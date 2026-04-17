Alta Gala 2026 Silent Auction

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About this event
We will email or mail the appropriate certificates to the winner.
Starting bid
A Unique Fondue Experience
Family Style and Family Vibes in the privacy of your own home. This certificate is for a private chef at your residence or rental for 6 people. Must be scheduled between April 15, 2026, and December 14, 2026 (subject to availability).
Item Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Two night stay at Goldminer's Daughter Lodge in Alta, UT.
Subject to blackout dates and based upon availability. Must use by end of 2027 Ski Season.
Item Value: $2,000
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