Altrusa Diamond Legacy Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Celebrate 85 years of service with Altrusa Texarkana at an unforgettable evening of music, community, and impact.
Your ticket includes:
Exclusive Presenting Sponsor (Patterson-Troike)
This is the highest visibility opportunity of the evening.
4 Tickets
Live media mentions
Logo in program and signage
Social media mentions
2 Tickets
Live media mentions
Program recognition
Social media mentions
2 Tickets
Program recognition
Social media mentions
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!