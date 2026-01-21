Altrusa District Twelve Foundation & International Foundation's Silent Auction- FRIDAY CLOSE

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Stars Fundraising Room, Semiahmoo Resort, Blaine WA; by mail if not attending the District Twelve Conference
Starting bid
Value: $200
Perfect for relaxing, this wonderful basket includes:
Mindfulness coloring book
Set of 36 colored pencils with a sharpener
Needlepoint kit
Flying wish paper
Sparking creativity wooden matches
Happy Wax scented melts
Jen & Co leather crossbody bag
Karma Swedish reusable dishcloths
Hummingbird tea towel
Tealight holder and candle
Whimsical pot
Whimsical Woman: a Coloring Book of Poems
Slippers
2 Wicker baskets
-Donated by Trece Eden, Longview-Kelso.
Starting bid
This fun basket is valued at $150 and includes:
The Secret Life of Bees book,
Bee Happy bookmark,
Savannah Bee Company Orange Blossom honey,
Beaverhead Huckleberry Creamed Honey,
Tupelo honey stirrer sticks,
Honey Mustard,
Zesty Lemon Wafer cookies,
Wooden honeybee spoon set,
Honeycomb-shaped ice cube tray,
Honeybee measuring spoon set,
Sweet spoon rest,
Honeybee small plate,
Bee salt and pepper shaker set,
Honeybee oven mitt and hot pads,
cute bee Kitchen towel set,
Honeybee cutting board,
Yellow roses (artificial),
Beautiful Gold basket
Perfect for the honey lover or anyone who enjoys happy bees!
-Donated by Debbie McBee, Pendleton.
Starting bid
Value: $238
This adorable Coach shoulder purse has a zip-top closure, two interior credit card slots, and enough space for your phone, keys and other essentials when you're out having a fun time. Purse is leather and printed calfhair, measuring length: 7.5", height: 4.5", width: 2.0".
A great accessory - and it can be paired with a long crossbody strap or chain to change the look, if desired (not included).
-Donated by Karen Rose, Pendleton.
Starting bid
Value: $120 (or priceless!)
Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with this stunning, one-of-a-kind handmade Swedish weaving blanket, in black and grey, lovingly created by Altrusan Rita Lawless.
Made from 100% cotton on traditional monk’s cloth, this piece showcases the timeless art of Swedish weaving—an intricate needlework technique known for its beauty and durability.
Measuring a generous 60" x 90", this blanket is perfect for a bed, sofa, or cozy evening by the fire. Each stitch reflects hours of care and artistry, making this not just a blanket, but a true heirloom piece.
Unique. Handmade. Unforgettable.
-Made and donated by Rita Lawless, Longview-Kelso.
Starting bid
Value: $350
Indulge in a luxurious collection of beauty favorites with this beautifully curated Mary Kay basket.
Perfect for self-care or gifting, this set brings together a selection of premium skincare and cosmetic essentials designed to pamper, enhance, and refresh.
Inside this fabulous basket, you’ll find a variety of Mary Kay’s most loved products, known for their quality formulas and skin-loving benefits.
Included in this basket:
Whether you’re elevating your self-care routine or surprising someone special, this Mary Kay basket delivers personal luxury with trusted beauty solutions.
-Donated by Chantelle Estess, Yaquina Bay.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Enjoy a taste of the Pacific Northwest with this thoughtfully curated Northwest Vintner’s Selection Basket. Featuring six premium red and white wines sourced from acclaimed Northwest wineries, this collection offers a delightful journey through rich, bold reds and crisp, elegant whites.
Basket includes:
Perfect for wine enthusiasts or those looking to explore new favorites, this sampler highlights the depth and variety the region is known for.
The basket also includes a quality wine opener, making it ready for any occasion—whether a cozy night in, a dinner with friends, or a special celebration.
NOTE: This wine basket cannot be mailed and must be picked up in person at the District Twelve Conference or delivered to the winner by someone attending Conference.
-Donated by Altrusa International of Mid-Columbia, WA.
Starting bid
Value: $650+
Elevate your style with this luxurious Louis Vuitton Duo Messenger Bag and Coin Purse Set, crafted in sleek black monogram leather for a timeless and sophisticated look. Valued at $650, this elegant set combines everyday function with iconic designer appeal.
The spacious messenger bag is a great bag for daily use or travel, offering both style and practicality, while the matching coin purse adds a convenient and refined touch for organizing small essentials. Together, they create a coordinated set that embodies classic luxury and versatility.
Messenger Purse measures 10"W x 7.5"H x 2"D.
-Donated by Tore Johnson, Gig Harbor.
Starting bid
Nashville doesn’t just play music — it breathes it. Neon lights flicker along Broadway, guitar riffs spill from open doors, and the heartbeat of country music pulses through every street.
From legendary stages to historic studios, the city surrounds you with the stories, sounds, and soul that shaped America’s most iconic genre. Step into a place where music isn’t just heard — it’s lived, felt, and unforgettable!
This Experience for 2 Includes:
Note:
Winspire Travel experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.
Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. They will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. As a full-service travel agency, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests. This package does not include airfare.
Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. This purchase is non-refundable.
Blackout dates: The week of major holidays and major local events such as CMA’s, Nashville Marathon, Americana Fest, and Vanderbilt Events. Additional dates may apply.
Pick your dates and go have fun in Nashville in this uniquely curated experience, while supporting our Altrusa foundations!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!