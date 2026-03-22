Alvarado Day Camp 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. ($150/week K-8 grade) *Please register as a Girl Scout at gsnorcal.org
**$100 Staff discount (full time staff)
and $125 for Senior Girl Scouts both weeks required. *Please register as a Girl Scout at gsnorcal.org
**$100 Staff discount (full time staff)
Staff sons (ages 6-14) -
Tag-alongs (staff preschooler’s) – free
Staff do not pay for a fun, cooking, hiking, crafts, and adventure for 2 weeks in the outdoors.
MUST BE A GRADE 6 OR HIGHER TO ATTEND OVERNIGHT. CHOOSE TICKET TO RESERVE SPOT
Donation to keep online registration Free
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