ALUM TICKET PORTAL

6400 Airline Dr

Metairie, LA 70003, USA

Alum Theater Seat
$85

(Seat will be assigned once we receive everyone's orders).

All guests will receive a charcuterie box when you arrive to enjoy in the theater. Food and beverage is available for purchase at the concession stand. If you (the alum) would like to upgrade to VIP Status, we are offering an upgrade package for alums only at $65 additional, while spots are still available. Note: If your guest(s) would like to upgrade to VIP, their upgrade cost is $165 on top of their ticket price. We are only offering the discounted VIP option to alums.

Guest Ticket
$85

If you are bringing a guest (or guests), indicate the number here. All guests will receive a charcuterie box when you arrive to enjoy in the theater. Food and beverage is available for purchase at the concession stand. All guests can choose the VIP upgrade option if they would like to enjoy complimentary food and open bar privileges in the VIP Lounge.

Would YOU (as an ALUM) like to upgrade to VIP
$65

This special price is only being offer to alums. This upgrade option will entitle you to access to our DIS VIP Lounge (while space is available). We limit the number of people in that lounge so order while supply lasts. In the DIS VIP Lounge, you will enjoy open bar throughout the evening, and complimentary food from local restaurants. Enjoy all the perks of your assigned theater seat, plus elevate your evening with exclusive VIP access! This upgrade includes:

  • VIP Check-in
  • All-access to the VIP Lounge throughout the event
  • Hosted bar and gourmet bites
  • Private VIP seating in the Mezzanine for the post-party celebration

Treat yourself — because you're worth it.

Guest Upgrade to VIP
$165

This upgrade option will entitle you to access to our DIS VIP Lounge (while space is available). We limit the number of people in that lounge so order while supply lasts. In the DIS VIP Lounge, you will enjoy open bar throughout the evening, and complimentary food from local restaurants. Enjoy all the perks of your assigned theater seat, plus elevate your evening with exclusive VIP access! This upgrade includes:

Ribbons Magazine
$30

Reserve a copy of RIBBONS Magazine. We will have this available on October 18th at the event.

