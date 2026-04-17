Friends of Alta inc

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Friends of Alta inc

About this event

Sales closed

Alta Gala 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

We will email or mail the appropriate certificates to the winner.

Low Spark Fondue item
Low Spark Fondue item
Low Spark Fondue
$400

Starting bid

A Unique Fondue Experience

Family Style and Family Vibes in the privacy of your own home. This certificate is for a private chef at your residence or rental for 6 people. Must be scheduled between April 15, 2026, and December 14, 2026 (subject to availability).


Item Value: $1,000


Goldminer's Daughter Lodge Two Night Stay item
Goldminer's Daughter Lodge Two Night Stay item
Goldminer's Daughter Lodge Two Night Stay
$800

Starting bid

Two night stay at Goldminer's Daughter Lodge in Alta, UT.


Subject to blackout dates and based upon availability. Must use by end of 2027 Ski Season.


Item Value: $2,000

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!