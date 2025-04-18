Alvord Athletics Booster Club's 1st Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

For an individual shooter that does not already have a team, you will be placed with up to 3 other shooters the day of the event. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless renting gun from Fossil Point at the event) A golf cart will be provided for the team you will be placed on.

For an individual shooter that does not already have a team, you will be placed with up to 3 other shooters the day of the event. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless renting gun from Fossil Point at the event) A golf cart will be provided for the team you will be placed on.

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