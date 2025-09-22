form_archived

4th Annual Alumni Game Tickets

4400 E 10th St

Long Beach, CA 90804, USA

addExtraDonation

$

VIP Admission
$50

** Limited number of tickets - buy now! 
Includes poolside VIP seat and a gift bag with a vintage Wilson WP hat, 3 raffle tickets and a bottle of water


Alumni Player Entry
$25

If you are playing in the game, you will receive a commemorative t shirt with your paid entry

General admission
$10
Donation for team equipment (water polo balls, timers, etc.)
$25

Additional donations added below before check-out will go toward our program needs.

Alumni T (Small size)
$25

Preorder now till October 10th and save $5!

$30 on pool deck.

Alumni T (Medium size)
$25

Preorder now till October 10th and save $5!

$30 on pool deck.

Alumni T (Large size)
$25

Preorder now till October 10th and save $5!

$30 on pool deck.

Alumni T (XL size)
$25

Preorder till October 10th and save $5!

$30 on pool deck.

Alumni T (XXL size)
$25

Preorder till October 10th and save $5!

$30 on pool deck.




common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing