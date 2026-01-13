Alumnae Registration - LTA 2026 National Convention

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About this event
Members who initiated in Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 at the alumnae member status who are choosing to room in a quad (you and three other registered members).
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Members who initiated in Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 at the at the alumnae member status who are choosing to room in a double (you and one other registered member). If interested in rooming with a specific member, both members must purchase the double occupancy registration.
Registration also includes the Community Service donation.
Members who are currently active at the alumnae member status who are choosing to room in a quad (you and three other registered members).
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Members who are currently active at the alumnae member status who are choosing to room in a double (you and one other registered member). If interested in rooming with a specific member, both members must purchase the double occupancy registration.
Registration also includes the Community Service donation.
Members who are currently active at the alumnae member status who are choosing to room by themselves.
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Members who are currently inactive at the alumnae member status who are choosing to room in a quad (you and three other registered members).
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Members who are currently active at the alumnae member status who are choosing to room in a double (you and one other registered member). If interested in rooming with a specific member, both members must purchase the double occupancy registration.
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
FOR CONVENTION REGISTRANTS ONLY: The Alumnae Social is not included in your convention registration. If you would like to attend, you may purchase a discounted ticket.
Alumnae-Only Event: Open to Alumnae members and newly graduated Spring 2026 Alumnae. Please note that transportation is not included.
Space is limited—secure your spot early!
Join us for a relaxed and inspiring evening filled with good vibes, music, and even better company—our fellow Alumnae! Enjoy open bar (21+ only) and small bites as you sip, paint, and reconnect with sisters. No experience is needed—just come ready to unwind, connect, and express your creativity.
Throughout the evening, we will host a raffle supporting the LTA Foundation—an opportunity to give back while celebrating sisterhood. All proceeds will directly benefit the Foundation, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase through an online platform.
Alumnae-Only Event: If you are not attending convention but would like to attend the alumnae social, please select this option. Open to Alumnae members and newly graduated Spring 2026 Alumnae. Please note that transportation is not included.
Space is limited—secure your spot early!
Join us for a relaxed and inspiring evening filled with good vibes, music, and even better company—our fellow Alumnae! Enjoy open bar (21+ only) and small bites as you sip, paint, and reconnect with sisters. No experience is needed—just come ready to unwind, connect, and express your creativity.
Throughout the evening, we will host a raffle supporting the LTA Foundation—an opportunity to give back while celebrating sisterhood. All proceeds will directly benefit the Foundation, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase through an online platform.
Registration Tier 1 will get you a 2026 1.975 Run Digital Runner’s Bib to show off at the 1.975 Run.
Registration Tier 2 will get you the Tier 1 item, and the collectible 2026 1.975 Run Medal to show off at the 1.975 Run.
Registration Tier 3 will get you all Tier 2 items, an exclusive 2026 1.975 Run t-shirt, and a special LTA Foundation merchandise item.
VIP TICKET ONLY: Board of Directors/FM/Line 1/National Advisors VIP Members who are currently active at the alumnae member status. Please do not select this ticket if you are not a member with the above designations.
Raffle tickets will allow you to win one of the gift baskets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!