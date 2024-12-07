Alpha Pi Nu Nursing Sorority, Inc New Pledge Fees

The New Pledge Fee of $550.00 for Alpha Pi Nu Nursing Sorority, Inc. may be paid in two equal installments of $275.00. This non-refundable fee covers national dues, pledge materials, administrative costs, and onboarding resources. The first $275 payment is required to begin the intake process, and the remaining $275 must be submitted by the specified deadline to continue. This option allows flexibility while ensuring all pledges receive full access to the resources and support of our sisterhood.