Alabama Society Sons of the American Revolution

Hosted by

Alabama Society Sons of the American Revolution

About this event

ALSSAR 2026 Convention (copy)

2960 John Hawkins Pkwy

Birmingham, AL 35244, USA

SAR Member Registration item
SAR Member Registration
$35

REGISTRATION SAR Members

Guest Registration item
Guest Registration
$20

REGISTRATION Guests

Friday Reception item
Friday Reception
$35

FRIDAY NIGHT RECEPTION
(Business Casual - Jacket Preferred)
Friday 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm (Cash Bar)

YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON - CHARDONNAY CHICKEN item
YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON - CHARDONNAY CHICKEN
$45

YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON
(Coat and Tie)- Saturday: 12:00 - 2:00 pm

CHARDONNAY CHICKEN
Boneless Breast of Chicken. Grilled and covered in a Chardonnay Cream Sauce.

YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON - FETTUCCINE PASTA with SHRIMP SCALLOP item
YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON - FETTUCCINE PASTA with SHRIMP SCALLOP
$45

YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON
(Coat and Tie)- Saturday: 12:00 - 2:00 pm

FETTUCCINE PASTA with SHRIMP SCALLOPS
Fettuccine pasta, tossed with shrimp, scallops, bell pepper and onion with Romano Alfredo sauce

YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON - EGGPLANT PARMESAN item
YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON - EGGPLANT PARMESAN
$45

YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON
(Coat and Tie)- Saturday: 12:00 - 2:00 pm

EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Thick Sliced Eggplant, Breaded and Sautéed, Topped with a Roasted Tomato Reduction and Shaved Parmesan

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET - CHICKEN PICATTA item
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET - CHICKEN PICATTA
$50

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET
Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til

CHICKEN PICATTA
Sautéed Boneless Breast of Chicken Flour Breaded and Sautéed Topped with Capers, Sundried Tomatoes and Artichokes in a Lemon White Wine Sauce

Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie
Ladies - Dress as appropriate.

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET - GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON item
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET - GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON
$50

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET
Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til

GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON
Filet of Salmon Broiled and Topped with Lemon Dill Cream Sauce

Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie
Ladies - Dress as appropriate.

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET - ROASTED EGGPLANT item
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET - ROASTED EGGPLANT
$50

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET
Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til

ROASTED EGGPLANT
Roasted Stuffed Eggplant
with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil

Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie
Ladies - Dress as appropriate.

Add a donation for Alabama Society Sons of the American Revolution

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!