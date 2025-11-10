Alpha Phi Alpha - Kappa Chi Lambda - 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

🌙 Weekend Getaway at the DoubleTree by Hilton – Downers Grove 🌙

Escape for a rejuvenating weekend with a One-Night Weekend Stay at the charming DoubleTree by Hilton in Downers Grove, IL, complete with a delicious continental breakfast for two.

Relax in a beautifully appointed guest room, enjoy premium amenities, and savor the warm hospitality the DoubleTree brand is known for. Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat, a refreshing night away, or a cozy reset close to home, this getaway delivers comfort, convenience, and a touch of indulgence.

Valued at $208, this experience offers the perfect blend of relaxation and ease.

This memorable stay is made possible thanks to the generous donation of Keith Bush, DoubleTree Hilton – Sales Manager.

Treat yourself—or someone special—to a getaway worth savoring.