Alpha Lambda DST 95th Sponsorships

About this event
7.5” width x 10” height (camera-ready artwork) - Camera-ready artwork must be submitted by April 17, 2026 via wetransfer.com. Join us in making this commemorative program a lasting tribute.
7.5” width x 5” height (camera-ready artwork) - 7.5” width x 10” height (camera-ready artwork) - Camera-ready artwork must be submitted by April 17, 2026 via wetransfer.com. Join us in making this commemorative program a lasting tribute.
Example: Golden Crown Events (www.goldencrownevents.com). Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @GoldenCrownEvents. Contact: 919-555-1234, [email protected]. A premier event planning company specializing in elegant weddings, corporate gatherings, and unforgettable celebrations with personalized service, creative design, and exceptional attention to detail, highly curated.
Exclusive recognition as Premier Sponsor for the full weekend.
*Sponsorship packages does not include registration tickets for the 95th Anniversary event.
Sponsor of (2) events (Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday).
*Sponsorship packages does not include registration tickets for the 95th Anniversary event.
(Support of one (1) event Friday, Saturday or Sunday).
*Sponsorship packages does not include registration tickets for the 95th Anniversary event.
Investment: See Sponsorship Levels and Benefits above.
Investment: See Sponsorship Levels and Benefits above.
Investment: See Sponsorship Levels and Benefits above.
Durham Alumnae Chapter – Delta House | 5–9 p.m.
NCCU STUDENT CENTER | 10 - 2 & 5 - 9 p.m.
Friday: Delta House | Saturday: NCCU Student Center
$
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