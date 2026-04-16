All Inclusive Sisterhood Retreat-Meals, Activites, Education & Accommodations

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About this event
🌊 The Alpha-Gal Healing Horizons Sisterhood Retreat 🌊
This is more than a retreat… it’s a space where you can finally exhale.
Set along the peaceful shores of Clearwater Beach, this intimate women’s retreat is designed for those living with Alpha-Gal and Lyme who are ready to step out of survival mode and into connection, safety, and healing.
For one full weekend, everything is thoughtfully created with you in mind.
✨ No questioning your food
✨ No explaining your condition
✨ No fear at the table
Just nourishment, understanding, and a community that truly gets it.
You’ll experience:
• Intentionally curated mammal-free & dairy free meals created in collaboration with a dedicated chef
• Gentle sunrise beach yoga to awaken your body and spirit
• A deeply calming sound healing ceremony
• Opening and closing sister circles where your voice is seen and heard
• Education & meaningful connection with women walking a similar path
Surrounded by ocean air, soft sunsets, and the warmth of sisterhood, this retreat invites you to reconnect—with yourself and with others who understand your journey without explanation.
💛 This is where healing meets belonging.
💛 This is where your voice matters.
💛 This is where you are no longer alone.
✨ Stand up. Be counted. Be part of something bigger. ✨
UNLOCK YOUR FOUNDING 1OO CODE: FOUNDING100
Event Summary:
The Healing Horizon Retreat
Includes accommodations, retreat access, meals, activities, and educational experiences.
Start Date: Friday, November 06, 2026
End Date: Sunday, November 08, 2026
$
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