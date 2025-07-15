Alumni Benefit: Miscast & Missed Cast

1600 E Foothill Blvd

Glendora, CA 91741

Student Admission
$5

1 Ticket
Elementary through High School Age

GHS Alumni

General Admission
$10

1 Ticket
For All Non-Student Guests

Curtain Raiser
$250

2 VIP Tickets • Help us lift the curtain on a brand-new year of GHS Drama!

Includes:

  • 2 tickets to the Alumni Benefit
  • VIP Entry
  • ½-page ad in the event program
  • Verbal thank-you during intermission
  • Optional opportunity to share a brief message about your support for the arts
  • Opportunity to set up a table out front for before the show and intermission with literature about your business.

Your support at this level helps us start the season strong and inspire our students from day one.

Note: This support is separate from our annual supporter program which will begin in August.


Marquee Sponsor
$500

4 VIP Tickets • Make your support shine as a marquee name in Glendora arts!

Includes:

  • 4 tickets to the Alumni Benefit
  • VIP Entry
  • Full-page ad in the event program
  • Verbal thank-you at the start of the evening
  • Optional opportunity to speak briefly and share why you support GHS Drama
  • Opportunity to set up a table out front for before the show and intermission with literature about your business.

Your generosity helps us build momentum, invest in student talent, and grow a stronger arts community.

Note: This support is separate from our annual supporter program.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing