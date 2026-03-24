Aly Halpert Family Concert with Dinner

At HBT, we believe finances should never be a barrier to participation. This concert is our major annual fundraiser — and every ticket purchase brings us closer to our goal.





Thanks to our generous sponsors, we have a limited number of pay-as-you-go tickets available. This option is offered for our HBT community who contributes in so many ways.





Pay what you are able. The cost to run this event is approximately $55 per person. We invite you to give what you can — and if you're able to give more, your generosity makes it possible for others to attend.





Thank you for your treasure, your talent, and your time.





Per adult, children under 13 attend free.

An early family concert featuring Aly Halpert, with pizza dinner in the Social Hall.





Doors open at 5:45 PM · Concert begins at 6:15 PM

Includes live performance, pizza dinner, and a livestream of the One Stage concert so you won't miss a moment. Room for kids and adults to move, dance, and enjoy.





Each Family Concert ticket includes one complimentary One Stage ticket. Use discount code HBT-FAM-2026 when purchasing your One Stage ticket.(separate purchase required)