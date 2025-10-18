Hosted by

ALZ Dance Advocates, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction

Lee Autin Painting "The Mouser" item
Lee Autin Painting "The Mouser"
$40

Starting bid

Indulge in a moment of whimsey with Lee Autin’s cat and mouse.  Perfect for cat lovers, but you should probably avoid giving this to a mouse enthusiast. ;-)

VALUE: $100

Baton Rouge Ballroom - Lessons & Classes item
Baton Rouge Ballroom - Lessons & Classes
$130

Starting bid

One class for a month and four private lessons for one person or a couple.

VALUE: $340


Baton Rouge's Premier Dancing Instructor with over 30 Years of Professional Experience. We are a premier dance establishment dedicated to the art of ballroom dancing and providing a vibrant and inspiring environment for dancers of all levels. Whether you're a beginner looking to explore the world of dance or an experienced dancer aiming to perfect your skills, we have something for everyone.

https://batonrougeballroom.com/

Benny's Club Membership - 3-Month item
Benny's Club Membership - 3-Month
$60

Starting bid

Description: Keep your car shiny and clean with Benny’s 3-Month Best + Interior Level Club Membership featuring:

·       Wheel Clean

·       Underbody Rinse

·       Spot-Free Rinse

·       Rain Repellant

·       Paint Protectant

·       Fragrance Blast

·       Tire & Rim Shine

Gator Glow PLUS - an interior clean

VALUE: $150


Since opening our first car wash location in 1951, we continue to employ the latest in automated car wash technology, from the use of electronic sensor technology to the chemistry and engineering of cleaning agents.

https://www.bennyscarwash.com/

Brooksher Insurance & Financial Services item
Brooksher Insurance & Financial Services item
Brooksher Insurance & Financial Services item
Brooksher Insurance & Financial Services
$80

Starting bid

$200 Gift Card for Swingeasy Golf Club: A Three Hour Golf Session for up to 6 people.

VALUE: $200


Donated by Brooksher Insurance & Financial Services. 2Steven Brooksher, Jr. - State Farm® Insurance Agent

https://brooksherinsurance.com/


Why freeze on the fairway when you can play 18 holes in a t-shirt? Our simulators offer perfect conditions year-round so you never have to take a "winter break" from your game.

https://www.swingeasygcbr.com/


At Steven Brooksher's State Farm agencies, our mission is to provide exceptional insurance service to meet the unique needs of our customers. Recognized consistently by State Farm as one of the top-performing teams nationwide, we specialize in comprehensive coverage for home, life, auto, and business/commercial insurance. Steven and his team are committed to delivering personalized service and advice to ensure you and your loved ones are well-protected. https://brooksherinsurance.com/

Calvin's Bocage Market item
Calvin's Bocage Market
$60

Starting bid

Wine & Cheese Tray

VALUE: $200

Entertain or enjoy a relaxing evening at home with Calvin’s enticing wine and cheese basket.

 

Our mission is to provide our customers with the very best. We always stock the highest quality produce, meats, deli items, fruits, seasonal items, liquor and standard food items that are available in the Baton Rouge area.  https://www.calvinsbocage.com/

Campbell's Melange - Antique Butterfly Painting item
Campbell's Melange - Antique Butterfly Painting
$60

Starting bid

Antique Butterfly Painting - Unframed

VALUE: $150


An unusual 1860s accent for the upscale Southern interior.


In our family business, Campbell's Melange, I sell antique art and accessories. Every day is different with new challenges and I love that!  https://www.facebook.com/CampbellsMelange/

City Club of Baton Rouge - 90-Day No Dues Introductory Cert. item
City Club of Baton Rouge - 90-Day No Dues Introductory Cert.
$350

Starting bid

City Club 90-Day No Dues Introductory Certificate is valid for one year from 1/24/26.

VALUE: $852


"The City Club of Baton Rouge is a home away from home for Baton Rouge's downtown community, a place where diverse minds come together to build connections and thrive in an energetic and engaging environment that fosters creativity and collaboration. We invite you to become a part of the City Club for business and entertaining."

https://www.cityclubbr.com/

City Club of Baton Rouge - Wine Basket item
City Club of Baton Rouge - Wine Basket
$100

Starting bid

Wine Basket of Whites and Reds

VALUE: $250

·      Bootleg Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

·      Ancien Chardonnay 2022

·      Roseblood D’ESTOUBLON

·      Robert Foley Vineyards Merlot 2018

·      One Hundred Vineyard Petite Sirah 2020

·      Whitehall Lane Pinot Noir 2020

City Club of Baton Rouge - Whiskey Basket item
City Club of Baton Rouge - Whiskey Basket
$100

Starting bid

Basket of Three Whiskeys

VALUE: $250


*Crown Royal – Fine de Luxe

*1792 – Small Batch

*Maker’s Mark

Carol Creel Painting "Tulip" item
Carol Creel Painting "Tulip"
$250

Starting bid

Water Color Painting, Unframed

VALUE: $800


Carol Creel is an artist, a photographer, and a teacher. The New Orleans native started painting watercolors in 1980 and later broadened her horizons to oil. Her skills have been cultivated through academic training, natural talent, and ingenuity. She attended the University of New Orleans, Louisiana State University, and Baton Rouge Academy of Fine Arts. 


Carol’s work has been exhibited across the U.S. and Europe. She is a member of the Baton Rouge Art League, the New Orleans Art Association, the Art Guild of Louisiana, a signature member of the Louisiana Watercolor Society and most recently the International Guild of Realism. You can see her work in Baton Rouge at Elizabethan Gallery, and by appointment at her studio in Baton Rouge.  https://www.carolcreel.com/about

Custom Linens: Sferra Wool & Cashmere Throw item
Custom Linens: Sferra Wool & Cashmere Throw
$25

Starting bid

Luxuriously soft! Cuddle with me!

VALUE: $265


OUR PROMISE

We craft the luxury of the everyday, where beauty and comfort are woven into every room of the home. Fine tailoring, impeccable craftsmanship and unparalleled innovation are the mainstay of everything we do.

https://www.sferra.com/pages/our-story

Destin, Florida Condo -- One Autumn Week item
Destin, Florida Condo -- One Autumn Week item
Destin, Florida Condo -- One Autumn Week item
Destin, Florida Condo -- One Autumn Week
$1,200

Starting bid

Silver Beach Tower Resort: three-bedroom, three-bath beachfront condo.

VALUE: $3000.


Escape to Destin, Florida this fall (September-November)!  Luxuriate in this 3-bedroom, 3-bath Silver Beach Towers Resort beachfront condo.

*6th Floor Unit with Breathtaking Views of the Gulf

*Beds: King, Queen, 2 Twins, Queen Sleeper Sofa

*Washer & Dryer

*One Mutually Agreed Upon Week September to November

Elements - Two Designer Pillows item
Elements - Two Designer Pillows
$150

Starting bid

Add some glitter and glam to your room with these large, distinctive designer pillows.

VALUE: $400


"At ELEMENTS, we curate distinctive art, gifts, and interiors that infuse quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design. We celebrate the work of both local and international artists, believing that a blend of modern, transitional, and traditional styles creates timeless, self-reflective spaces." Jennifer Murphy, Owner and Lead Designer

https://www.mixelements.com/




Nita Gauthier: Floral Arrangement item
Nita Gauthier: Floral Arrangement item
Nita Gauthier: Floral Arrangement
$120

Starting bid

Stately! Gorgeous! Phalaenopsis Orchid with Pussy Willow in a Vintage Vase.

VALUE: $300


Nita Gauthier is a charter member of licensed interior designers in the state of Louisiana.  She started her career decorating commercial spaces such as the mayor’s office, attorney offices, a national bank, and multi-story buildings.  In the 1980s she focused on residential spaces.  Nita has designed hundreds of houses.  Now she does only special commissions.

Sarah Griffith Art - Painting item
Sarah Griffith Art - Painting item
Sarah Griffith Art - Painting item
Sarah Griffith Art - Painting
$120

Starting bid

Original Oil Painting inspired by the 23rd Psalm and the Alzheimer Ball.

VALUE: $300


"Taking experiences from my travels, everyday life, and nature, I paint abstracts which interpret my emotions."

https://www.facebook.com/people/Sarah-Griffith-Art/100039572984204/

Harper's on Highland - Two (2) Men's Dress Shirts item
Harper's on Highland - Two (2) Men's Dress Shirts
$175

Starting bid

Certificate for two custom made men's shirts. Look your best in shirts tailored for you.

VALUE: $440


"We specialize in custom tailored clothing, making over 800 custom shirts a year. We also make suits and sport coats from the hundreds of fabrics we have available in any style you desire. We are one of the only authorized Lucchese Classic dealers in the state of Louisiana and offer fully customizable boots in any toe, heel, and leather combination you can think of."

https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/listing/harpers-haberdashery/5119/

https://www.facebook.com/HarpersHaberdashery/

Haspel - Gift Card for Men's Seersucker Suit item
Haspel - Gift Card for Men's Seersucker Suit item
Haspel - Gift Card for Men's Seersucker Suit
$300

Starting bid

A "must have" for a Southern gentleman.

VALUE: $695


"In 1909, Haspel Bros. began as a workwear outfitter in New Orleans, Louisiana. Working with lightweight, cooling fabrics, like seersucker, for American laborers in warm-weather locales...Joseph Haspel, Sr. used seersucker to create the first iconic men’s seersucker suit."

https://www.haspel.com/

HerringStones - $200 Gift Card item
HerringStones - $200 Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

What a treat!  Gift someone this special shopping trip or enjoy it yourself. Are you Mardi Gras ready?

VALUE: $200


Where Southern charm meets bold fashion. Offering trendy and affordable styles for all ages. Catering to special events, complete new wardrobes, and stylish trends that keep the ladies standing out in the crowd.  

https://www.herringstonesboutique.com/

HerringStones - Private Shopping Party item
HerringStones - Private Shopping Party
$60

Starting bid

Gather a group of 15 shopping enthusiasts for a Private VIP Shopping Party at HerringStones: 15% off purchases, styling tips, wine and refreshments, fun and fashion galore!

VALUE: $150


Where Southern charm meets bold fashion. Offering trendy and affordable styles for all ages. Catering to special events, complete new wardrobes, and stylish trends that keep the ladies standing out in the crowd.  

https://www.herringstonesboutique.com/

Inspired Closets - $500 Certificate item
Inspired Closets - $500 Certificate
$200

Starting bid

$500 towards a new home organization system! Valid on complete systems, not just accessories.


https://www.inspiredclosets.com/

Our Process:

·       Consult

·       Design

·       Prepare

·       Install

·       Love Your Closet!

J. Alexanders's Restaurant - $100 Gift Certificate #1 item
J. Alexanders's Restaurant - $100 Gift Certificate #1
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a celebratory meal at J. Alexanders!

VALUE: $100


"We believe the best contemporary American restaurants focus on quality food, attentive service, and consistent experiences that leave guests feeling like they are part of the family. That is the philosophy we follow to deliver the highest possible quality dining experience." (No. 20-1509)

https://www.jalexanders.com/


J. Alexanders's Restaurant - $100 Gift Certificate #2 item
J. Alexanders's Restaurant - $100 Gift Certificate #2
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a celebratory meal at J. Alexanders!

VALUE: $100


"We believe the best contemporary American restaurants focus on quality food, attentive service, and consistent experiences that leave guests feeling like they are part of the family. That is the philosophy we follow to deliver the highest possible quality dining experience." (No. 20-1510)

https://www.jalexanders.com/


J. Alexanders's Restaurant - $100 Gift Certificate #3 item
J. Alexanders's Restaurant - $100 Gift Certificate #3
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a celebratory meal at J. Alexanders!

VALUE: $100


"We believe the best contemporary American restaurants focus on quality food, attentive service, and consistent experiences that leave guests feeling like they are part of the family. That is the philosophy we follow to deliver the highest possible quality dining experience." (No, 20-1511)

https://www.jalexanders.com/


Dr. Kurt LeJeune, Cypress Dental item
Dr. Kurt LeJeune, Cypress Dental
$2,500

Starting bid

Diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea:

*Home Sleep Test & Interpretation

*Oral Appliance Medical Device

*Appointments to Construct/Adjust Device


VALUE: $6,800


See information sheet for additional details.

Lipsey - LSU Baseball Bat item
Lipsey - LSU Baseball Bat item
Lipsey - LSU Baseball Bat
$500

Starting bid

Collector's Item!


This beautiful Marucci baseball bat signed by Jay Johnson commemorates two national titles.


Coach Jay Johnson led the LSU Tigers to their second College World Series title in three years (2023, 2025).  The American Baseball Coaches Association named him National Coach of the Year.  D1Baseball.com named Johnson 2025 National Coach of the Year.


Johnson has solidified his place at the very pinnacle of his profession by leading the tradition-rich LSU program into a new golden age…Johnson has established LSU as college baseball’s premier program during the new era of the transfer portal and NIL money. But he’s done it by blending traditional prep recruiting and development of home-grown talent with an expert touch in the portal. 

https://lsusports.net/news/2025/07/07/jay-johnson-named-2025-d1-baseball-national-coach-of-the-year/

Lipsey - LSU Basketball item
Lipsey - LSU Basketball
$500

Starting bid

Collector's Item!

LSU basketball signed by Kim Mulkey. Own a piece of this history.


In 2021, Kim Mulkey took over at LSU, guiding the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA championship and earning Coach of the Year honors. She became the fastest coach—men or women—to reach 600 and then 700 Division I wins, showcasing her dominance. Inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2020, Mulkey is the only person to win NCAA titles as a player, assistant, and head coach—defining excellence on and off the court.  https://sportsteamhistory.com/hall-of-fame/kim-mulkey/

Lipsey - LSU Football item
Lipsey - LSU Football
$500

Starting bid

Collector's Item!

Excitement builds as a new era begins in LSU Football.  Be ahead of the game with this LSU Football signed by Lane Kiffin.


Kiffin comes to LSU – a program with four national titles to its credit, including three since 2003 – after guiding Ole Miss to double-digit wins four times in six years, including an 11-1 mark this year. Prior to his arrival in 2020, Ole Miss had only two 10-win seasons since 1972.


“Lane is a proven winner who has thrived in an era of college athletics that requires coaches to adapt and innovate. His passion, creativity and authenticity make him the ideal leader to guide LSU into the future and consistently position us among the sport’s elite.” Verge Ausberry, Director of Athletics


Kiffin joins the Tigers with a college head coaching career that spans 14 seasons and includes a 117-53 overall record. He’s had seven 10-win seasons and led teams to nine bowl appearances. His teams have been ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll five times.  https://lsusports.net/sports/fb/roster/coach/lane-kiffin/

Mansurs on the Boulevard - $150 Gift Card item
Mansurs on the Boulevard - $150 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

$150 Mansurs gift card. Isn’t it time for another date night?

VALUE: $150


Offering fine creole cuisine since 1989.

From the main dining room with our Live Pianist to private rooms which can be booked for business meetings and family events, to the bar area perfect for a quick bite and a cocktail before a show, Mansurs on the Boulevard offers high caliber food and service that keeps its customers coming back for more.

https://www.mansursontheboulevard.com/

McLavy Ltd. - Mantoni Navy Blazer item
McLavy Ltd. - Mantoni Navy Blazer
$130

Starting bid

Cut a distinguished figure in this handsome Mantoni Navy Blazer.

VALUE: $325


Welcome to McLavy Ltd! We are a veteran and family owned men's clothier specializing in stylish attire for work and play.  Here you can find a variety of styles to fit every occasion, shape and size.  Styles range from suits, sportswear and casual wear. Stop in to shop, enjoy a drink and share in a shopping experience with fellowship only found at McLavy Ltd.  https://www.mclavyltd.com/

Olivina - Scent Diffuser item
Olivina - Scent Diffuser
$55

Starting bid

A beautiful and fragrant diffuser to elevate your senses.

VALUE: $146


Agraria diffusers are blended using the highest quality essential and natural oils. Our fragrances are true extracts from genuine botanicals and source ingredients. Fragrance can be diffused through the petals of hand-made sola flowers that come to life with color as the oil is drawn up the cotton wick. Or, if you prefer, use the diffuser reeds for a simple, clean look – both are included so the choice is yours. In keeping with the Agraria definition "of the earth" and being environmentally friendly, sola flowers and reeds are crafted from natural materials and refill oils are available to replenish the reusable glass bottle.  https://shopolivina.com/products/citrus-lily-diffuser-grande

Brad Petrie - Dance Lessons item
Brad Petrie - Dance Lessons
$40

Starting bid

Three 30-Minute Introductory Dance Lessons.

VALUE: $100


Brad Petrie danced professionally for ten years. He's been teaching all levels of ballroom dance for 50 years, from beginner through advanced to competitive. His dance certifications include American Ballroom and Rhythm as well as International Standard and Latin. Brad is affectionately known as the "dance engineer" for his ability to explain how the body moves.

Raffaele Furs & Boutique - Fur Coat item
Raffaele Furs & Boutique - Fur Coat item
Raffaele Furs & Boutique - Fur Coat
$2,500

Starting bid

7/8 Whiskey Color Dyed Persian Lamb Coat: Horizontal Trim on Skirt and Sleeves done in Pastel Mink. Get noticed!

VALUE: $7,000


Every woman deserves to be glamorous. The exquisite selection of gowns, cocktail dresses, clothing and furs at Raffaele’s will add luxury to any wardrobe. Custom furriers since 1979 Raffaele Furs also provides storage, restyling, repairs, cleaning, glazing and furs made to order.  https://www.southcollegecenterlaf.com/raffaelefurs

https://www.facebook.com/raffaelecustomfur/

Raising Cane's - Gift Basket item
Raising Cane's - Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Raising Cane's Gift Basket of Goodies!

VALUE: $75

Rickey Heroman's - Mardi Gras Chip & Dip, $75 Gift Card item
Rickey Heroman's - Mardi Gras Chip & Dip, $75 Gift Card item
Rickey Heroman's - Mardi Gras Chip & Dip, $75 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

This Mardi Gras Chip & Dip Platter with Matching Cups is SO CUTE!!!  Add on a $75 gift card and you are ready to party!

VALUE: $140


Located in the heart of Baton Rouge is our Towne Centre location, this location is also our Rickey Heroman's headquarters. Our passion at Rickey Heroman's provides customers with the most beautiful floral arrangements, delivery services, and memorable special occasions. Our motto continues to be, No job is too small or too large, and 100% Guarantee. Our team of Experts is ready to meet any challenge and express your feelings through our work. https://www.rickeyheromans.com/page/baton-rouge-florist

 

Rouses - $100 Gift Card item
Rouses - $100 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

This $100 Rouse’s Gift Card will help with groceries.

VALUE: $100

 

Rouses Markets is a third-generation, family-owned grocery store founded in 1960 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Known for its fresh, local, and high-quality produce, meats, seafood, dairy, and pantry items, Rouses also offers Cajun specialties, as well as organic, gluten-free, and vegan options. Customers appreciate the store's weekly ads and coupons, and the friendly, helpful staff. Rouses is praised for its cleanliness, organization, and efficient customer service…

https://www.loc8nearme.com/louisiana/baton-rouge/rouses-market/9439346/

Christopher Skates, International Dance Coach item
Christopher Skates, International Dance Coach
$80

Starting bid

Two 60-Minute Ballroom Dance Lessons.

VALUE: $200


Christopher Skates is originally from England and began dancing at the age of six.  He is a former British and European Ballroom and Latin Champion.  He is a certified World Class Adjudicator.  Chris now lives in Florida and maintains a very active schedule coaching and judging throughout the United States.

Splash & Dash - Six Spa Days for Dogs item
Splash & Dash - Six Spa Days for Dogs
$300

Starting bid

Six Signature Bath and Brush appointments with Spa Package which includes Facial, Choice of Aromatherapy Shampoo & Conditioner, Nail Grinding, and Teeth Brushing AND all the love we can possibly give!


VALUE: $750

At Splash & Dash, we believe dogs should be treated as family members and equals.

They deserve to get the same enjoyment out of life, to feel comfortable and clean, and to eat delicious foods that provide them with the nutrients and energy they need. In other words, “Play dirty - Live clean.” https://splashanddashfordogs.com/

Sync Wellness - Vitality Essential Package item
Sync Wellness - Vitality Essential Package
$300

Starting bid

Vitality Essential Package: includes a comprehensive blood panel measuring wellness biomarkers, a one-on-one consultation with our medical team, and a personalized wellness plan to set you on a path to looking and feeling your best.

VALUE: $695


SYNC Life - Optimizing Health, Elevating Lives.


"Led by a team of seasoned medical professionals, SYNC Life is your trusted partner in optimizing health and happiness through integrative medicine. With our treatments and personalized lifestyle plans, we don’t just treat symptoms – we uncover the root of the problem. Our proactive approach to wellness empowers you to take control of your health so you can stop settling for normal and aim for optimal."

https://synclife.health/

Talk Formals - Gown item
Talk Formals - Gown item
Talk Formals - Gown item
Talk Formals - Gown
$220

Starting bid

What a gorgeous lavender gown! Who do you see in it?

VALUE: $550


LET THEM TALK

You have found Baton Rouge's newest luxury dress shop! TALK formals is a locally owned high-end formal wear boutique specializing in designer gowns perfect for Prom, Pageants, Balls, and Galas. From high school events to mother of the bride/groom; let TALK formals dress you for your next special occasion.

https://www.talkformalsbr.com/

TC Dance Club - Two $400 Gift Certif. for Private Lessons item
TC Dance Club - Two $400 Gift Certif. for Private Lessons
$320

Starting bid

Two Certificates for our $400 Introductory Program

VALUE: $800


·       Four 40-Minute Private Lessons

·       Two 40-Minute Group Lessons

·       One Club Practice Party

 

In the heart of Mid City’s Ogden Park neighborhood, TC Dance Club has stood for more than half a century as one of Baton Rouge’s oldest family-operated businesses. Founded in 1971, the studio quickly established itself as a premier destination for adults interested in social and ballroom dance. Over the decades, TC Dance has not only taught tens of thousands of students but has also played an active role in the community." http://www.tcdancebtr.com/



Travis Limited - Cashmere Poncho & Jewelry item
Travis Limited - Cashmere Poncho & Jewelry
$80

Starting bid

Cashmere reversible purple and gold custom poncho/wrap.  14k gold plated chain and earrings with Swarovski crystals.

VALUE: $190


How’s your Mardi Gras wardrobe looking?  Check out Travis Limited in Bocage Village to freshen your look.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!