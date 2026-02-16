Hosted by

American Legion Post Number 129

About this event

ALR129 Casino Night 2026 - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1151 S 4th St, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, USA

Jaguars/Trevor Lawrence signed helmet item
Jaguars/Trevor Lawrence signed helmet
$700

Starting bid

Trevor Lawrence Signed Jacksonville Jaguars Helmet

Full-Size Riddell Speed Helmet

Signed in Gold – May 2022

Fanatics Certified Authentic

Includes Display Case

4-Night Stay The Hideaway Cabin near Helen, GA item
4-Night Stay The Hideaway Cabin near Helen, GA
$600

Starting bid

4-Night Private Cabin Escape – Near Helen, Georgia

Sleeps 7 Guests | 20 Private Acres | Mountain Views | Private Stream

Wood-Burning Stove | 3 Covered Porches + Screened Pavilion



$300 refundable security deposit required at booking.

Booking not available for Easter, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New

Year's holiday weekends.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Signed Guitar item
Lynyrd Skynyrd Signed Guitar
$800

Starting bid

Lynyrd Skynyrd Signed Guitar

Authentically signed by current band members

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Rare Collector’s Piece

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