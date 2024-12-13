Alpha Legacy Scholarship Gala Silent Auction

1 - Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon Wine;
1 - Mimosa Opera Prima
1 - Bellini Opera Prima
1 - Ribbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew
1 - AT&T 12-Liter Cooler Bag
2 - Don Rafel Cigar Sampler Pack (6 ea.)
Long Island Iced Tea
$125
Starting bid
1 - 750 ML Titos Handmade Vodka;
1 - Liter LaBelle Triple Sec
1 - 750 ML 1800 Tequila Silver
1 - 1.75 ML Chi Chis Long Island Iced Tea
1 - 750 ML Bacardi Superior Traveler
1 - 750 ML Bombay Sapphire Gin
2 - AMC Movie Passes
Crown Royal
$125
Starting bid
1 - 1.75 L Maker’s Mark Bourbon;
1 - 1.75 ML Crown Royal;
1 - 750 ML Wild Turkey 101;
2 - AMC Movie Passes
Emmitt Smith Autographed JFR Lunatic El Chiquito Cigar Box
$100
Starting bid
Emmitt Smith autograph box - The wline is the JFR Lunatic the size of this new cigar is 4 7/8×70 that uses a Mexican San Andrés wrapper over Nicaraguan binder and fillers. JFR Lunatic made at Tabacos Valle de Jalapa S.A. (TABSA) in Estelí, Nicaragua.
Necklace
$75
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Mallory Rose Necklace
14k Diamond Stud earrings
$250
Starting bid
14 karat whit gold diamond stud earrings set with round brilliant cut diamonds weighed 0.30 carats. These diamonds have been graded as J in color and S12 in clarity. Includes jar of jewelry cleaner, suede roll up jewelry travel case and a certificate of appraisal
Victrola Navigator (8-in-1 Music Center)
$100
Starting bid
Victrola Aviator 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center with Built-in Stereo Speakers - 3-Speed Turntable, Vinyl to MP3 Recording, Wireless Music Streaming, Mahogany
iLive 5.1 Theater System with Bluetooth (Subwoofer included)
$75
Starting bid
Complete your home theater experience with stunning sound from this iLive 5.1 channel powered speaker system.
Kalorik Deep Fryer
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy restaurant-quality deep-fried food at home with the Kalorik 3.2 Quart Deep Fryer with Oil Filtration. Simple and easy to use, this intuitive user-friendly appliance lets you fry all your favorite foods to crispy, indulgent perfection — without the hassle, or mess. Make delicious fried chicken, french fries, wings, onion rings, doughnuts, and beignets, as this professional-performance deep fryer creates a crispy, golden exterior and rich, tender interior. An oil-filtration system drains, cleans, and stores oil for future use, saving you time and money. Simply turn the dial to release the oil and filter it into the clean oil tank. The basket, lid, oil tank, and filtered oil container can be safely washed in your dishwasher, making for quick and easy cleanup.
Cili - Foot Massager - (Model CL-5225)
$75
Starting bid
CILI Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Heat, Feet Massager for Plantar Fasciitis Neuropathy, Soles & Instep Heating,
Autographed Chris Olave New Orleans Saints Football & Helmet
$100
Starting bid
Autographed Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints Football Helmet with authentication card
Autographed HOF Emmitt Smith Leather Dallas Cowboys Jacket
$200
Starting bid
Autographed HOF Emmitt Smith Leather Dallas Cowboys Starter Jacket Donated by Emmitt Smith
Drew Pearson Autograph Jersey
$100
Starting bid
Legendary Dallas Cowboy and Hall of Famer Drew Pearson custom framed autograph jersey
Charles Haley Autographed Frame
$75
Starting bid
Charles Haley Autographed Frame Donated by Dallas Cowboy, Hall of Famer and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Charles Haley
Autographed Dak Prescott Framed Jersey
$150
Starting bid
Autographed Dak Prescott Framed Jersey Donated by Dallas Cowboy, Hall of Famer and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Charles Haley Donated by Dallas Cowboy, Hall of Famer and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Charles Haley
Gift Card Tree #1
$200
Starting bid
Various Gift card for local Businesses Chick-Fil-A, Ultimate one4all, TJ Maxx, Darden-Restaurants, Amazon, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse,
Gift Card Tree #2
$200
Starting bid
Various Gift card for local Businesses Chick-Fil-A, Ultimate one4all, TJ Maxx, Darden-Restaurants, Amazon, Cheesecake Factory, Chili's
Men's Cologne Collection
$175
Starting bid
Men's Cologne Collection - Versace Eros Parfum, Versace Eros Energy, Versace Dylan Bleu Pour Homme, Dior Sport, Chanel Allure, Chanel Allure Sport
