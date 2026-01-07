ALS United North Carolina Tailgate with Luke

Hosted by
Experience the 2026 concert season in style! Includes two VIP tickets and one VIP parking pass to any concert at PNC Pavilion. Enjoy premium seats, hassle-free parking, and a night to remember!
Own a piece of basketball history! This official Pepsi-branded basketball has been personally hand-signed by NBA legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. One of the most iconic players of all time, Magic Johnson led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships and remains a global ambassador for the game.
The autograph is clearly visible and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA), ensuring the signature’s legitimacy and making this an excellent addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
Own a timeless piece of baseball history! This official baseball has been personally hand-signed by Yogi Berra, legendary New York Yankees catcher, Hall of Famer, and one of the most beloved figures in Major League Baseball history.
A 10-time World Series champion and 3-time American League MVP, Yogi Berra is remembered not only for his incredible career behind the plate but also for his leadership, character, and iconic personality. The autograph is clearly visible and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA), verifying the signature’s legitimacy.
Score big with this autographed football signed by Tommy Tremble, NFL tight end and standout player for the Carolina Panthers. Known for his toughness, versatility, and impact on the field, Tremble has quickly become a fan favorite.
This signed football makes a great addition to any football fan’s collection and is perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave
Keep your drinks icy cold and your patio party popping with this stylish Bubly Patio Stand Cooler! Perfect for outdoor gatherings, tailgates, or backyard BBQs, this cooler is designed to hold a variety of cans and bottles while adding a fun, vibrant touch to your space. Lightweight and portable, it’s easy to move wherever the party goes. A must-have for any Bubly fan or entertainer! - WINNER MUST PICK UP CAN NOT SHIP
Score big with 4 tickets to any 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers regular season game of your choice! Enjoy a fun day (or night) at the ballpark with friends or family, complete with the excitement of Minor League Baseball action. Perfect for baseball fans of all ages.
Take in the thrill of Minor League Baseball with 4 tickets to any 2026 Winston-Salem Dash home game of your choice! Perfect for a family outing, date night, or fun day with friends. Enjoy America’s favorite pastime with great seats and unforgettable memories.
Catch the excitement of Minor League Baseball with 4 tickets to any 2026 Greensboro Grasshoppers home game of your choice! Perfect for a family outing, a day with friends, or a fun date, these tickets put you right in the action for an unforgettable ballpark experience.
Experience the fast-paced excitement of professional hockey with 4 tickets to any 2025–2026 Charlotte Checkers home game of your choice! Perfect for family outings, friends’ nights out, or hockey fans looking for a thrilling game-day experience. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Checkers live!
Rev up for an unforgettable NASCAR experience with this VIP Package for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on October 11, 2026! This exclusive package includes:
Perfect for racing fans who want premium seats, exclusive perks, and a one-of-a-kind experience at one of the most thrilling tracks in NASCAR.
Own a piece of NASCAR history! This authentic Ryan Newman firesuit is personally autographed by the driver himself, making it a must-have for any racing fan or collector. Perfect for display in a home, office, or man cave, this collectible captures the excitement and prestige of professional stock car racing.
Add a piece of NASCAR greatness to your collection with these authentic Kevin Harvick autographed racing gloves! Perfect for display or as a centerpiece in any motorsports memorabilia collection, these gloves capture the legacy of one of NASCAR’s most accomplished champions. A must-have for fans and collectors alike.
Add style and flair to your jewelry collection with this set of three fashionable pieces:
Perfect as a gift set or to mix and match with your wardrobe. All pieces are in excellent condition.
Own a piece of football history with this officially signed Bryce Young football! A must-have for any college football fan or collector, this collectible highlights one of the brightest young stars in the game. Perfect for display in your home, office, or sports memorabilia collection.
Add a centerpiece to your sports memorabilia collection with this Dabo Swinney autographed football, complete with a protective display case. Perfect for Clemson fans or collectors of college football history, this collectible showcases the signature of one of the sport’s most successful and respected coaches. Ideal for display in a home, office, or man cave.
Score big with this exclusive Carolina Hurricanes fan bundle, perfect for collectors or avid hockey fans:
A great addition to any Hurricanes collection or for display at home or office.
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a 2-night stay at Chev Winery! Immerse yourself in the beauty of the vineyard, savor local wines, and unwind in a peaceful setting. Perfect for a romantic escape, a fun trip with friends, or a memorable weekend retreat.
Tee off in style with this Pepsi Calloway Golf Package at Providence Country Club! This all-in-one package includes:
Ideal for golf enthusiasts, corporate outings, or a fun day on the greens with friends.
Bring the restaurant experience straight to your home with a private in-home dining experience from Inside Chef owner, Chef Blake Mitkoff. Chef Blake will curate and prepare an unforgettable culinary evening just for you, transforming your space into a fine-dining destination.
Enjoy a three-course steak dinner for two, featuring:
A truly one-of-a-kind dining experience—perfect for a special occasion, date night, or memorable evening at home.
A rare treat for bourbon enthusiasts! This Blanton’s Bourbon is a single-barrel, small-batch masterpiece from Buffalo Trace Distillery. Known for its rich flavor, smooth finish, and collectible bottle design, it’s perfect for sipping, gifting, or adding to a premium spirits collection.
Add a piece of NASCAR history to your collection with this authentic Kyle Busch autographed crew shirt! Worn by the pit crew or officially signed, this collectible is perfect for display or as the centerpiece of any NASCAR memorabilia collection. A must-have for fans of one of racing’s most iconic drivers.
Add a piece of NHL history to your collection with this Boston Bruins Centennial Celebration Jersey autographed by assistant captain David Pastrnak. Perfect for hockey fans, collectors, or display in a home, office, or man cave. This jersey celebrates one of the league’s top scorers and a fan favorite. A centerpiece for any sports memorabilia collection.
Childress Vineyards is the signature winery of NASCAR Team Owner Richard Childress, located in Lexington, NC, at the gateway to the Yadkin Valley.
The winery is open daily for tours, wine tastings, and lunch at The Bistro. Package includes Wine Tasting for 6 & 6 exclusive etched wine glasses
