Hosted by

Altrusa District Twelve Foundation and International Foundation Fundraiser

About this event

Altrusa District Twelve Foundation & International Foundation's Silent Auction- FRIDAY CLOSE

Pick-up location

Stars Fundraising Room, Semiahmoo Resort, Blaine WA; by mail if not attending the District Twelve Conference

Wisdom and Whimsey Peaceful Moments Basket item
Wisdom and Whimsey Peaceful Moments Basket
$20

Starting bid

Value: $200

Perfect for relaxing, this wonderful basket includes:

Mindfulness coloring book

Set of 36 colored pencils with a sharpener

Needlepoint kit

Flying wish paper

Sparking creativity wooden matches

Happy Wax scented melts

Jen & Co leather crossbody bag

Karma Swedish reusable dishcloths

Hummingbird tea towel

Tealight holder and candle

Whimsical pot

Whimsical Woman: a Coloring Book of Poems

Slippers

2 Wicker baskets


-Donated by Trece Eden, Longview-Kelso.


Sweet as Honey Bee Basket item
Sweet as Honey Bee Basket item
Sweet as Honey Bee Basket
$15

Starting bid

This fun basket is valued at $150 and includes:


The Secret Life of Bees book,

Bee Happy bookmark,

Savannah Bee Company Orange Blossom honey,

Beaverhead Huckleberry Creamed Honey,

Tupelo honey stirrer sticks,

Honey Mustard,

Zesty Lemon Wafer cookies,

Wooden honeybee spoon set,

Honeycomb-shaped ice cube tray,

Honeybee measuring spoon set,

Sweet spoon rest,

Honeybee small plate,

Bee salt and pepper shaker set,

Honeybee oven mitt and hot pads,

cute bee Kitchen towel set,

Honeybee cutting board,

Yellow roses (artificial),

Beautiful Gold basket


Perfect for the honey lover or anyone who enjoys happy bees!


-Donated by Debbie McBee, Pendleton.

Coach Nolita Cow Print purse item
Coach Nolita Cow Print purse
$20

Starting bid

Value: $238


This adorable Coach shoulder purse has a zip-top closure, two interior credit card slots, and enough space for your phone, keys and other essentials when you're out having a fun time. Purse is leather and printed calfhair, measuring length: 7.5", height: 4.5", width: 2.0".


A great accessory - and it can be paired with a long crossbody strap or chain to change the look, if desired (not included).


-Donated by Karen Rose, Pendleton.


Handcrafted Swedish Weaving Blanket- Black and Grey item
Handcrafted Swedish Weaving Blanket- Black and Grey item
Handcrafted Swedish Weaving Blanket- Black and Grey
$25

Starting bid

Value: $120 (or priceless!)


Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with this stunning, one-of-a-kind handmade Swedish weaving blanket, in black and grey, lovingly created by Altrusan Rita Lawless.


Made from 100% cotton on traditional monk’s cloth, this piece showcases the timeless art of Swedish weaving—an intricate needlework technique known for its beauty and durability.


Measuring a generous 60" x 90", this blanket is perfect for a bed, sofa, or cozy evening by the fire. Each stitch reflects hours of care and artistry, making this not just a blanket, but a true heirloom piece.


Unique. Handmade. Unforgettable.


-Made and donated by Rita Lawless, Longview-Kelso.

Pamper Me Pretty: Mary Kay Beauty Basket item
Pamper Me Pretty: Mary Kay Beauty Basket item
Pamper Me Pretty: Mary Kay Beauty Basket item
Pamper Me Pretty: Mary Kay Beauty Basket
$30

Starting bid

Value: $350


Indulge in a luxurious collection of beauty favorites with this beautifully curated Mary Kay basket.


Perfect for self-care or gifting, this set brings together a selection of premium skincare and cosmetic essentials designed to pamper, enhance, and refresh.


Inside this fabulous basket, you’ll find a variety of Mary Kay’s most loved products, known for their quality formulas and skin-loving benefits.


Included in this basket:

  • Skinvigorate Sonic Skin Care System (cleansing device + brush head + USB cord)
  • Facial Massage Head Attachment (for Sonic system)
  • Hydrating Moisturizer (3 oz)
  • Makeup Finishing Spray (2 oz)
  • Brush Cleaner (6 oz)
  • Hydrogel Eye Patches (30 pairs)
  • Micellar Water (5 oz)
  • Subtle Tanning Lotion (4 oz)
  • TimeWise Firming Eye Cream (0.5 oz)
  • Perfecting Concealer (0.21 oz)
  • Clear Proof Deep-Cleansing Charcoal Mask (4 oz)
  • Pro Palette (empty)

Whether you’re elevating your self-care routine or surprising someone special, this Mary Kay basket delivers personal luxury with trusted beauty solutions.


-Donated by Chantelle Estess, Yaquina Bay.


Northwest Red and White Wines Basket item
Northwest Red and White Wines Basket
$40

Starting bid

Value: $150


Enjoy a taste of the Pacific Northwest with this thoughtfully curated Northwest Vintner’s Selection Basket. Featuring six premium red and white wines sourced from acclaimed Northwest wineries, this collection offers a delightful journey through rich, bold reds and crisp, elegant whites.


Basket includes:

  • 2022 Alexandria Nicole Block 17 Syrah
  • 2023 Pacific Rim Sweet Riesling
  • 2023 Patterson Cellars Chardonnay
  • 2020 Goose Ridge Merlot
  • 2020 Bartholomew Primitivo
  • 2022 Bookwalter Chardonnay

Perfect for wine enthusiasts or those looking to explore new favorites, this sampler highlights the depth and variety the region is known for.


The basket also includes a quality wine opener, making it ready for any occasion—whether a cozy night in, a dinner with friends, or a special celebration.


NOTE: This wine basket cannot be mailed and must be picked up in person at the District Twelve Conference or delivered to the winner by someone attending Conference.


-Donated by Altrusa International of Mid-Columbia, WA.

Louis Vuitton Duo Messenger Leather Purse and Coin Purse item
Louis Vuitton Duo Messenger Leather Purse and Coin Purse item
Louis Vuitton Duo Messenger Leather Purse and Coin Purse item
Louis Vuitton Duo Messenger Leather Purse and Coin Purse
$40

Starting bid

Value: $650+


Elevate your style with this luxurious Louis Vuitton Duo Messenger Bag and Coin Purse Set, crafted in sleek black monogram leather for a timeless and sophisticated look. Valued at $650, this elegant set combines everyday function with iconic designer appeal.


The spacious messenger bag is a great bag for daily use or travel, offering both style and practicality, while the matching coin purse adds a convenient and refined touch for organizing small essentials. Together, they create a coordinated set that embodies classic luxury and versatility.


Messenger Purse measures 10"W x 7.5"H x 2"D.


-Donated by Tore Johnson, Gig Harbor.

Backstage Nashville: 3-night trip to Grand Ol' Opry and more item
Backstage Nashville: 3-night trip to Grand Ol' Opry and more item
Backstage Nashville: 3-night trip to Grand Ol' Opry and more item
Backstage Nashville: 3-night trip to Grand Ol' Opry and more
$1,999

Starting bid

Nashville doesn’t just play music — it breathes it. Neon lights flicker along Broadway, guitar riffs spill from open doors, and the heartbeat of country music pulses through every street.


From legendary stages to historic studios, the city surrounds you with the stories, sounds, and soul that shaped America’s most iconic genre. Step into a place where music isn’t just heard — it’s lived, felt, and unforgettable!


This Experience for 2 Includes:

  • Admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame, including RCA Studio B and the iconic Hatch Show Print
  • Premium lounge access before the legendary Grand Ole Opry performance
  • Reserved tickets to a live Grand Ole Opry show
  • Exclusive post-show backstage tour of the Grand Ole Opry
  • Guided tour of the historic Ryman Auditorium
  • 3-night stay at the Hutton Hotel in the heart of Nashville
  • Winspire booking & concierge service — seamless support from start to finish

Note:

Winspire Travel experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.


Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. They will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. As a full-service travel agency, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests. This package does not include airfare.


Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. This purchase is non-refundable.


Blackout dates: The week of major holidays and major local events such as CMA’s, Nashville Marathon, Americana Fest, and Vanderbilt Events. Additional dates may apply.


Pick your dates and go have fun in Nashville in this uniquely curated experience, while supporting our Altrusa foundations!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!