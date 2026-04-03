Operating - Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Alpha Eta Sigma Chapter

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Operating - Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Alpha Eta Sigma Chapter

About the memberships

Alpha Eta Sigma Chapter Membership Dues & Donations for 2026 -2027 Sorority Year

Alumnae (Non-Life) Member Dues
$594

No expiration

Full Amount

Alumnae Life Member Dues
$394

No expiration

Full Amount

Partial Payment Option - $100
$100

No expiration

You can make a partial $100 incremental payments by using this option. if you wish to pay MORE than $100, please USE THE ADDITIONAL DONATION SECTION below to add the amount. Payments will be applied to your applicable dues amount until fully paid. Please retain your Zeffy email receipts to keep track of payments.

NOTE This payment option includes a $6.00 (round-off) donation to the chapter if all partial payments are remitted in $100 increments. Thank You!

Late Fee
$25

No expiration

Late fee applies to Dues paid on/after October 1, 2026

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