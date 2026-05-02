Alternative Career Pathways - Silent Auction

A custom artwork experience for your home!





Includes: $750 Wall Art Credit





Most families have thousands of photos on their phones… and almost nothing on their walls. This experience is designed to change that.





Enjoy a relaxed, fully guided portrait session, followed by a private reveal where you’ll select your favorite images and design a custom framed piece for your home.

This is about creating something lasting… artwork your family will see and feel every day.





Your $750 credit will be applied toward your artwork purchase.





What’s Included?

Custom family portrait session

Guided posing

Private reveal and design appointment

$750 credit toward framed wall art

Details:

One family or household

Triangle area sessions

Schedule within 6 months

Terms: