Alternative Career Pathways - Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
A custom artwork experience for your home!
Includes: $750 Wall Art Credit
Most families have thousands of photos on their phones… and almost nothing on their walls. This experience is designed to change that.
Enjoy a relaxed, fully guided portrait session, followed by a private reveal where you’ll select your favorite images and design a custom framed piece for your home.
This is about creating something lasting… artwork your family will see and feel every day.
Your $750 credit will be applied toward your artwork purchase.
What’s Included?
Details:
Terms:
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Custom-made earrings and matching bracelet from Nia Ase. The earwire and gold beads are 14kt gold filled
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This set includes a handcrafted herbal bath soak, herbal tea, nourishing body butter, infused oil, and self-care accessories—perfect for a calming at-home spa experience.
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All of your favorite treats from East Durham Sweet Shoppe.
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NUTRIENTS HEALTH AND BEAUTY
Self-Care & Style Basket
A thoughtfully curated collection designed to bring together beauty, wellness, and everyday elegance.
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INCLUDED IN THIS SET
Starting bid
-Mickey Baseball Cap
-Mickey Cosmetic Bag
-Mickey Tumbler
-Free Planning Services for one vacation
Take the stress out of vacation planning! The Enchanted Traveler helps families and travelers plan magical, stress-free vacations to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Universal Orlando Resort, and with Royal Caribbean International.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!