Alta Gracia Missions's Shop

Kingdom Power Crewneck Sweater item
Kingdom Power Crewneck Sweater item
Kingdom Power Crewneck Sweater
$49
Step boldly into your calling with the Kingdom Power Crewneck, a statement piece for every faith-driven warrior. This premium, heavyweight sweatshirt features the powerful scripture from 1 Corinthians 4:20 — “For the kingdom of God is not a matter of talk but of power.” It’s more than apparel — it’s a declaration. Crafted from ultra-soft, high-quality cotton blend fleece, this crewneck keeps you warm and comfortable while you carry the fire of God everywhere you go. The minimalist yet bold black text on a clean cream background makes this sweatshirt a standout in both message and design. Why you’ll love it: * Faith-forward fashion: Share your beliefs without saying a word. * Statement scripture: Remind yourself and others of the authority we walk in as believers. * Unisex fit: True to size for both men and women; perfect for everyday wear or ministry outings. * Kingdom conversation starter: Opens doors for evangelism and testimony wherever you are. Shop with purpose: 100% of the proceeds from this sweatshirt go directly toward feeding families, supporting missions, and bringing hope to communities in need through Alta Gracia Missions. Your purchase is more than clothing — it’s a catalyst for change. 🔥 Wear it. Live it. Walk in Power. ❤️ Buy it. Sow it. Change lives.
Alta Gracia Mission Trucker Hat item
Alta Gracia Mission Trucker Hat
$29
This classic black trucker hat features the Alta Gracia Missions logo in a standout gothic font — a simple yet powerful way to represent faith in action. With its breathable mesh back and adjustable snap closure, it’s perfect for everyday wear, outreach events, or just making a quiet statement that speaks volumes. 🖤 One size fits most 🖤 Comfortable fit with adjustable snapback 🖤 Embroidered white lettering on black 🖤 All proceeds go directly to our mission efforts — every hat helps feed families, support mission trips, and spread the Gospel around the world. Wear the mission. Fund the movement.
Anointed Hoodie- Black item
Anointed Hoodie- Black item
Anointed Hoodie- Black
$59
Walk boldly in your calling. This sleek black hoodie speaks truth without saying a word. Featuring the word “anointed” on the front and the powerful reminder from 1 John 2:20 on the back — “You have an anointing from the Holy One” — it’s more than apparel. It’s a declaration. Designed for both comfort and mission, this heavyweight premium hoodie is perfect for chilly days, streetwear style, or repping your faith anywhere you go. 🖤 Unisex fit 🖤 Soft, cozy fleece interior 🖤 Gothic-inspired lettering 🖤 Front pouch pocket & drawstring hood 🖤 100% of proceeds go to missions, outreach, and feeding families around the world Wearing this hoodie is more than a vibe — it’s a witness. Shop with purpose. Wear the Word.
Add a donation for Alta Gracia Missions

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!