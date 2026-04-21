BSUNAA

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BSUNAA

About this event

Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee Fee

Woodmore Country Club 12320 Pleasant Prospect

Mitchellville, MD 20721, USA

Inductee Fee
$500

9 left!

About Your Induction Fee

Your $500 induction fee directly supports the mission and programs of the Bowie State University National Alumni Association. Funds from the Hall of Fame induction support our scholarship programs, alumni initiatives, student mentorship, community outreach, and the continued growth and sustainability of the Association. Your investment honors your legacy and ensures that future generations of Bulldogs have the resources and support they need to succeed. Together, we keep the Bulldog legacy alive.

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