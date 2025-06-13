Alumni Mystery Bus

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About this event
Your journey includes light breakfast, lunch, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, delicious heavy appetizers and exclusive behind-the scenes tours of Lake County locations
Your journey includes light breakfast, lunch, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, delicious heavy appetizers and exclusive behind-the scenes tours of Lake County locations
Help drive the adventure! As a Bus Sponsor, your business will be front and center as our alumni travel to top-secret locations. Includes: Your logo on all event materials and signage aboard the bus, recognition in pre-event promotions and social media, and verbal recognition during the event
Be the hero of the midday meal! As the Lunch Sponsor, you’ll be recognized for supporting a memorable culinary stop. Includes: Logo on lunch signage and agenda, opportunity to address the class for 2-3 minutes during lunch, & recognition on social media
Start the day right! This sponsorship fuels our alumni with a delicious breakfast to kick off the mystery. Includes: recognition on event signage and materials, verbal thank-you during breakfast, logo featured in the mystery agenda and social media shoutouts
Cheers to you! This sponsor helps provide the alcoholic beverage tasting that’s a highlight of the day. Includes: Name and logo on beverage station signage, Shoutout during the tasting experience, & recognition in the agenda and on social media
Keep the fun going with treats for the road! Your support ensures participants are energized throughout the day. Includes: Logo on the snack baskets, verbal recognition at event, and social media.
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