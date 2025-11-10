Alpha Phi Alpha - Kappa Chi Lambda - 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
🌙 Weekend Getaway at the DoubleTree by Hilton – Downers Grove 🌙
Escape for a rejuvenating weekend with a One-Night Weekend Stay at the charming DoubleTree by Hilton in Downers Grove, IL, complete with a delicious continental breakfast for two.
Relax in a beautifully appointed guest room, enjoy premium amenities, and savor the warm hospitality the DoubleTree brand is known for. Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat, a refreshing night away, or a cozy reset close to home, this getaway delivers comfort, convenience, and a touch of indulgence.
Valued at $208, this experience offers the perfect blend of relaxation and ease.
This memorable stay is made possible thanks to the generous donation of Keith Bush, DoubleTree Hilton – Sales Manager.
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a getaway worth savoring.
Starting bid
🌙 Weekend Getaway at the DoubleTree by Hilton – Downers Grove 🌙
Escape for a rejuvenating weekend with a One-Night Weekend Stay at the charming DoubleTree by Hilton in Downers Grove, IL, complete with a delicious continental breakfast for two.
Relax in a beautifully appointed guest room, enjoy premium amenities, and savor the warm hospitality the DoubleTree brand is known for. Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat, a refreshing night away, or a cozy reset close to home, this getaway delivers comfort, convenience, and a touch of indulgence.
Valued at $208, this experience offers the perfect blend of relaxation and ease.
This memorable stay is made possible thanks to the generous donation of Keith Bush, DoubleTree Hilton – Sales Manager.
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a getaway worth savoring.
Starting bid
🍷 Cooper’s Hawk 6-Month Wine Club Membership + Premium Glassware 🍷
Elevate your wine journey with a 6-month Cooper’s Hawk Wine Club Membership, an exclusive experience generously donated by Brother Michael Lawson.
Each month, you’ll receive two carefully selected bottles of Cooper’s Hawk wine, curated to showcase exceptional varietals and seasonal favorites. As part of this package, you’ll also take home two elegant wine glasses, perfect for savoring each pour in style.
Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or simply love discovering new wines, this membership offers a unique blend of taste, discovery, and enjoyment—paired with the renowned hospitality of Cooper’s Hawk.
A perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. Cheers to an unforgettable tasting adventure! This gift is valued at $272.00🍇✨
Starting bid
Generously Valued at $1,200
Prepare for an unforgettable day at one of the most exclusive and sought-after golf experiences in the country. You and two guests will join Bro. Jackie Shropshire for an extraordinary round at the legendary Dunes Club—a course so private and secluded that its only roadside marker is a modest “No Trespassing” sign.
Tucked away along the pristine shores of Lake Michigan in the charming resort town of New Buffalo, The Dunes Club is a masterpiece of natural beauty and world-class golf design. Created by the renowned Dick Nugent and visionary developer Mike Keiser—whose later works include the famed Bandon Dunes (OR) and Sand Valley (WI)—this course offers a pure, minimalist golf experience unlike any other.
Golden sandy dunes blend seamlessly with dense woodlands, creating a layout that is as breathtaking as it is challenging. Expect lightning-fast greens, immaculate conditions, and a level of exclusivity that few golfers will ever experience.
Private, pristine, and nearly impossible to access—this is your chance to play a bucket-list course in the company of great host Jackie Shropshire.
Bid boldly for an experience you’ll talk about for years.
Starting bid
Ravinia Green Country Club Golf Experience
Value at $450
Experience championship-caliber golf and distinguished fellowship at Ravinia Green Country Club, an exclusive private sanctuary in Riverwoods, Illinois. This impeccably maintained par-72 course stretches nearly 6,900 yards across the prestigious North Shore, offering pristine fairways, strategic water features, masterfully sculpted bunkers, and the timeless beauty of sweeping weeping willows.
The winning bidder will be personally hosted by a Lake County Alpha for a memorable 18-hole round that blends competitive challenge with brotherly fellowship at one of the region’s most coveted private clubs.
When the final putt drops, the experience continues at the 19th hole with premium cigars, elevated hors d’oeuvres, and handcrafted cocktails—a perfect setting to toast birdies, relive great shots, and celebrate our shared commitment to scholarship and service.
Alpha excellence, on and off the course.
Proceeds support Lake County Alphas’ programs and scholarships, empowering leadership, education, and community impact. This gift is only made possible because of the generous donation from Bro. Shelly Brown.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!