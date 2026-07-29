Alvey Elementary PTO Teacher & Staff Membership

The J.W. Alvey Elementary PTO is proud to partner with our incredible teachers and staff to help make Alvey an amazing place to learn and grow.

Your $10 annual Teacher & Staff Membership directly supports the PTO's mission of enriching the educational experience for every student while also providing meaningful support and appreciation for our teachers and staff throughout the year.





Your membership helps fund:

☀️ Student enrichment programs

📚 Classroom grants and educational resources

❤️ Teacher & staff appreciation events

🎉 Family events and school traditions

🏫 School improvement projects and campus enhancements

Membership Benefits

Stay informed about PTO events and initiatives.

Help shape the future of our Alvey community.

Support programs that directly benefit students, teachers, and staff.

Be part of a community dedicated to making Alvey even brighter.

Thank you for your continued support of our students and our school community. Together, we're making a difference! 💙💛☀️