Soul Quest Healing Horizons Foundation INC

Hosted by

Soul Quest Healing Horizons Foundation INC

About this event

All Inclusive Sisterhood Retreat-Meals, Activites, Education & Accommodations

1160 Gulf Blvd

Clearwater, FL 33767, USA

Claim Your Seat at the Table
$1,533

🌊 The Alpha-Gal Healing Horizons Sisterhood Retreat 🌊

This is more than a retreat… it’s a space where you can finally exhale.

Set along the peaceful shores of Clearwater Beach, this intimate women’s retreat is designed for those living with Alpha-Gal and Lyme who are ready to step out of survival mode and into connection, safety, and healing.


For one full weekend, everything is thoughtfully created with you in mind.

No questioning your food
No explaining your condition
No fear at the table

Just nourishment, understanding, and a community that truly gets it.


You’ll experience:
• Intentionally curated mammal-free & dairy free meals created in collaboration with a dedicated chef
• Gentle sunrise beach yoga to awaken your body and spirit
• A deeply calming sound healing ceremony
• Opening and closing sister circles where your voice is seen and heard
• Education & meaningful connection with women walking a similar path


Surrounded by ocean air, soft sunsets, and the warmth of sisterhood, this retreat invites you to reconnect—with yourself and with others who understand your journey without explanation.

💛 This is where healing meets belonging.
💛 This is where your voice matters.
💛 This is where you are no longer alone.


Stand up. Be counted. Be part of something bigger.

UNLOCK YOUR FOUNDING 1OO CODE: FOUNDING100



Event Summary:

The Healing Horizon Retreat

Includes accommodations, retreat access, meals, activities, and educational experiences.

Start Date: Friday, November 06, 2026

End Date: Sunday, November 08, 2026

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