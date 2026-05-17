Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc

About this event

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala - Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future

1547 Riverside Dr

Gainesville, GA 30501, USA

General Admission
$100

General Admission includes entry to the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter 50th Anniversary Gala, complimentary dinner service, drink tickets, and access to dancing, entertainment, and all gala festivities.

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Serve as the exclusive presenting sponsor of the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future. Benefits include naming recognition as the event’s presenting sponsor, premier logo placement on event materials and sponsor signage, a premium full-page advertisement in the commemorative program, verbal recognition during the event, dedicated social media spotlights, four complimentary gala tickets, and recognition in post-event communications.

Diamond Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Receive prominent recognition as a Diamond Sponsor of the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future. Benefits include prominent logo placement on event materials and the event website, a full-page advertisement in the commemorative program, a dedicated social media sponsor spotlight, verbal recognition during the event, three complimentary gala tickets, and recognition in post-event communications.

Pearl Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future, as a Pearl Sponsor. Benefits include logo placement on event materials and sponsor signage, a half-page advertisement in the commemorative program, dedicated social media recognition, verbal recognition during the event, two complimentary gala tickets, and recognition in post-event communications.

Gold Sponsor
$250

Support the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future, as a Gold Sponsor. Benefits include recognition in the commemorative program, a quarter-page advertisement in the commemorative program, recognition during the event, recognition in a group sponsor social media post, one complimentary gala ticket, and recognition in post-event communications.

Full Page Color Advertisement
$100
Half Page Color Advertisement
$75
Quarter Page Color Advertisement
$50
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