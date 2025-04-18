Alvord Athletic Booster Club

Hosted by

Alvord Athletic Booster Club

About this event

Alvord Athletics Booster Club's 1st Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

7282 N. FM 51

Decatur, TX 76234, USA

Individual Shooter
$160
For an individual shooter that does not already have a team, you will be placed with up to 3 other shooters the day of the event. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless renting gun from Fossil Point at the event) A golf cart will be provided for the team you will be placed on.
Team of Shooters golf cart included
$600
This option is for a team of 4 shooters, you will register the team at this time. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless you are renting a gun from Fossil Point at the event) A golf cart will be provided for you upon arrival.
Team of Shooters-will supply own golf cart/UTV
$520
This option is for a team of 4 shooters, you will register the team at this time. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless you are renting a gun from Fossil Point at the event) You agree to bring your own 4 person golf cart/UTV to event for your teams use.

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