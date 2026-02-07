Altrusa District Twelve Foundation & International Foundation's Silent Auction- SATURDAY CLOSE

Hosted by
Stars Fundraising Room, Semiahmoo Resort, Blaine WA
Filled with everything you need for enjoying S'Mores with family or friends, this basket has an indoor S'Mores maker, eight S'mores Sticks, Marshmallows, Hershey Chocolate Bars, Hot cocoa and everything else needed for fireside fun!
This wonderful basket has fresh local honey, honey sticks, honey mustard, bee-themed tea, gourmet crackers, a beeswax candle, and cute tea towel!
Take home this $100 bill to spend and enjoy any way you want, while supporting our District and International Foundation with your donation!
This knife-and-cutlery set, valued at $334, is crafted to give you every edge in the kitchen. With advanced cutting technology, each ultra-sharp blade is stamped from a single piece of stainless steel, providing an incredibly sharp edge for virtually any kitchen task.
Includes:
8" Chef's Knife
7" Santoku Knife
5" Serrated knife
4" Paring knife
2.5" Peeling knife
Kitchen shears
Sharpening steel
Hardwood knife block
Lifetime warranty.
