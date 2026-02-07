Hosted by

Altrusa District Twelve Foundation and International Foundation Fundraiser

Altrusa District Twelve Foundation & International Foundation's Silent Auction- SATURDAY CLOSE

Pick-up location

Stars Fundraising Room, Semiahmoo Resort, Blaine WA

S'Mores Gift basket item
S'Mores Gift basket
$10

Starting bid

Filled with everything you need for enjoying S'Mores with family or friends, this basket has an indoor S'Mores maker, eight S'mores Sticks, Marshmallows, Hershey Chocolate Bars, Hot cocoa and everything else needed for fireside fun!

Sweet as Honeybees Basket item
Sweet as Honeybees Basket
$5

Starting bid

This wonderful basket has fresh local honey, honey sticks, honey mustard, bee-themed tea, gourmet crackers, a beeswax candle, and cute tea towel!

Framed $100 Bill item
Framed $100 Bill
$10

Starting bid

Take home this $100 bill to spend and enjoy any way you want, while supporting our District and International Foundation with your donation!

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Signature 8-Piece Cutlery Set item
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Signature 8-Piece Cutlery Set
$10

Starting bid

This knife-and-cutlery set, valued at $334, is crafted to give you every edge in the kitchen. With advanced cutting technology, each ultra-sharp blade is stamped from a single piece of stainless steel, providing an incredibly sharp edge for virtually any kitchen task.


Includes:

8" Chef's Knife

7" Santoku Knife

5" Serrated knife

4" Paring knife

2.5" Peeling knife

Kitchen shears

Sharpening steel

Hardwood knife block

Lifetime warranty.

