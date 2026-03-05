Altamont Elementary School

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Altamont Elementary School

About this raffle

Altamont Elementary School's Annual Raffle 2026

Gift Card to the Movies & Snacks to Take Along
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by Mrs. Sandra Huber (Office)

(1 Winner)


Gift Card to The Book House & Gift Card to Coldstone Creamer
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by Anne Johnson, and Meredith Schaefer

(1 Winner)

Ice Cream and Play Outside
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by the 3rd Grade Team

(1 Winner can invite 5 friends)


Stewart's Gift Cards
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by Carolyn Vogel

(1 Winner)


Outdoor Fun and Games Basket
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by Miss K. Huber and Mrs. Owen

(2 Winners)

Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae Basket
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae Basket (includes everything you’ll need, but the Ice Cream!)

Donated by Miss K. Huber

(1 Winner)

A walk to Stewart's for Ice Cream in the Spring
$1
This includes 2 tickets

A walk to Stewart's for Ice Cream in the Spring with the 1st grade Teachers

Donated by Mrs. Johnson, Mrs. Abatto, Mrs. Ciccarelli

(1 Winner)

Taylor Swift Gift Basket
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by Amy Martin

(1 Winner)

Bunch O' Balloons - 2 Water Balloon Launchers
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Bunch O Balloons - 2 Water Balloon Launchers with 300 Water Balloons

Donated by Dan Rausch

(1 Winner)

Origami Party
$1
This includes 2 tickets

4 Students can stay after school with a friend and make origami with the 2nd grade teachers, then go home with an origami kit

Donated by 2nd Grade

(4 Winners)

Mario Kart with Mr. Wolf
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by Mr. Wolf

(3 Winners)

Bracelet Making Kit
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by Mrs. Weick

(1 Winner)


Pottery With a Friend
$1
This includes 2 tickets

A gift card to The Pottery Place to use with a friend

Donated by the Kindergarten Teachers

(1 Winner)

One 30-minute piano lesson
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by Mr. Hernandez

(1 Winner)

One $50 Gift Certificate to Proctor’s Collaborative
$1
This includes 2 tickets

(to put towards any Proctor’s Production)

Donated by Mr. Hernandez

(1 Winner)

Lego Gift Bag- 4 poly bags
$1
This includes 2 tickets

1 Bluey, 2 Harry Potter, 1 Creator) plus a box set (12 in 1 Creator Build and Rebuild Set

Donated by Mrs. Ippolito

(1 Winner)

Kids Heart Challenge Package
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Several cool little keychain things

Donated by Mr. Favro

(10 Winners)

Driftwood Sculpture
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by Mr. Favro

(1 Winner)

Outdoor Scavenger Hunt
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Do you know your way around AES?                              June Win an Outdoor Scavenger Hunt

Donated by the 5th Grade Teachers

(2 Winners, each brings 2 Friends)

Unicorn Squishmallow and Coloring Book
$1
This includes 2 tickets

Donated by Ms. Schofield

(1 Winner)

Add a donation for Altamont Elementary School

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