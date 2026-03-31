Alpha Zeta Chapter - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Hosted by

Alpha Zeta Chapter - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

Alpha Zeta Chapter Shirt

Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size Small item
Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size Small
$55

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

 •Size 4X (+ $7.50)


Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size Medium item
Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size Medium
$55

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

 •Size 4X (+ $7.50)

Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size Large item
Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size Large
$55

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

 •Size 4X (+ $7.50)

Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size XL item
Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size XL
$55

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

 •Size 4X (+ $7.50)

Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size 1X item
Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size 1X
$55

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

 •Size 4X (+ $7.50)

Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size 2X item
Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size 2X
$58

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size 3X item
Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size 3X
$61

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size 4X item
Blue Long Sleeve Button Down Size 4X
$62.50

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


White Long Sleeve Button Down Size Small item
White Long Sleeve Button Down Size Small
$55

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


White Long Sleeve Button Down Size Medium item
White Long Sleeve Button Down Size Medium
$55

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


White Long Sleeve Button Down Size Large item
White Long Sleeve Button Down Size Large
$55

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

White Long Sleeve Button Down Size XL item
White Long Sleeve Button Down Size XL
$55

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

White Long Sleeve Button Down Size 1X item
White Long Sleeve Button Down Size 1X
$55

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

White Long Sleeve Button Down Size 2X item
White Long Sleeve Button Down Size 2X
$58

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

White Long Sleeve Button Down Size 3X item
White Long Sleeve Button Down Size 3X
$61

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


White Long Sleeve Button Down Size 4X item
White Long Sleeve Button Down Size 4X
$62.50

Blue and White Long Sleeve Button Down (Sizes S-1X) $55 

•Size 2X (+ $3.00)

•Size 3X (+ $6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


Blue Polo Size Small item
Blue Polo Size Small
$45

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


Blue Polo Size Medium item
Blue Polo Size Medium
$45

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


Blue Polo Size Large item
Blue Polo Size Large
$45

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

Blue Polo Size XL item
Blue Polo Size XL
$45

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

Blue Polo Size 1X item
Blue Polo Size 1X
$45

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

Blue Polo Size 2X item
Blue Polo Size 2X
$48

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


Blue Polo Size 3X item
Blue Polo Size 3X
$51

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


Blue Polo Size 4X item
Blue Polo Size 4X
$52.50

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


White Polo Size Small item
White Polo Size Small
$45

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


White Polo Size Medium item
White Polo Size Medium
$45

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

White Polo Size Large item
White Polo Size Large
$45

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

White Polo Size XL item
White Polo Size XL
$45

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

White Polo Size 1X item
White Polo Size 1X
$45

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)

White Polo Size 2X item
White Polo Size 2X
$48

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


White Polo Size 3X item
White Polo Size 3X
$51

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


White Polo Size 4X item
White Polo Size 4X
$52.50

Blue and White Polo (Sizes S-1X) $45

•Size 2X (+3.00)

•Size 3X (+6.00)

•Size 4X (+ $7.50)


Embroidered Name on Right
$10

You can add your name (embroidered) on Right Chest of Shirt +$10. Please ensure that your name in the name column is written as it should be printed

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!