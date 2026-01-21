Altrusa District Twelve Foundation & International Foundation's Silent Auction- FRIDAY CLOSE

Value: $238





This adorable Coach shoulder purse has a zip-top closure, two interior credit card slots, and enough space for your phone, keys and other essentials when you're out having a fun time. Purse is leather and printed calfhair, measuring length: 7.5", height: 4.5", width: 2.0".





A great accessory - and it can be paired with a long crossbody strap or chain to change the look, if desired (not included).





-Donated by Karen Rose, Pendleton.



