ALSSAR 2026 Convention (copy)

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET

Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til



CHICKEN PICATTA

Sautéed Boneless Breast of Chicken Flour Breaded and Sautéed Topped with Capers, Sundried Tomatoes and Artichokes in a Lemon White Wine Sauce



Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie

Ladies - Dress as appropriate.