Leadership Lake County

Hosted by

Leadership Lake County

About this event

Alumni Mystery Bus

The route is a secret

but the fun is guaranteed.

Legacy Alumni Ticket (Dues-Paying Alumni)
$100

Your journey includes light breakfast, lunch, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, delicious heavy appetizers and exclusive behind-the scenes tours of Lake County locations

Leadership Guest Ticket (Non-Dues-Paying Alumni or Guest)
$150

Your journey includes light breakfast, lunch, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, delicious heavy appetizers and exclusive behind-the scenes tours of Lake County locations

Bus Sponsor
$1,000

Help drive the adventure! As a Bus Sponsor, your business will be front and center as our alumni travel to top-secret locations. Includes: Your logo on all event materials and signage aboard the bus, recognition in pre-event promotions and social media, and verbal recognition during the event

Lunch Sponsor
$1,200

Be the hero of the midday meal! As the Lunch Sponsor, you’ll be recognized for supporting a memorable culinary stop. Includes: Logo on lunch signage and agenda, opportunity to address the class for 2-3 minutes during lunch, & recognition on social media

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Start the day right! This sponsorship fuels our alumni with a delicious breakfast to kick off the mystery. Includes: recognition on event signage and materials, verbal thank-you during breakfast, logo featured in the mystery agenda and social media shoutouts

Beverage Sponsor
$1,200

Cheers to you! This sponsor helps provide the alcoholic beverage tasting that’s a highlight of the day. Includes: Name and logo on beverage station signage, Shoutout during the tasting experience, & recognition in the agenda and on social media

Snack Basket Sponsor
$250

Keep the fun going with treats for the road! Your support ensures participants are energized throughout the day. Includes: Logo on the snack baskets, verbal recognition at event, and social media.


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