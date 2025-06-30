Always In The Club: The True Story of the 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club

eBook - True Story of The 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club* item
eBook - True Story of The 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club*
$9.99

Available for download by Christmas. *Pre-order today and lock in this special price!

Paperback - True Story of The 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club item
Paperback - True Story of The 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club
$46.48

6 x 9 Paperback edition. Pre-order today and FREE Domestic shipping in time for Christmas (International shipping billed separately).

Hardcover - True Story of The 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club item
Hardcover - True Story of The 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club
$56.48

6 x 9 Hardcover edition. Pre-order today and FREE Domestic shipping in time for Christmas (International shipping billed separately).

Coffee Table Book - True Story of The 'All New' item
Coffee Table Book - True Story of The 'All New'
$200

9.75 x 12 Coffee Table Book

‼️ See main page for $16/mo payment plan option:

👉 MickeyMouseClubReunion.com/books.


✔️ Pre-order today and FREE Domestic shipping in time for Christmas (International shipping billed separately).


✔️ Includes Bonus material and YOUR NAME included on a special dedication page! You also get a certificate of authenticity signed by Mouseketeers who contributed to the book (Printed signatures).​ PLUS, you’ll get these exclusive perks:

✅ Exclusive limited edition commemorative Bookmark


✅ Exclusive limited edition commemorative Button Pin


✅ Exclusive Invitation to the Virtual Book Release Party (Date TBD)


✅ 20% Off the 6x9 Paperback edition so you can take the book on the go


✅ 20% Off the 6x9 Hardcover edition to proudly display on your bookshelf


✅ 30% Off Official Book Merchandise

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing