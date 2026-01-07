Hosted by

ALS United North Carolina Tailgate with Luke

Two VIP tickets and one VIP parking pass to any concert at P
$250

Starting bid

Experience the 2026 concert season in style! Includes two VIP tickets and one VIP parking pass to any concert at PNC Pavilion. Enjoy premium seats, hassle-free parking, and a night to remember!

Autographed Magic Johnson Pepsi basketball with COA
$150

Starting bid

Own a piece of basketball history! This official Pepsi-branded basketball has been personally hand-signed by NBA legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. One of the most iconic players of all time, Magic Johnson led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships and remains a global ambassador for the game.

The autograph is clearly visible and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA), ensuring the signature’s legitimacy and making this an excellent addition to any sports memorabilia collection.

Autographed Yogi Berra Baseball with COA
$150

Starting bid

Own a timeless piece of baseball history! This official baseball has been personally hand-signed by Yogi Berra, legendary New York Yankees catcher, Hall of Famer, and one of the most beloved figures in Major League Baseball history.

A 10-time World Series champion and 3-time American League MVP, Yogi Berra is remembered not only for his incredible career behind the plate but also for his leadership, character, and iconic personality. The autograph is clearly visible and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA), verifying the signature’s legitimacy.

Autographed Tommy Tremble Carolina Panthers Football
$75

Starting bid

Score big with this autographed football signed by Tommy Tremble, NFL tight end and standout player for the Carolina Panthers. Known for his toughness, versatility, and impact on the field, Tremble has quickly become a fan favorite.

This signed football makes a great addition to any football fan’s collection and is perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave

Bubly Patio Stand Cooler
$50

Starting bid

Keep your drinks icy cold and your patio party popping with this stylish Bubly Patio Stand Cooler! Perfect for outdoor gatherings, tailgates, or backyard BBQs, this cooler is designed to hold a variety of cans and bottles while adding a fun, vibrant touch to your space. Lightweight and portable, it’s easy to move wherever the party goes. A must-have for any Bubly fan or entertainer! - WINNER MUST PICK UP CAN NOT SHIP

4 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Baseball Tickets – 2026 Regular
$50

Starting bid

Score big with 4 tickets to any 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers regular season game of your choice! Enjoy a fun day (or night) at the ballpark with friends or family, complete with the excitement of Minor League Baseball action. Perfect for baseball fans of all ages.

4 Winston-Salem Dash baseball tickets. 2026 regular season,
$50

Starting bid

Take in the thrill of Minor League Baseball with 4 tickets to any 2026 Winston-Salem Dash home game of your choice! Perfect for a family outing, date night, or fun day with friends. Enjoy America’s favorite pastime with great seats and unforgettable memories.

4 Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball tickets. 2026 regular sea
$50

Starting bid

Catch the excitement of Minor League Baseball with 4 tickets to any 2026 Greensboro Grasshoppers home game of your choice! Perfect for a family outing, a day with friends, or a fun date, these tickets put you right in the action for an unforgettable ballpark experience.

4 Charlotte Checkers hockey tickets, any regular season game
$75

Starting bid

Experience the fast-paced excitement of professional hockey with 4 tickets to any 2025–2026 Charlotte Checkers home game of your choice! Perfect for family outings, friends’ nights out, or hockey fans looking for a thrilling game-day experience. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Checkers live!

VIP Package – Charlotte Motor Speedway - Roval 10/11/26
$300

Starting bid

Rev up for an unforgettable NASCAR experience with this VIP Package for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on October 11, 2026! This exclusive package includes:

  • 2 VIP Tickets in the Champions Club Blu
  • VIP Parking Pass for easy access
  • Swag Cooler filled with official Charlotte Motor Speedway merchandise

Perfect for racing fans who want premium seats, exclusive perks, and a one-of-a-kind experience at one of the most thrilling tracks in NASCAR.

NASCAR Driver / Ryan Newman Autographed Firesuit
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of NASCAR history! This authentic Ryan Newman firesuit is personally autographed by the driver himself, making it a must-have for any racing fan or collector. Perfect for display in a home, office, or man cave, this collectible captures the excitement and prestige of professional stock car racing.

NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Autographed Gloves
$150

Starting bid

Add a piece of NASCAR greatness to your collection with these authentic Kevin Harvick autographed racing gloves! Perfect for display or as a centerpiece in any motorsports memorabilia collection, these gloves capture the legacy of one of NASCAR’s most accomplished champions. A must-have for fans and collectors alike.

Kendra Scott Jewelry Set – Elle Statement Earrings, Football
$50

Starting bid

Add style and flair to your jewelry collection with this set of three fashionable pieces:

  • Elle Statement Earrings – Bold, eye-catching design perfect for any outfit.
  • Football Pendant Necklace – Fun, sporty accessory for football fans or casual wear.
  • Elton Cuff Bracelet – Sleek and versatile, a timeless piece for day or night.

Perfect as a gift set or to mix and match with your wardrobe. All pieces are in excellent condition.

Bryce Young Signed Football
$200

Starting bid

Own a piece of football history with this officially signed Bryce Young football! A must-have for any college football fan or collector, this collectible highlights one of the brightest young stars in the game. Perfect for display in your home, office, or sports memorabilia collection.

Dabo Swinney Autographed Football with Display Case
$250

Starting bid

Add a centerpiece to your sports memorabilia collection with this Dabo Swinney autographed football, complete with a protective display case. Perfect for Clemson fans or collectors of college football history, this collectible showcases the signature of one of the sport’s most successful and respected coaches. Ideal for display in a home, office, or man cave.

Carolina Hurricanes Memorabilia Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Score big with this exclusive Carolina Hurricanes fan bundle, perfect for collectors or avid hockey fans:

  • Signed Puck – Sean Walker #25 – Official team puck personally autographed by Sean Walker.
  • Seth Jarvis Bobblehead – Fun, collectible bobblehead of the talented forward Seth Jarvis.
  • Arena Seat Phone Holder – Handy and practical accessory for game days or tailgates, fits most phones.

A great addition to any Hurricanes collection or for display at home or office.

4 person 2 night stay at Private California Winery
$1,250

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a 2-night stay at Chev Winery! Immerse yourself in the beauty of the vineyard, savor local wines, and unwind in a peaceful setting. Perfect for a romantic escape, a fun trip with friends, or a memorable weekend retreat.

Pepsi Calloway Golf Package – 18-Hole Foursome with Cart + G
$200

Starting bid

Tee off in style with this Pepsi Calloway Golf Package at Providence Country Club! This all-in-one package includes:

  • 18-Hole Foursome with Cart – Enjoy a full round of golf for four at the 7,021-yard par 72 championship golf course at the private, exclusive Providence Country Club ($800 value)
  • Pepsi Calloway Golf Bag – Perfect for carrying your clubs in style.
  • Dozen Golf Balls – Get your game started right with a fresh dozen.

Ideal for golf enthusiasts, corporate outings, or a fun day on the greens with friends.

Inside Chef Private In-Home Dining Experience
$250

Starting bid

Bring the restaurant experience straight to your home with a private in-home dining experience from Inside Chef owner, Chef Blake Mitkoff. Chef Blake will curate and prepare an unforgettable culinary evening just for you, transforming your space into a fine-dining destination.

Enjoy a three-course steak dinner for two, featuring:

  • Freshly prepared salad
  • Chef-crafted steak entrée
  • Decadent dessert
  • Three expertly selected wine pairings to complement each course

A truly one-of-a-kind dining experience—perfect for a special occasion, date night, or memorable evening at home.

  • Meal must be prepared within 30 miles of Charlotte, NC


Bourbon Pair – Blanton’s & Buffalo Trace
$200

Starting bid

A rare treat for bourbon enthusiasts! This Blanton’s Bourbon is a single-barrel, small-batch masterpiece from Buffalo Trace Distillery. Known for its rich flavor, smooth finish, and collectible bottle design, it’s perfect for sipping, gifting, or adding to a premium spirits collection.

Kyle Busch Autographed NASCAR Crew Shirt
$150

Starting bid

Add a piece of NASCAR history to your collection with this authentic Kyle Busch autographed crew shirt! Worn by the pit crew or officially signed, this collectible is perfect for display or as the centerpiece of any NASCAR memorabilia collection. A must-have for fans of one of racing’s most iconic drivers.

Boston Bruins Centennial Celebration Jersey autographed
$250

Starting bid

Add a piece of NHL history to your collection with this Boston Bruins Centennial Celebration Jersey autographed by assistant captain David Pastrnak. Perfect for hockey fans, collectors, or display in a home, office, or man cave. This jersey celebrates one of the league’s top scorers and a fan favorite. A centerpiece for any sports memorabilia collection.

Private Tasting for 6 at Childress Vineyards
$250

Starting bid

Childress Vineyards is the signature winery of NASCAR Team Owner Richard Childress, located in Lexington, NC, at the gateway to the Yadkin Valley.

The winery is open daily for tours, wine tastings, and lunch at The Bistro. Package includes Wine Tasting for 6 & 6 exclusive etched wine glasses

