Altrusa Conference 2026 PROGRAM AD

About this event
Have your personal or club business card in the Conference 2026 program for extra visibility and support! (3.5" x 2"). Ads print in black and white.
Include a great message on a 1/4 page ad, measuring 2.75" x 4.25". Ads print in black and white.
Use a half-page ad to celebrate anything--a service project or a special someone! Ad measures 5.5" x 4.25". Ads print in black and white.
Celebrate a special member, project, or club anniversary or share something inspirational with a full-page ad in the Conference program, measuring 5.5" x 8". Ads print in black and white.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!