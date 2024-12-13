Sankofa Foundation

Hosted by

Sankofa Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Alpha Legacy Scholarship Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2000 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75074

Bourbon and Sticks item
Bourbon and Sticks
$175

Starting bid

12 - Premium Hand-rolled Victor Sinclair Cigars; 1 - Black Tiple Torch Lighter and Cutter; 1- Mahogany 20-Count Humidor; 1- Black Herf-a-Dor 5-Count Travel Humidor; 1 - 750 ML Buffalo Trace Bourbon; 1 - 750 ML Paddleford Creek Small Batch Bourbon
Eagle Rare and Don Rafel cigars item
Eagle Rare and Don Rafel cigars
$175

Starting bid

1 - Uncle Nearest 1884; 1 - Eagle Rare 10-Year Bourbon; 1 - Tequika Lobos 1707; 2 - Don Rafel Cigar Sampler Pack(6 ea.)
Cabernet and Cigars item
Cabernet and Cigars
$125

Starting bid

1 - Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon Wine; 1 - Mimosa Opera Prima 1 - Bellini Opera Prima 1 - Ribbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew 1 - AT&T 12-Liter Cooler Bag 2 - Don Rafel Cigar Sampler Pack (6 ea.)
Long Island Iced Tea item
Long Island Iced Tea
$125

Starting bid

1 - 750 ML Titos Handmade Vodka; 1 - Liter LaBelle Triple Sec 1 - 750 ML 1800 Tequila Silver 1 - 1.75 ML Chi Chis Long Island Iced Tea 1 - 750 ML Bacardi Superior Traveler 1 - 750 ML Bombay Sapphire Gin 2 - AMC Movie Passes
Crown Royal item
Crown Royal
$125

Starting bid

1 - 1.75 L Maker’s Mark Bourbon; 1 - 1.75 ML Crown Royal; 1 - 750 ML Wild Turkey 101; 2 - AMC Movie Passes
Emmitt Smith Autographed JFR Lunatic El Chiquito Cigar Box item
Emmitt Smith Autographed JFR Lunatic El Chiquito Cigar Box item
Emmitt Smith Autographed JFR Lunatic El Chiquito Cigar Box
$100

Starting bid

Emmitt Smith autograph box - The wline is the JFR Lunatic the size of this new cigar is 4 7/8×70 that uses a Mexican San Andrés wrapper over Nicaraguan binder and fillers. JFR Lunatic made at Tabacos Valle de Jalapa S.A. (TABSA) in Estelí, Nicaragua.
Necklace item
Necklace item
Necklace
$75

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Mallory Rose Necklace
14k Diamond Stud earrings item
14k Diamond Stud earrings item
14k Diamond Stud earrings item
14k Diamond Stud earrings
$250

Starting bid

14 karat whit gold diamond stud earrings set with round brilliant cut diamonds weighed 0.30 carats. These diamonds have been graded as J in color and S12 in clarity. Includes jar of jewelry cleaner, suede roll up jewelry travel case and a certificate of appraisal
Victrola Navigator (8-in-1 Music Center) item
Victrola Navigator (8-in-1 Music Center) item
Victrola Navigator (8-in-1 Music Center)
$100

Starting bid

Victrola Aviator 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center with Built-in Stereo Speakers - 3-Speed Turntable, Vinyl to MP3 Recording, Wireless Music Streaming, Mahogany
iLive 5.1 Theater System with Bluetooth (Subwoofer included) item
iLive 5.1 Theater System with Bluetooth (Subwoofer included) item
iLive 5.1 Theater System with Bluetooth (Subwoofer included) item
iLive 5.1 Theater System with Bluetooth (Subwoofer included)
$75

Starting bid

Complete your home theater experience with stunning sound from this iLive 5.1 channel powered speaker system.
Kalorik Deep Fryer item
Kalorik Deep Fryer item
Kalorik Deep Fryer item
Kalorik Deep Fryer
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy restaurant-quality deep-fried food at home with the Kalorik 3.2 Quart Deep Fryer with Oil Filtration. Simple and easy to use, this intuitive user-friendly appliance lets you fry all your favorite foods to crispy, indulgent perfection — without the hassle, or mess. Make delicious fried chicken, french fries, wings, onion rings, doughnuts, and beignets, as this professional-performance deep fryer creates a crispy, golden exterior and rich, tender interior. An oil-filtration system drains, cleans, and stores oil for future use, saving you time and money. Simply turn the dial to release the oil and filter it into the clean oil tank. The basket, lid, oil tank, and filtered oil container can be safely washed in your dishwasher, making for quick and easy cleanup.
Cili - Foot Massager - (Model CL-5225) item
Cili - Foot Massager - (Model CL-5225) item
Cili - Foot Massager - (Model CL-5225) item
Cili - Foot Massager - (Model CL-5225)
$75

Starting bid

CILI Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Heat, Feet Massager for Plantar Fasciitis Neuropathy, Soles & Instep Heating,
Green Power Golf (3-in-1) Smart Kit item
Green Power Golf (3-in-1) Smart Kit item
Green Power Golf (3-in-1) Smart Kit item
Green Power Golf (3-in-1) Smart Kit
$40

Starting bid

3-in-1 Golf Practice Device - Swing, Putt, Shot, 360 Rotation, Indoor/Outdoor Golf Mat, Green, PP Grass, Non-Slip Rubber Bottom
Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints Helmet item
Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints Helmet item
Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints Helmet item
Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints Helmet With authentication card.
Autographed Chris Olave New Orleans Saints Football & Helmet item
Autographed Chris Olave New Orleans Saints Football & Helmet item
Autographed Chris Olave New Orleans Saints Football & Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Autographed Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints Football Helmet with authentication card
Autographed HOF Emmitt Smith Leather Dallas Cowboys Jacket item
Autographed HOF Emmitt Smith Leather Dallas Cowboys Jacket
$200

Starting bid

Autographed HOF Emmitt Smith Leather Dallas Cowboys Starter Jacket Donated by Emmitt Smith
Drew Pearson Autograph Jersey item
Drew Pearson Autograph Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Legendary Dallas Cowboy and Hall of Famer Drew Pearson custom framed autograph jersey Donated by Dallas Cowboy, Hall of Famer and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Charles Haley
Charles Haley Autographed Frame item
Charles Haley Autographed Frame
$75

Starting bid

Charles Haley Autographed Frame Donated by Dallas Cowboy, Hall of Famer and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Charles Haley
Autographed Dak Prescott Framed Jersey item
Autographed Dak Prescott Framed Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Autographed Dak Prescott Framed Jersey Donated by Dallas Cowboy, Hall of Famer and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Charles Haley Donated by Dallas Cowboy, Hall of Famer and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Charles Haley
Gift Card Tree #1 item
Gift Card Tree #1
$200

Starting bid

Various Gift card for local Businesses Chick-Fil-A, Ultimate one4all, TJ Maxx, Darden-Restaurants, Amazon, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse,
Gift Card Tree #2 item
Gift Card Tree #2
$200

Starting bid

Various Gift card for local Businesses Chick-Fil-A, Ultimate one4all, TJ Maxx, Darden-Restaurants, Amazon, Cheesecake Factory, Chili's
Men's Cologne Collection item
Men's Cologne Collection item
Men's Cologne Collection item
Men's Cologne Collection
$175

Starting bid

Men's Cologne Collection - Versace Eros Parfum, Versace Eros Energy, Versace Dylan Bleu Pour Homme, Dior Sport, Chanel Allure, Chanel Allure Sport

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!