Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Beta Omega Chapter's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Approximate Value - $525 Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank) Reserve Series Sauvignon Blanc (2 bottles), Sonoma County Buena Vista Chardonnay, The Sheriff of Sonoma County Red Wine...and more!
Starting bid
Approximate value: $1200 Southwest Gift Card $300, Vibe Beam2 Earbuds, Luggage Straps, Neck Pillow, Foldable Charger, Passport Holder...and more!
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $2400 Cherry Co-Gift Purchase Value >$300, KC Monarchs Jersey & Hat, iFLY Skydiving Gift Card...and more!
Starting bid
Approximate value: $800 Catered private dinner for 2 - Cater 2 You, Two Pilates sessions - Pilates w/Gigi, Private dinner table setting for two - Perfectly Hitched by Latrece, One yoga session - House of Glatitude...and more!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Approximate Value $800 Gift cards - $175, Bluetooth Speaker, Grooming Supplies, Bourbon & Wine, Cigar poker, duale' Cigar flask, Cigar whisky tumblers, Hair & Facial Services - Kansas City Barber Company, One hour personal training - CW Fitness group...and more!
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