Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

Alpha Lambda DST 95th Sponsorships

Full Page Ad (7.5” width x 10” height)
$195

7.5” width x 10” height (camera-ready artwork) - Camera-ready artwork must be submitted by April 17, 2026 via wetransfer.com. Join us in making this commemorative program a lasting tribute.

Half Page Ad
$95

7.5” width x 5” height (camera-ready artwork) - 7.5” width x 10” height (camera-ready artwork) - Camera-ready artwork must be submitted by April 17, 2026 via wetransfer.com. Join us in making this commemorative program a lasting tribute.

Business, Non-Profit Organization Service Listing
$45

Example: Golden Crown Events (www.goldencrownevents.com). Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @GoldenCrownEvents. Contact: 919-555-1234, [email protected]. A premier event planning company specializing in elegant weddings, corporate gatherings, and unforgettable celebrations with personalized service, creative design, and exceptional attention to detail, highly curated.

PREMIER SPONSOR – ENTIRE WEEKEND
$1,095

Exclusive recognition as Premier Sponsor for the full weekend.

  • Prominent logo/name on event banners, signage, publications and advertisements.
  • Logo/name featured on program slideshow throughout the weekend.
  • Complimentary full-page ad in the Anniversary Program & Sponsorship Guide.
  • Verbal recognition during all programs.
  • VIP/reserved seating at events.
  • Recognition on Alpha Lambda digital platforms, monthly newsletter and pre/post-event communications.

*Sponsorship packages does not include registration tickets for the 95th Anniversary event.

SIGNATURE EVENT SPONSOR
$595

Sponsor of (2) events (Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday).

  • Logo/name on event signage for sponsored event.
  • Logo/name included in program slideshow.
  • Complimentary half-page ad in the 95th Anniversary Program.
  • Verbal recognition during sponsored event.
  • Reserved seating for sponsor.

*Sponsorship packages does not include registration tickets for the 95th Anniversary event.

PROGRAM SPONSOR
$295

(Support of one (1) event Friday, Saturday or Sunday).

  • Logo/name displayed during sponsored program segment.
  • Logo/name included in program slideshow.
  • Complimentary line listing in the Sponsorship Guide.
  • Recognition in printed and digital acknowledgements.
  • Reserved seating for sponsor.

*Sponsorship packages does not include registration tickets for the 95th Anniversary event.

COMMUNITY PARTNER SPONSOR (NON DELTA BUSINESS, NON-PROFIT...
$1,095

Investment: See Sponsorship Levels and Benefits above.

COMMUNITY PARTNER SPONSOR (NON DELTA BUSINESS, NON-PROFIT...
$595

Investment: See Sponsorship Levels and Benefits above.

COMMUNITY PARTNER SPONSOR (NON DELTA BUSINESS, NON-PROFIT...
$295

Investment: See Sponsorship Levels and Benefits above.

ONE-DAY VENDOR | FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2026
$150

Durham Alumnae Chapter – Delta House | 5–9 p.m.

  • One table and two chairs, early setup access?
  • Wi-Fi (hotspot recommended to bring as back-up)
  • Promotional exposure
  • Vendor directory listing
ONE-DAY VENDOR | SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026
$150

NCCU STUDENT CENTER | 10 - 2 & 5 - 9 p.m.

  • One table and two chairs
  • Wi-Fi (hotspot recommended to bring as back-up)
  • Loading zone access
  • Promotional exposure
  • Vendor directory listing
TWO-DAY VENDOR | MAY 29–30, 2026
$275

Friday: Delta House | Saturday: NCCU Student Center

  • One table and two chairs
  • Wi-Fi (hotspot recommended to bring as back-up)
  • Loading zone access
  • Promotional exposure
  • Vendor directory listing
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