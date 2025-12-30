Alpine Library Grand Opening Silent Auction

Hosted by
This meaningful basket features a 12x16 print from local artist Bryan Mark Taylor, paired with an original brick from the historic Carlisle House.
The brick was fired in the same kiln as the Provo Temple in 1855, offering a rare, tangible connection to early Utah craftsmanship.
Together, these pieces honor Alpine’s roots and the stories that shaped the community we know today. Estimated Value: $125. Generously donated by: Bryan Mark Taylor and Friends of the Alpine Library
Enjoy a complimentary Botox treatment generously donated by Cope Cosmetic Dermatology, a trusted local provider known for expert care and natural-looking results. This treatment offers a refreshing way to look and feel your best while supporting a meaningful community cause. Fair Market Value: $250
Generously donated by :Cope Cosmetic Dermatology.
This basket includes a complete set of Dragonwatch books by Brandon Mull, with each book personally signed by the author. A favorite among young readers and fantasy fans, this series is known for its adventure, imagination, and rich storytelling.
This is a rare opportunity to own a signed, full set, perfect for readers, collectors, or families who love fantasy. Estimated Value: $150. Generously donated by: Friends of the Alpine Library
This basket includes a complete Harry Potter book set, along with Harry Potter–themed items such as quill pens, wands, and magical keys to bring the stories to life. Perfect for longtime fans or new readers ready to discover a world of magic and adventure.
This fitness-focused basket includes two personal training sessions at Alloy Fitness, along with an Alloy Fitness water bottle, T-shirt, and protein powder to support your goals both in and out of the gym. Perfect for anyone looking to jump-start a fitness routine or take their training to the next level with expert guidance.
Enjoy a mini spring or fall photo session with Alexi Twitchell Photography, set against the stunning seasonal backdrop of Burgess Orchards. Perfect for families, couples, or individuals.
This cozy storytime basket includes a handmade blanket, a thoughtfully selected baby-lit book collection, a soft plush toy, and additional storytime surprises—perfect for creating warm reading moments and nurturing a love of books from the very beginning.
Estimated Value: $100
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with two VIP tickets to The Ruth, along with four complimentary concessions to complete the experience. Perfect for a special night out, date night, or treating a guest to live performance in one of Utah's premier cultural venues. Estimated Value: $225
This relaxing basket includes a free pedicure, beauty supplies, and a cozy sweatshirt—perfect for treating yourself or someone special. A thoughtful way to enjoy a little pampering and comfort.
Generously donated by: Hidden Gem Spa
This gardening basket includes an inspiring gardening book, locally sourced seeds, and essential gardening supplies—perfect for beginners or seasoned gardeners looking to cultivate something beautiful at home.
Generously donated by: Caleb Warnock
Add a festive statement to your next event with a custom balloon arch, perfect for birthdays, showers, grand openings, or special celebrations. Designed to bring color and fun to any gathering.
Estimated Value: $100
Generously donated by: Sophy’s Balloons
Redemption: Must be redeemed within 6 months
A beautifully crafted, one-of-a-kind blanket made with care for cozy moments at home.
