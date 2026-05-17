Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala - Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future

Serve as the exclusive presenting sponsor of the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future. Benefits include naming recognition as the event’s presenting sponsor, premier logo placement on event materials and sponsor signage, a premium full-page advertisement in the commemorative program, verbal recognition during the event, dedicated social media spotlights, four complimentary gala tickets, and recognition in post-event communications.