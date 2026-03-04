Altrusa International Inc. of Texarkana

Hosted by

Altrusa International Inc. of Texarkana

About this event

Altrusa Diamond Legacy Gala

1915 Olive St

Texarkana, TX 75503, USA

General Admission
$85

General Admission Gala Ticket

Celebrate 85 years of service with Altrusa Texarkana at an unforgettable evening of music, community, and impact.

Your ticket includes:

  • Live entertainment from The Kingsmen
  • Heavy hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Jeff Loving
  • Multiple photo opportunities to capture the evening
  • Access to our exciting live and silent auctions


Diamond Sponsorship Ticket
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive Presenting Sponsor (Patterson-Troike)

  • Position your organization at the forefront of a historic 85-year celebration.
  • Premier logo placement on all event materials and marketing
  • On-stage recognition with speaking opportunity during program
  • Reserved VIP table for eight (8) guests
  • Dedicated social media spotlight features
  • Recognition as Presenting Sponsor across digital promotions
  • Prominent event-night signage and verbal acknowledgment

This is the highest visibility opportunity of the evening.

Platinum Sponsorship Ticket
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets

Live media mentions

Logo in program and signage

Social media mentions

Gold Sponsorship Ticket
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets

Live media mentions

Program recognition

Social media mentions

Silver Sponsorship Ticket
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets

Program recognition

Social media mentions

Add a donation for Altrusa International Inc. of Texarkana

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