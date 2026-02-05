95th Anniversary of the Alpha Lambda Charter Day Weekend

About this event
Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities: Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry, Soror-to-Soror DiALogue and Lunch, and Service Project, 95th Anniversary Gala. (This is an Elegant Adult-Only Affair), and SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. If you are bringing a guest to any of the available events, please select the appropriate ticket below.
Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities: Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry, Soror-to-Soror DiALogue and Lunch, and Service Project, 95th Anniversary Gala, (This is an Elegant Adult-Only Affair) and SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. If you are bringing a guest to any of the available events, please select the appropriate ticket below.
Celebrating 95 years of Alpha Lambda legacy and excellence.
The fish fry atmosphere is one everyone will enjoy, guests and children.
Individual guest price for Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry.
Open to the public.
Celebrating 95 years of Alpha Lambda legacy and excellence. This is an Elegant Adult-Only Affair.
Individual guest price for 95th Anniversary Gala.
guest.
Individual guest price for SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. Sorors only.
$
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