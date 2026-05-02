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Alternative Career Pathways

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Alternative Career Pathways - Silent Auction

The Family Portrait Experience item
The Family Portrait Experience
$500

Starting bid

A custom artwork experience for your home!


Includes: $750 Wall Art Credit


Most families have thousands of photos on their phones… and almost nothing on their walls. This experience is designed to change that.


Enjoy a relaxed, fully guided portrait session, followed by a private reveal where you’ll select your favorite images and design a custom framed piece for your home.

This is about creating something lasting… artwork your family will see and feel every day.


Your $750 credit will be applied toward your artwork purchase.


What’s Included?

  • Custom family portrait session
  • Guided posing
  • Private reveal and design appointment
  • $750 credit toward framed wall art

Details:

  • One family or household
  • Triangle area sessions
  • Schedule within 6 months

Terms:

  • Credit applies to finished artwork only
  • Non-transferable, no cash value
  • One per household
  • Additional artwork available
Earrings and Bracelet item
Earrings and Bracelet
$40

Starting bid

Custom-made earrings and matching bracelet from Nia Ase. The earwire and gold beads are 14kt gold filled

Wellness Basket item
Wellness Basket
$60

Starting bid

This set includes a handcrafted herbal bath soak, herbal tea, nourishing body butter, infused oil, and self-care accessories—perfect for a calming at-home spa experience.

Sweet Treats Basket item
Sweet Treats Basket
$50

Starting bid

All of your favorite treats from East Durham Sweet Shoppe.

Self-Care and Style Basket item
Self-Care and Style Basket
$75

Starting bid

NUTRIENTS HEALTH AND BEAUTY


Self-Care & Style Basket


A thoughtfully curated collection designed to bring together beauty, wellness, and everyday elegance.

INCLUDED IN THIS SET

  • Coasters with Holder
  • Stylish and functional for protecting surfaces.
  • Shea Butter
  • Rich, natural moisture for soft, radiant skin.
  • Afro-Inspired Decorative Mirror
  • A cultural accent piece adding warmth and character.
  • Scalp Grease - Nourishes the scalp and supports healthy hair.
  • Hair Care Oil - Adds shine and helps reduce breakage.
  • Hair & Scalp Oil - Hydrates and seals in lasting moisture.
Mickey Travel Basket item
Mickey Travel Basket
$50

Starting bid

-Mickey Baseball Cap

-Mickey Cosmetic Bag

-Mickey Tumbler

-Free Planning Services for one vacation 


Take the stress out of vacation planning! The Enchanted Traveler helps families and travelers plan magical, stress-free vacations to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Universal Orlando Resort, and with Royal Caribbean International.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!