Alpha Legacy Scholarship Gala Silent Auction

Enjoy restaurant-quality deep-fried food at home with the Kalorik 3.2 Quart Deep Fryer with Oil Filtration. Simple and easy to use, this intuitive user-friendly appliance lets you fry all your favorite foods to crispy, indulgent perfection — without the hassle, or mess. Make delicious fried chicken, french fries, wings, onion rings, doughnuts, and beignets, as this professional-performance deep fryer creates a crispy, golden exterior and rich, tender interior. An oil-filtration system drains, cleans, and stores oil for future use, saving you time and money. Simply turn the dial to release the oil and filter it into the clean oil tank. The basket, lid, oil tank, and filtered oil container can be safely washed in your dishwasher, making for quick and easy cleanup.

