Altrusa International Foundation of Anderson County's fundraiser

Ticket for one Graph-X4 carwash good at any Tidal Wave location and good for one year. Valued at $30 The Tidal Wave Graph-X4 ® is most advanced wash that helps protect your car from dirt and UV rays with a powerful four-layer shield that includes our legendary Ceramic Sea Gloss and Graphene Oxide to give your car space age sparkle and powerful protection.

Ticket for one Graph-X4 carwash good at any Tidal Wave location and good for one year. Valued at $30 The Tidal Wave Graph-X4 ® is most advanced wash that helps protect your car from dirt and UV rays with a powerful four-layer shield that includes our legendary Ceramic Sea Gloss and Graphene Oxide to give your car space age sparkle and powerful protection.

More details...