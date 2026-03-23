Alternative Living Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
4 Hour/4 Person Charter with Captain Josh Glidden onboard the Just Reel in Destin. $880 Value! This 4 Hour Charter includes up to 4 people and you can choose from any of the below trips! **Gratuity Not Included** -Fishing Charter -Dolphin Cruises -Sunset Cruises -Fireworks Cruises
Starting bid
Enjoy a day with the Family at Tropic Falls at OWA! Family 4-Pack valued at $280!
Starting bid
Get ready for that Summer Weather with a Spring cleaning basket and a HVAC and Plumbing maintenance agreement from Gulfshore Air Conditioning and Heating valued at $525!
Starting bid
Update those family pictures with a 30-Minute Session for 5 People and 20 Images with Holly Howard Photography. In studio or outdoors in FWB. Valued at $650!
Starting bid
Blue Wahoos Gift Basket and tickets for game on 4/19/2026- Valued at $110.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a day off from cleaning! This certificate is for a 4 Hour Clean - valued at $200!
Starting bid
Grab your friends for 18 holes of golf for 4 at Rocky Bayou Country Club! (Does not include cart or range balls) Valued at $356.00!
Starting bid
Grab your sunscreen and get ready to enjoy a 5 hour rental with Suntime Rentals! Valued at $350.00!
Starting bid
Take the family out for a Destin adventure! Pack includes 2 Adult and 2 Child passes for both the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise and the Buccaneer Pirate Ship, 4 Games of Bowling for 4 people at Hurricane Lanes, a $25.00 point card for The Track and $100.00 for Dewey Destin's Seafood Club! Valued at $410.00!
Starting bid
Ready for a marine life adventure?! Pack includes 4 General Admissions to the Gulfarium, $100.00 for The Gulf Restaurant, and top it off with dessert at Pink Coyote Dessert Co with $25.00! Valued at $275.00!
Starting bid
Enjoy a Staycation with this 2 Night Stay at the Beach Condominium in Miramar Beach. 1 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, sleeps 6. Valued at $600.00!
Starting bid
Grogu Scentsy Warmer with bar. Valued at $60.00
Starting bid
Grab your friends for 18 holes of golf for 4 at The Golf Club at Bluewater Bay - Includes CART! Valued at $320.00!
Starting bid
Enjoy 18 holes with your 4 friends for 50% off! $35.00 plus tax per person (includes green fee, cart fee, range balls and GPS).
Starting bid
Keep your drinks cold with this YETI Roadie 24 2.0 Hard Cooler with DoubleDuty Shoulder Strap and Drain Plug! Valued at $250.00!
Starting bid
All your favorite places in one beautiful piece of art work and a hat to support your favorite Angels! Painted by Local Artist Heather Covert with the Painted Panhandle. Value $80.00
Starting bid
Beautiful Pearl Earring and Necklace Set from Mignot & Co located in Grayton Beach. Valued at $200!
Starting bid
Treat yourself or that special someone with this basket! Includes a 1-Hour Massage at Healing Waves, $150.00 Gift Certificate for your hair at Raspberry Attic, a Pedicure at Polish, and two 1-Hour Therapy Sessions at EC Therapy. Total Value of $650.00!
Starting bid
Escape Room Package to Exit 4 in Crestview and then enjoy dinner at Task Force Crestview with $100! Total Value $210.00
Starting bid
Gift Basket and 4 Passes to the Emerald Coast Science Center! Valued at $75.00
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Premium IV Infusion. (Your choice of either the Myer's Cocktail, Champion, Glow, or Immunity Armor) Valued at $180.00
Starting bid
4 Certificates for a Primary IV Infusion (Your choice of either Energy Boost, Muscle Rescue, Heart Health or Anti-Inflammation) Valued at $340.00
Starting bid
Handmade Leather Purse valued at $80.00
Starting bid
Homemade Waxed tote bag valued at $40.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!