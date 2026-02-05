Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

95th Anniversary of the Alpha Lambda Charter Day Weekend

Alpha Lambda Sorors Package
$185

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities: Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry, Soror-to-Soror DiALogue and Lunch, and Service Project, 95th Anniversary Gala. (This is an Elegant Adult-Only Affair), and SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. If you are bringing a guest to any of the available events, please select the appropriate ticket below.

Alpha Lambda Current Collegiate Soror Package
$100

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities: Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry, Soror-to-Soror DiALogue and Lunch, and Service Project, 95th Anniversary Gala, (This is an Elegant Adult-Only Affair) and SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. If you are bringing a guest to any of the available events, please select the appropriate ticket below.

Guest - Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry
$25

Celebrating 95 years of Alpha Lambda legacy and excellence.

The fish fry atmosphere is one everyone will enjoy, guests and children.

Individual guest price for Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry.
Open to the public.

Guest - 95th Anniversary Gala
$65

Celebrating 95 years of Alpha Lambda legacy and excellence. This is an Elegant Adult-Only Affair.

Individual guest price for 95th Anniversary Gala.

guest.

Guest - SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program - SORORS ONLY
$10

Individual guest price for SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. Sorors only.

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

$

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