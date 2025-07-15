Alumni Benefit: Miscast & Missed Cast

2 VIP Tickets • Help us lift the curtain on a brand-new year of GHS Drama!

Includes:

2 tickets to the Alumni Benefit

VIP Entry

½-page ad in the event program

Verbal thank-you during intermission

Optional opportunity to share a brief message about your support for the arts

Opportunity to set up a table out front for before the show and intermission with literature about your business.

Your support at this level helps us start the season strong and inspire our students from day one.



Note: This support is separate from our annual supporter program which will begin in August.



