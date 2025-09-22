ALSB 64TH ANNUAL HEADDRESS BALL ~ THE GAME IS AFOOT

Hosted by
About this event
San Bernardino, CA 92408, USA
MATINEE HEADDRESS PRESENTATION
9:30 AM Doors Open
10:45 AM Luncheon and Live Auction
11:30 AM Presentation of Headdresses
12:45 PM Opportunity Prizes Awarded
- $38 tax deductible
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
MATINEE HEADDRESS PRESENTATION
9:30 AM Doors Open
10:45 AM Luncheon and Live Auction
11:30 AM Presentation of Headdresses
12:45 PM Opportunity Prizes Awarded
- $48 Tax Deductible
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
5:00 PM Gala Champagne Reception
6:30 PM Presentation of Headdresses
8:00 PM Dinner and Live Auction
9:15 PM Opportunity Prizes Awarded
- $105 Tax Deductible
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
EVENING GALA HEADDRESS PRESENTATION
5:00 PM Gala Champagne Reception
6:30 PM Presentation of Headdresses
8:00 PM Dinner and Live Auction
9:15 PM Opportunity Prizes Awarded
- $115 Tax Deductible
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
MATINEE CORPORATE TABLE SPONSOR
INCLUDES: TABLE FOR 10, SPECIAL RECOGNITION,
PREFERRED SEATING, FULL PAGE AD
- $730 Tax Deductible
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
GALA CORPORATE TABLE SPONSOR
INCLUDES: TABLE FOR 10, SPECIAL RECOGNITION,
PREFERRED SEATING, FULL PAGE AD
- $1500 Tax Deductible
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
Financial responsibility for dues.
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
Limit: Meal only is reduced price for cast members ( 1 Ticket for Dancers, Choreographers, & Designers).
Tax Deductible - $25
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
SIGNATURE CLUB -- HOST OF CHAMPAGNE RECEPTION
INCLUDES: SIGNATURE & HOST SIGNAGE, BUSINESS CARD AD IN BALL BOOK
INSTRUCTIONS FOR BUSINESS CARD AD (Please include FRONT & BACK of card)
SAVE AD IN .PDF FORMAT WITH GUIDES & BLEEDS
EMAIL AD TO: [email protected] PRINTING DEADLINE: MARCH 15, 2025
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
PROPS SPONSOR INCLUDES: SPECIAL RECOGNITION AND BUSINESS CARD AD IN BALL BOOK
INSTRUCTIONS FOR BUSINESS CARD AD (Please include FRONT & BACK of card)
SAVE AD IN .PDF FORMAT WITH GUIDES & BLEEDS
EMAIL AD TO: [email protected] PRINTING DEADLINE: MARCH 15, 2025
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
COSTUME SPONSOR INCLUDES: SPECIAL RECOGNITION AND BUSINESS CARD AD IN BALL BOOK
INSTRUCTIONS FOR BUSINESS CARD AD (Please include FRONT & BACK of card)
SAVE AD IN .PDF FORMAT WITH GUIDES & BLEEDS
EMAIL AD TO: [email protected] PRINTING DEADLINE: MARCH 15, 2025
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
HEADDRESS SPONSOR INCLUDES: TWO (2) GALA TICKETS, SPECIAL RECOGNITION, FULL PAGE AD (4.75”Wx8”H) IN BALL BOOK
INSTRUCTIONS FOR FULL PAGE AD: SAVE AD IN .PDF FORMAT WITH GUIDES & BLEEDS; EMAIL AD TO: [email protected] PRINTING DEADLINE MARCH 15, 2025
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
PLEASE PUT ANY ADDITIONAL SPONSORSHIP AMOUNT IN "ADD A DONATION FOR ALSB" IN THE BOX AT BOTTOM OF PAGE... THANK YOU.
SPONSOR: $1 - $100
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
PLEASE PUT ANY ADDITIONAL SPONSORSHIP AMOUNT IN "ADD A DONATION FOR ALSB" IN THE BOX AT BOTTOM OF PAGE... THANK YOU.
SPONSOR: $101 - $499
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
PLEASE PUT ANY ADDITIONAL SPONSORSHIP AMOUNT IN "ADD A DONATION FOR ALSB" IN THE BOX AT BOTTOM OF PAGE... THANK YOU.
SPONSOR: $500 - $999
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
PLEASE PUT ANY ADDITIONAL SPONSORSHIP AMOUNT IN "ADD A DONATION FOR ALSB" IN THE BOX AT BOTTOM OF PAGE... THANK YOU.
SPONSOR: $1,000-$2,499
INCLUDES: TWO (2) MATINEE TICKETS, SPECIAL RECOGNITION, HALF PAGE AD (4.75”Wx3.75”H) IN BALL BOOK
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
PLEASE PUT ANY ADDITIONAL SPONSORSHIP AMOUNT IN "ADD A DONATION FOR ALSB" IN THE BOX AT BOTTOM OF PAGE... THANK YOU.
SPONSOR: $2,500-$4,999
INCLUDES: FOUR (4) MATINEE TICKETS, SPECIAL RECOGNITION, FULL PAGE AD (4.75”Wx8”H) IN BALL BOOK
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
*NOTE: For Patron Sponsorship ABOVE $4,999.00 - Please NOTE that Zeffy can only take transactions up to $4,999.00 by one donor, per day. If you are donating more than $4.999.00, you'll have to do the transaction over multiple days. We always accept checks. For questions please contact Phyllis Hough (909) 499-4520 email: [email protected]
Thank you for your generosity and support.
PLEASE PUT ANY ADDITIONAL SPONSORSHIP AMOUNT IN "ADD A DONATION FOR ALSB" IN THE BOX AT BOTTOM OF PAGE... THANK YOU.
SPONSOR: $5,000-$9,999
INCLUDES: EIGHT (8) MATINEE TICKETS, SPECIAL RECOGNITION, FULL PAGE AD (4.75”Wx8”H) IN BALL BOOK
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
*NOTE: For Patron Sponsorship ABOVE $4,999.00 - Please NOTE that Zeffy can only take transactions up to $4,999.00 by one donor, per day. If you are donating more than $4.999.00, you'll have to do the transaction over multiple days. We always accept checks. For questions please contact Phyllis Hough (909) 499-4520 email: [email protected]
Thank you for your generosity and support.
PLEASE PUT ANY ADDITIONAL SPONSORSHIP AMOUNT IN "ADD A DONATION FOR ALSB" IN THE BOX AT BOTTOM OF PAGE... THANK YOU.
SPONSOR: $10,000 & ABOVE
INCLUDES: TABLE FOR 10 (EVENING GALA), PREFERRED SEATING, SPECIAL RECOGNITION, TWO (2) FULL PAGE ADS (4.75”Wx8”H) IN BALL BOOK
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
The price of the tickets are 1 for $10.00, 3 for $25.00; 7 for $50.00 & 15 for $100.00.
We’ll have over 60 Prizes which will range from $150.00 to $750.00.
* The winners do not need to be present to win. If they are not attending at the event, the prizes will be delivered to the winners.
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
The price of the tickets are 1 for $10.00, 3 for $25.00; 7 for $50.00 & 15 for $100.00.
We’ll have over 60 Prizes which will range from $150.00 to $750.00.
* The winners do not need to be present to win. If they are not attending at the event, the prizes will be delivered to the winners.
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
The price of the tickets are 1 for $10.00, 3 for $25.00; 7 for $50.00 & 15 for $100.00.
We’ll have over 60 Prizes which will range from $150.00 to $750.00.
* The winners do not need to be present to win. If they are not attending at the event, the prizes will be delivered to the winners.
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
The price of the tickets are 1 for $10.00, 3 for $25.00; 7 for $50.00 & 15 for $100.00.
We’ll have over 60 Prizes which will range from $150.00 to $750.00.
* The winners do not need to be present to win. If they are not attending at the event, the prizes will be delivered to the winners.
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
ADVERTISING FOR BALL BOOK
FULL PAGE AD - INSIDE/BACK COVER (4.75”Wx8”H)
INSTRUCTIONS: EMAIL AD TO: [email protected]
SAVE AD IN .PDF FORMAT WITH GUIDES & BLEEDS
PRINTING DEADLINE MARCH 15, 2025
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
ADVERTISING FOR BALL BOOK
FULL PAGE AD (4.75”Wx8”H)
INSTRUCTIONS: EMAIL AD TO: [email protected]
SAVE AD IN .PDF FORMAT WITH GUIDES & BLEEDS
PRINTING DEADLINE MARCH 15, 2025
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
ADVERTISING FOR BALL BOOK
HALF PAGE AD (4.75”Wx3.75”H)
INSTRUCTIONS: EMAIL AD TO: [email protected]
SAVE AD IN .PDF FORMAT WITH GUIDES & BLEEDS
PRINTING DEADLINE MARCH 15, 2025
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
ADVERTISING FOR BALL BOOK
THIRD PAGE AD (4.75”Wx2.5”H)
INSTRUCTIONS: EMAIL AD TO: [email protected]
SAVE AD IN .PDF FORMAT WITH GUIDES & BLEEDS
PRINTING DEADLINE MARCH 15, 2025
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
ADVERTISING FOR BALL BOOK
BUSINESS CARD AD (Please include FRONT & BACK of card)
INSTRUCTIONS: EMAIL AD TO: [email protected]
SAVE AD IN .PDF FORMAT WITH GUIDES & BLEEDS
PRINTING DEADLINE MARCH 15, 2025
At the end of checkout, Zeffy, adds "Support the 100% free platform we use" (to help support their Web Site) a suggested percentage option box, this is solely up to you. Please check OTHER and place $0 (zero) in the box to decline.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!