All Inclusive Sisterhood Retreat-Meals, Activites, Education & Accommodations

🌊 The Alpha-Gal Healing Horizons Sisterhood Retreat 🌊

This is more than a retreat… it’s a space where you can finally exhale.

Set along the peaceful shores of Clearwater Beach, this intimate women’s retreat is designed for those living with Alpha-Gal and Lyme who are ready to step out of survival mode and into connection, safety, and healing.





For one full weekend, everything is thoughtfully created with you in mind.

✨ No questioning your food

✨ No explaining your condition

✨ No fear at the table

Just nourishment, understanding, and a community that truly gets it.





You’ll experience:

• Intentionally curated mammal-free & dairy free meals created in collaboration with a dedicated chef

• Gentle sunrise beach yoga to awaken your body and spirit

• A deeply calming sound healing ceremony

• Opening and closing sister circles where your voice is seen and heard

• Education & meaningful connection with women walking a similar path





Surrounded by ocean air, soft sunsets, and the warmth of sisterhood, this retreat invites you to reconnect—with yourself and with others who understand your journey without explanation.

💛 This is where healing meets belonging.

💛 This is where your voice matters.

💛 This is where you are no longer alone.





✨ Stand up. Be counted. Be part of something bigger. ✨

UNLOCK YOUR FOUNDING 1OO CODE: FOUNDING100









Event Summary:

The Healing Horizon Retreat

Includes accommodations, retreat access, meals, activities, and educational experiences.

Start Date: Friday, November 06, 2026

End Date: Sunday, November 08, 2026