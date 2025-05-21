Alumni Retreat - DAY OF PURCHASES

If you would like to attend but cannot afford the full price ticket, we understand and still want you to join us! Please select the volunteer ticket option. (Current 2025 Staff, this is a good option for you!)
As a volunteer, you are just that! Your responsibilities may include assisting in the kitchen, cleaning up after the social, signing in attendees, and more. Thank you for your support!
Volunteer Ticket (NO SHIRT)
$5
Single Admission (WITH T-SHIRT)
$50
Ticket Includes:
- Accommodation in a cabin
- Light breakfast (Coffee, Tea & Pastries) on 5/31/25
- Lunch and dinner on 5/31/25
- Brunch on 6/1/25
- Small donation for Alumni Project materials
Single Admission (No T-Shirt)
$30
Ticket Includes:
- Accommodation in a cabin
- Light breakfast (Coffee, Tea & Pastries) on 5/31/25
- Lunch and dinner on 5/31/25
- Brunch on 6/1/25
- Small donation for Alumni Project materials
Child Ticket (With T-Shirt)
$10
Child Ticket (No Shirt)
$5
Add a donation for Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!