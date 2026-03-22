Hosted by

Alvarado Day Camp

About this event

Alvarado Day Camp 2026

5755 McBryde Ave

Richmond, CA 94805, USA

Girl Scouts* (grades K-8 next fall)
$300

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. ($150/week K-8 grade) *Please register as a Girl Scout at gsnorcal.org


**$100 Staff discount (full time staff)

1 week only
$150
Senior Girl Scouts
$125

and $125 for Senior Girl Scouts both weeks required. *Please register as a Girl Scout at gsnorcal.org


**$100 Staff discount (full time staff)

Staff sons (ages 6-14)
$100

Staff sons (ages 6-14) -

Tag-alongs (staff preschooler’s) – free

Staff
Free

Staff do not pay for a fun, cooking, hiking, crafts, and adventure for 2 weeks in the outdoors.

OVERNIGHT: Friday, July 10th * Tilden Regional Park Location
Free

MUST BE A GRADE 6 OR HIGHER TO ATTEND OVERNIGHT. CHOOSE TICKET TO RESERVE SPOT

Donation to keep online registration Free
Free

Donation to keep online registration Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!