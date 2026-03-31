Alpha Zeta Chapter Shirt

Hosted by
About this event
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55
•Size 2X (+ $3.00)
•Size 3X (+ $6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45
•Size 2X (+3.00)
•Size 3X (+6.00)
•Size 4X (+ $7.50)
You can add your name (embroidered) on Right Chest of Shirt +$10. Please ensure that your name in the name column is written as it should be printed
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!