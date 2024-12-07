Alpha Pi Nu Nursing Sorority, Inc New Pledge Fees

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
The New Pledge Fee of $550.00 for Alpha Pi Nu Nursing Sorority, Inc. covers all essential costs associated with the intake process. This includes national dues, administrative processing, pledge materials, educational resources, paraphernalia, and other onboarding expenses. This one-time, non-refundable fee ensures each new member receives the proper support, guidance, and materials needed to successfully complete the pledge process and begin their journey within the sisterhood.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
The New Pledge Fee of $550.00 for Alpha Pi Nu Nursing Sorority, Inc. may be paid in two equal installments of $275.00. This non-refundable fee covers national dues, pledge materials, administrative costs, and onboarding resources. The first $275 payment is required to begin the intake process, and the remaining $275 must be submitted by the specified deadline to continue. This option allows flexibility while ensuring all pledges receive full access to the resources and support of our sisterhood.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing