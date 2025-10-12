🎓 Alumnae & Alumni Online Store

Show your pride and reconnect with your alma mater in this exclusive Rosemont College Alumnae short-sleeve t-shirt. This classic, comfortable tee features the "Rosemont College Alumnae" text printed across the chest, making it a perfect way to celebrate your connection to the college. It's ideal for wearing to alumnae events, casual get-togethers, or just around town.
How Zeffy Works
At checkout, a completely optional contribution to Zeffy will appear by default. This helps keep the platform 100% free for nonprofits like ours. You can adjust the amount—including setting it to $0—if you wish. A suggested contribution is 3%, which helps Zeffy cover payment processing fees at no cost to us. Thank you for your support!
Reunite with your alma mater in this classic Rosemont College Alumni short-sleeve t-shirt. This comfortable tee proudly displays "Rosemont College Alumni" across the chest, making it an ideal choice for reconnecting at alumni events, casual outings, or simply showing your continued school pride.
How Zeffy Works
At checkout, a completely optional contribution to Zeffy will appear by default. This helps keep the platform 100% free for nonprofits like ours. You can adjust the amount—including setting it to $0—if you wish. A suggested contribution is 3%, which helps Zeffy cover payment processing fees at no cost to us. Thank you for your support!
Show your Rosemont pride and stay cozy in this classic Rosemont College Alumnae crewneck sweatshirt. Perfect for a chilly day on campus or a casual weekend, this comfortable fleece pullover features the "Rosemont College Alumnae" text printed proudly across the chest. It's a timeless way to celebrate your connection to your alma mater.
How Zeffy Works
At checkout, a completely optional contribution to Zeffy will appear by default. This helps keep the platform 100% free for nonprofits like ours. You can adjust the amount—including setting it to $0—if you wish. A suggested contribution is 3%, which helps Zeffy cover payment processing fees at no cost to us. Thank you for your support!
Celebrate your Rosemont College pride in this sporty Rosemont College Ravens t-shirt. This maroon and gray tee features a dynamic, athletic-style graphic. The word "Ravens" is reminiscent of the classic reunion font, with a sleek, lined fill that transitions from white to maroon, giving it a modern and spirited look. It's the perfect shirt for showing your school spirit on game day or any day.
The gray color honors the first gray artificial turf field in the United States, installed at the Ravens Athletic Complex in 2013, making it a unique way to show your school pride.
How Zeffy Works
At checkout, a completely optional contribution to Zeffy will appear by default. This helps keep the platform 100% free for nonprofits like ours. You can adjust the amount—including setting it to $0—if you wish. A suggested contribution is 3%, which helps Zeffy cover payment processing fees at no cost to us. Thank you for your support!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing