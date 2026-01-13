Alumnae Registration - LTA 2026 National Convention

FOR CONVENTION REGISTRANTS ONLY: The Alumnae Social is not included in your convention registration. If you would like to attend, you may purchase a discounted ticket.

Alumnae-Only Event: Open to Alumnae members and newly graduated Spring 2026 Alumnae. Please note that transportation is not included.

Space is limited—secure your spot early!





Join us for a relaxed and inspiring evening filled with good vibes, music, and even better company—our fellow Alumnae! Enjoy open bar (21+ only) and small bites as you sip, paint, and reconnect with sisters. No experience is needed—just come ready to unwind, connect, and express your creativity.

Throughout the evening, we will host a raffle supporting the LTA Foundation—an opportunity to give back while celebrating sisterhood. All proceeds will directly benefit the Foundation, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase through an online platform.