Alvord Athletics Booster Club's 1st Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

For an individual shooter that does not already have a team, you will be placed with up to 3 other shooters the day of the event. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless renting gun from Fossil Point at the event) A golf cart will be provided for the team you will be placed on.
For an individual shooter that does not already have a team, you will be placed with up to 3 other shooters the day of the event. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless renting gun from Fossil Point at the event) A golf cart will be provided for the team you will be placed on.
Team of Shooters golf cart included
$600
This option is for a team of 4 shooters, you will register the team at this time. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless you are renting a gun from Fossil Point at the event) A golf cart will be provided for you upon arrival.
This option is for a team of 4 shooters, you will register the team at this time. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless you are renting a gun from Fossil Point at the event) A golf cart will be provided for you upon arrival.
Team of Shooters-will supply own golf cart/UTV
$520
This option is for a team of 4 shooters, you will register the team at this time. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless you are renting a gun from Fossil Point at the event) You agree to bring your own 4 person golf cart/UTV to event for your teams use.
This option is for a team of 4 shooters, you will register the team at this time. *Must provide own gun, ammo, hearing and eye protection. (Unless you are renting a gun from Fossil Point at the event) You agree to bring your own 4 person golf cart/UTV to event for your teams use.
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