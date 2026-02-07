Altrusa District Twelve Foundation & International Foundation's Silent Auction- SATURDAY CLOSE

This knife-and-cutlery set, valued at $334, is crafted to give you every edge in the kitchen. With advanced cutting technology, each ultra-sharp blade is stamped from a single piece of stainless steel, providing an incredibly sharp edge for virtually any kitchen task.





Includes:

8" Chef's Knife

7" Santoku Knife

5" Serrated knife

4" Paring knife

2.5" Peeling knife

Kitchen shears

Sharpening steel

Hardwood knife block

Lifetime warranty.