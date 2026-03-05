Altamont Elementary School's Annual Raffle 2026

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Donated by Mrs. Sandra Huber (Office)
(1 Winner)
Donated by Anne Johnson, and Meredith Schaefer
(1 Winner)
Donated by the 3rd Grade Team
(1 Winner can invite 5 friends)
Donated by Carolyn Vogel
(1 Winner)
Donated by Miss K. Huber and Mrs. Owen
(2 Winners)
Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae Basket (includes everything you’ll need, but the Ice Cream!)
Donated by Miss K. Huber
(1 Winner)
A walk to Stewart's for Ice Cream in the Spring with the 1st grade Teachers
Donated by Mrs. Johnson, Mrs. Abatto, Mrs. Ciccarelli
(1 Winner)
Donated by Amy Martin
(1 Winner)
Bunch O Balloons - 2 Water Balloon Launchers with 300 Water Balloons
Donated by Dan Rausch
(1 Winner)
4 Students can stay after school with a friend and make origami with the 2nd grade teachers, then go home with an origami kit
Donated by 2nd Grade
(4 Winners)
Donated by Mr. Wolf
(3 Winners)
Donated by Mrs. Weick
(1 Winner)
A gift card to The Pottery Place to use with a friend
Donated by the Kindergarten Teachers
(1 Winner)
Donated by Mr. Hernandez
(1 Winner)
(to put towards any Proctor’s Production)
Donated by Mr. Hernandez
(1 Winner)
1 Bluey, 2 Harry Potter, 1 Creator) plus a box set (12 in 1 Creator Build and Rebuild Set
Donated by Mrs. Ippolito
(1 Winner)
Several cool little keychain things
Donated by Mr. Favro
(10 Winners)
Donated by Mr. Favro
(1 Winner)
Do you know your way around AES? June Win an Outdoor Scavenger Hunt
Donated by the 5th Grade Teachers
(2 Winners, each brings 2 Friends)
Donated by Ms. Schofield
(1 Winner)
$
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