us together. We encourage you to complete your registration early and join us for this momentous occasion.