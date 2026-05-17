Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala - Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future

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About this event
General Admission includes entry to the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter 50th Anniversary Gala, complimentary dinner service, drink tickets, and access to dancing, entertainment, and all gala festivities.
Serve as the exclusive presenting sponsor of the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future. Benefits include naming recognition as the event’s presenting sponsor, premier logo placement on event materials and sponsor signage, a premium full-page advertisement in the commemorative program, verbal recognition during the event, dedicated social media spotlights, four complimentary gala tickets, and recognition in post-event communications.
Receive prominent recognition as a Diamond Sponsor of the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future. Benefits include prominent logo placement on event materials and the event website, a full-page advertisement in the commemorative program, a dedicated social media sponsor spotlight, verbal recognition during the event, three complimentary gala tickets, and recognition in post-event communications.
Support the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future, as a Pearl Sponsor. Benefits include logo placement on event materials and sponsor signage, a half-page advertisement in the commemorative program, dedicated social media recognition, verbal recognition during the event, two complimentary gala tickets, and recognition in post-event communications.
Support the Lambda Iota Omega Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Golden Reflections: Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future, as a Gold Sponsor. Benefits include recognition in the commemorative program, a quarter-page advertisement in the commemorative program, recognition during the event, recognition in a group sponsor social media post, one complimentary gala ticket, and recognition in post-event communications.
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