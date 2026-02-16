ALR129 Casino Night 2026 - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Trevor Lawrence Signed Jacksonville Jaguars Helmet
Full-Size Riddell Speed Helmet
Signed in Gold – May 2022
Fanatics Certified Authentic
Includes Display Case
Starting bid
4-Night Private Cabin Escape – Near Helen, Georgia
Sleeps 7 Guests | 20 Private Acres | Mountain Views | Private Stream
Wood-Burning Stove | 3 Covered Porches + Screened Pavilion
$300 refundable security deposit required at booking.
Booking not available for Easter, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New
Year's holiday weekends.
Starting bid
Lynyrd Skynyrd Signed Guitar
Authentically signed by current band members
Includes Certificate of Authenticity
Rare Collector’s Piece
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!