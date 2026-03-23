Hosted by

Alternative Living Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Alternative Living Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1053 E John Sims Pkwy, Niceville, FL 32578, USA

Charter Boat Trip item
Charter Boat Trip
$200

Starting bid

4 Hour/4 Person Charter with Captain Josh Glidden onboard the Just Reel in Destin. $880 Value! This 4 Hour Charter includes up to 4 people and you can choose from any of the below trips! **Gratuity Not Included** -Fishing Charter -Dolphin Cruises -Sunset Cruises -Fireworks Cruises

OWA Tropic Falls - 4 Passes item
OWA Tropic Falls - 4 Passes
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a day with the Family at Tropic Falls at OWA! Family 4-Pack valued at $280!

Gift Basket & HVAC/Plumbing Maintenance Agreement item
Gift Basket & HVAC/Plumbing Maintenance Agreement item
Gift Basket & HVAC/Plumbing Maintenance Agreement
$125

Starting bid

Get ready for that Summer Weather with a Spring cleaning basket and a HVAC and Plumbing maintenance agreement from Gulfshore Air Conditioning and Heating valued at $525!

Photo Session item
Photo Session
$150

Starting bid

Update those family pictures with a 30-Minute Session for 5 People and 20 Images with Holly Howard Photography. In studio or outdoors in FWB. Valued at $650!

Gift Basket & Tickets item
Gift Basket & Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Blue Wahoos Gift Basket and tickets for game on 4/19/2026- Valued at $110.00

4 Hour Cleaning Gift Certificate item
4 Hour Cleaning Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a day off from cleaning! This certificate is for a 4 Hour Clean - valued at $200!

Golf for 4 at Rocky Bayou item
Golf for 4 at Rocky Bayou
$75

Starting bid

Grab your friends for 18 holes of golf for 4 at Rocky Bayou Country Club! (Does not include cart or range balls) Valued at $356.00!

5 Hour Pontoon Boat Rental item
5 Hour Pontoon Boat Rental
$75

Starting bid

Grab your sunscreen and get ready to enjoy a 5 hour rental with Suntime Rentals! Valued at $350.00!

Family Fun Pack #1 item
Family Fun Pack #1
$75

Starting bid

Take the family out for a Destin adventure! Pack includes 2 Adult and 2 Child passes for both the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise and the Buccaneer Pirate Ship, 4 Games of Bowling for 4 people at Hurricane Lanes, a $25.00 point card for The Track and $100.00 for Dewey Destin's Seafood Club! Valued at $410.00!

Family Fun Pack #2 item
Family Fun Pack #2
$50

Starting bid

Ready for a marine life adventure?! Pack includes 4 General Admissions to the Gulfarium, $100.00 for The Gulf Restaurant, and top it off with dessert at Pink Coyote Dessert Co with $25.00! Valued at $275.00!

2 Night Newman Dailey Condo Stay item
2 Night Newman Dailey Condo Stay
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a Staycation with this 2 Night Stay at the Beach Condominium in Miramar Beach. 1 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, sleeps 6. Valued at $600.00!

Grogu Scentsy Warmer item
Grogu Scentsy Warmer
$10

Starting bid

Grogu Scentsy Warmer with bar. Valued at $60.00

Golf for 4 at Bluewater Bay item
Golf for 4 at Bluewater Bay
$75

Starting bid

Grab your friends for 18 holes of golf for 4 at The Golf Club at Bluewater Bay - Includes CART! Valued at $320.00!

Golf for 4 at Emerald Bay Golf Club item
Golf for 4 at Emerald Bay Golf Club
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy 18 holes with your 4 friends for 50% off! $35.00 plus tax per person (includes green fee, cart fee, range balls and GPS).

YETI Roadie 24 2.0 Hard Cooler item
YETI Roadie 24 2.0 Hard Cooler
$75

Starting bid

Keep your drinks cold with this YETI Roadie 24 2.0 Hard Cooler with DoubleDuty Shoulder Strap and Drain Plug! Valued at $250.00!

Emerald Coast Print & Blue Angels Hat item
Emerald Coast Print & Blue Angels Hat item
Emerald Coast Print & Blue Angels Hat
$15

Starting bid

All your favorite places in one beautiful piece of art work and a hat to support your favorite Angels! Painted by Local Artist Heather Covert with the Painted Panhandle. Value $80.00

Pearl Necklace and Earring Set item
Pearl Necklace and Earring Set
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful Pearl Earring and Necklace Set from Mignot & Co located in Grayton Beach. Valued at $200!

Mind, Body, & Soul Basket item
Mind, Body, & Soul Basket
$150

Starting bid

Treat yourself or that special someone with this basket! Includes a 1-Hour Massage at Healing Waves, $150.00 Gift Certificate for your hair at Raspberry Attic, a Pedicure at Polish, and two 1-Hour Therapy Sessions at EC Therapy. Total Value of $650.00!

Exit 4 Escape Room - Crestview item
Exit 4 Escape Room - Crestview
$35

Starting bid

Escape Room Package to Exit 4 in Crestview and then enjoy dinner at Task Force Crestview with $100! Total Value $210.00

Emerald Coast Science Center Gift Basket item
Emerald Coast Science Center Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Gift Basket and 4 Passes to the Emerald Coast Science Center! Valued at $75.00

Prime IV Premium Gift Certificate item
Prime IV Premium Gift Certificate
$45

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Premium IV Infusion. (Your choice of either the Myer's Cocktail, Champion, Glow, or Immunity Armor) Valued at $180.00

Prime IV Infusion Gift Certificates item
Prime IV Infusion Gift Certificates
$75

Starting bid

4 Certificates for a Primary IV Infusion (Your choice of either Energy Boost, Muscle Rescue, Heart Health or Anti-Inflammation) Valued at $340.00

Handmade Leather Purse item
Handmade Leather Purse
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Leather Purse valued at $80.00

Waxed Tote Bag item
Waxed Tote Bag
$10

Starting bid

Homemade Waxed tote bag valued at $40.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!