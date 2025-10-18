Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Indulge in a moment of whimsey with Lee Autin’s cat and mouse. Perfect for cat lovers, but you should probably avoid giving this to a mouse enthusiast. ;-)
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
One class for a month and four private lessons for one person or a couple.
VALUE: $340
Baton Rouge's Premier Dancing Instructor with over 30 Years of Professional Experience. We are a premier dance establishment dedicated to the art of ballroom dancing and providing a vibrant and inspiring environment for dancers of all levels. Whether you're a beginner looking to explore the world of dance or an experienced dancer aiming to perfect your skills, we have something for everyone.
Starting bid
Description: Keep your car shiny and clean with Benny’s 3-Month Best + Interior Level Club Membership featuring:
· Wheel Clean
· Underbody Rinse
· Spot-Free Rinse
· Rain Repellant
· Paint Protectant
· Fragrance Blast
· Tire & Rim Shine
Gator Glow PLUS - an interior clean
VALUE: $150
Since opening our first car wash location in 1951, we continue to employ the latest in automated car wash technology, from the use of electronic sensor technology to the chemistry and engineering of cleaning agents.
Starting bid
$200 Gift Card for Swingeasy Golf Club: A Three Hour Golf Session for up to 6 people.
VALUE: $200
Donated by Brooksher Insurance & Financial Services. 2Steven Brooksher, Jr. - State Farm® Insurance Agent
https://brooksherinsurance.com/
Why freeze on the fairway when you can play 18 holes in a t-shirt? Our simulators offer perfect conditions year-round so you never have to take a "winter break" from your game.
https://www.swingeasygcbr.com/
At Steven Brooksher's State Farm agencies, our mission is to provide exceptional insurance service to meet the unique needs of our customers. Recognized consistently by State Farm as one of the top-performing teams nationwide, we specialize in comprehensive coverage for home, life, auto, and business/commercial insurance. Steven and his team are committed to delivering personalized service and advice to ensure you and your loved ones are well-protected. https://brooksherinsurance.com/
Starting bid
Wine & Cheese Tray
VALUE: $200
Entertain or enjoy a relaxing evening at home with Calvin’s enticing wine and cheese basket.
Our mission is to provide our customers with the very best. We always stock the highest quality produce, meats, deli items, fruits, seasonal items, liquor and standard food items that are available in the Baton Rouge area. https://www.calvinsbocage.com/
Starting bid
Antique Butterfly Painting - Unframed
VALUE: $150
An unusual 1860s accent for the upscale Southern interior.
In our family business, Campbell's Melange, I sell antique art and accessories. Every day is different with new challenges and I love that! https://www.facebook.com/CampbellsMelange/
Starting bid
City Club 90-Day No Dues Introductory Certificate is valid for one year from 1/24/26.
VALUE: $852
"The City Club of Baton Rouge is a home away from home for Baton Rouge's downtown community, a place where diverse minds come together to build connections and thrive in an energetic and engaging environment that fosters creativity and collaboration. We invite you to become a part of the City Club for business and entertaining."
Starting bid
Wine Basket of Whites and Reds
VALUE: $250
· Bootleg Cabernet Sauvignon 2023
· Ancien Chardonnay 2022
· Roseblood D’ESTOUBLON
· Robert Foley Vineyards Merlot 2018
· One Hundred Vineyard Petite Sirah 2020
· Whitehall Lane Pinot Noir 2020
Starting bid
Basket of Three Whiskeys
VALUE: $250
*Crown Royal – Fine de Luxe
*1792 – Small Batch
*Maker’s Mark
Starting bid
Water Color Painting, Unframed
VALUE: $800
Carol Creel is an artist, a photographer, and a teacher. The New Orleans native started painting watercolors in 1980 and later broadened her horizons to oil. Her skills have been cultivated through academic training, natural talent, and ingenuity. She attended the University of New Orleans, Louisiana State University, and Baton Rouge Academy of Fine Arts.
Carol’s work has been exhibited across the U.S. and Europe. She is a member of the Baton Rouge Art League, the New Orleans Art Association, the Art Guild of Louisiana, a signature member of the Louisiana Watercolor Society and most recently the International Guild of Realism. You can see her work in Baton Rouge at Elizabethan Gallery, and by appointment at her studio in Baton Rouge. https://www.carolcreel.com/about
Starting bid
Luxuriously soft! Cuddle with me!
VALUE: $265
We craft the luxury of the everyday, where beauty and comfort are woven into every room of the home. Fine tailoring, impeccable craftsmanship and unparalleled innovation are the mainstay of everything we do.
Starting bid
Silver Beach Tower Resort: three-bedroom, three-bath beachfront condo.
VALUE: $3000.
Escape to Destin, Florida this fall (September-November)! Luxuriate in this 3-bedroom, 3-bath Silver Beach Towers Resort beachfront condo.
*6th Floor Unit with Breathtaking Views of the Gulf
*Beds: King, Queen, 2 Twins, Queen Sleeper Sofa
*Washer & Dryer
*One Mutually Agreed Upon Week September to November
Starting bid
Add some glitter and glam to your room with these large, distinctive designer pillows.
VALUE: $400
"At ELEMENTS, we curate distinctive art, gifts, and interiors that infuse quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design. We celebrate the work of both local and international artists, believing that a blend of modern, transitional, and traditional styles creates timeless, self-reflective spaces." Jennifer Murphy, Owner and Lead Designer
Starting bid
Stately! Gorgeous! Phalaenopsis Orchid with Pussy Willow in a Vintage Vase.
VALUE: $300
Nita Gauthier is a charter member of licensed interior designers in the state of Louisiana. She started her career decorating commercial spaces such as the mayor’s office, attorney offices, a national bank, and multi-story buildings. In the 1980s she focused on residential spaces. Nita has designed hundreds of houses. Now she does only special commissions.
Starting bid
Original Oil Painting inspired by the 23rd Psalm and the Alzheimer Ball.
VALUE: $300
"Taking experiences from my travels, everyday life, and nature, I paint abstracts which interpret my emotions."
https://www.facebook.com/people/Sarah-Griffith-Art/100039572984204/
Starting bid
Certificate for two custom made men's shirts. Look your best in shirts tailored for you.
VALUE: $440
"We specialize in custom tailored clothing, making over 800 custom shirts a year. We also make suits and sport coats from the hundreds of fabrics we have available in any style you desire. We are one of the only authorized Lucchese Classic dealers in the state of Louisiana and offer fully customizable boots in any toe, heel, and leather combination you can think of."
https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/listing/harpers-haberdashery/5119/
Starting bid
A "must have" for a Southern gentleman.
VALUE: $695
"In 1909, Haspel Bros. began as a workwear outfitter in New Orleans, Louisiana. Working with lightweight, cooling fabrics, like seersucker, for American laborers in warm-weather locales...Joseph Haspel, Sr. used seersucker to create the first iconic men’s seersucker suit."
Starting bid
What a treat! Gift someone this special shopping trip or enjoy it yourself. Are you Mardi Gras ready?
VALUE: $200
Where Southern charm meets bold fashion. Offering trendy and affordable styles for all ages. Catering to special events, complete new wardrobes, and stylish trends that keep the ladies standing out in the crowd.
Starting bid
Gather a group of 15 shopping enthusiasts for a Private VIP Shopping Party at HerringStones: 15% off purchases, styling tips, wine and refreshments, fun and fashion galore!
VALUE: $150
Where Southern charm meets bold fashion. Offering trendy and affordable styles for all ages. Catering to special events, complete new wardrobes, and stylish trends that keep the ladies standing out in the crowd.
Starting bid
$500 towards a new home organization system! Valid on complete systems, not just accessories.
https://www.inspiredclosets.com/
Our Process:
· Consult
· Design
· Prepare
· Install
· Love Your Closet!
Starting bid
Enjoy a celebratory meal at J. Alexanders!
VALUE: $100
"We believe the best contemporary American restaurants focus on quality food, attentive service, and consistent experiences that leave guests feeling like they are part of the family. That is the philosophy we follow to deliver the highest possible quality dining experience." (No. 20-1509)
Starting bid
Enjoy a celebratory meal at J. Alexanders!
VALUE: $100
"We believe the best contemporary American restaurants focus on quality food, attentive service, and consistent experiences that leave guests feeling like they are part of the family. That is the philosophy we follow to deliver the highest possible quality dining experience." (No. 20-1510)
Starting bid
Enjoy a celebratory meal at J. Alexanders!
VALUE: $100
"We believe the best contemporary American restaurants focus on quality food, attentive service, and consistent experiences that leave guests feeling like they are part of the family. That is the philosophy we follow to deliver the highest possible quality dining experience." (No, 20-1511)
Starting bid
Diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea:
*Home Sleep Test & Interpretation
*Oral Appliance Medical Device
*Appointments to Construct/Adjust Device
VALUE: $6,800
See information sheet for additional details.
Starting bid
Collector's Item!
This beautiful Marucci baseball bat signed by Jay Johnson commemorates two national titles.
Coach Jay Johnson led the LSU Tigers to their second College World Series title in three years (2023, 2025). The American Baseball Coaches Association named him National Coach of the Year. D1Baseball.com named Johnson 2025 National Coach of the Year.
Johnson has solidified his place at the very pinnacle of his profession by leading the tradition-rich LSU program into a new golden age…Johnson has established LSU as college baseball’s premier program during the new era of the transfer portal and NIL money. But he’s done it by blending traditional prep recruiting and development of home-grown talent with an expert touch in the portal.
https://lsusports.net/news/2025/07/07/jay-johnson-named-2025-d1-baseball-national-coach-of-the-year/
Starting bid
Collector's Item!
LSU basketball signed by Kim Mulkey. Own a piece of this history.
In 2021, Kim Mulkey took over at LSU, guiding the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA championship and earning Coach of the Year honors. She became the fastest coach—men or women—to reach 600 and then 700 Division I wins, showcasing her dominance. Inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2020, Mulkey is the only person to win NCAA titles as a player, assistant, and head coach—defining excellence on and off the court. https://sportsteamhistory.com/hall-of-fame/kim-mulkey/
Starting bid
Collector's Item!
Excitement builds as a new era begins in LSU Football. Be ahead of the game with this LSU Football signed by Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin comes to LSU – a program with four national titles to its credit, including three since 2003 – after guiding Ole Miss to double-digit wins four times in six years, including an 11-1 mark this year. Prior to his arrival in 2020, Ole Miss had only two 10-win seasons since 1972.
“Lane is a proven winner who has thrived in an era of college athletics that requires coaches to adapt and innovate. His passion, creativity and authenticity make him the ideal leader to guide LSU into the future and consistently position us among the sport’s elite.” Verge Ausberry, Director of Athletics
Kiffin joins the Tigers with a college head coaching career that spans 14 seasons and includes a 117-53 overall record. He’s had seven 10-win seasons and led teams to nine bowl appearances. His teams have been ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll five times. https://lsusports.net/sports/fb/roster/coach/lane-kiffin/
Starting bid
$150 Mansurs gift card. Isn’t it time for another date night?
VALUE: $150
Offering fine creole cuisine since 1989.
From the main dining room with our Live Pianist to private rooms which can be booked for business meetings and family events, to the bar area perfect for a quick bite and a cocktail before a show, Mansurs on the Boulevard offers high caliber food and service that keeps its customers coming back for more.
Starting bid
Cut a distinguished figure in this handsome Mantoni Navy Blazer.
VALUE: $325
Welcome to McLavy Ltd! We are a veteran and family owned men's clothier specializing in stylish attire for work and play. Here you can find a variety of styles to fit every occasion, shape and size. Styles range from suits, sportswear and casual wear. Stop in to shop, enjoy a drink and share in a shopping experience with fellowship only found at McLavy Ltd. https://www.mclavyltd.com/
Starting bid
A beautiful and fragrant diffuser to elevate your senses.
VALUE: $146
Agraria diffusers are blended using the highest quality essential and natural oils. Our fragrances are true extracts from genuine botanicals and source ingredients. Fragrance can be diffused through the petals of hand-made sola flowers that come to life with color as the oil is drawn up the cotton wick. Or, if you prefer, use the diffuser reeds for a simple, clean look – both are included so the choice is yours. In keeping with the Agraria definition "of the earth" and being environmentally friendly, sola flowers and reeds are crafted from natural materials and refill oils are available to replenish the reusable glass bottle. https://shopolivina.com/products/citrus-lily-diffuser-grande
Starting bid
Three 30-Minute Introductory Dance Lessons.
VALUE: $100
Brad Petrie danced professionally for ten years. He's been teaching all levels of ballroom dance for 50 years, from beginner through advanced to competitive. His dance certifications include American Ballroom and Rhythm as well as International Standard and Latin. Brad is affectionately known as the "dance engineer" for his ability to explain how the body moves.
Starting bid
7/8 Whiskey Color Dyed Persian Lamb Coat: Horizontal Trim on Skirt and Sleeves done in Pastel Mink. Get noticed!
VALUE: $7,000
Every woman deserves to be glamorous. The exquisite selection of gowns, cocktail dresses, clothing and furs at Raffaele’s will add luxury to any wardrobe. Custom furriers since 1979 Raffaele Furs also provides storage, restyling, repairs, cleaning, glazing and furs made to order. https://www.southcollegecenterlaf.com/raffaelefurs
Starting bid
Raising Cane's Gift Basket of Goodies!
VALUE: $75
Starting bid
This Mardi Gras Chip & Dip Platter with Matching Cups is SO CUTE!!! Add on a $75 gift card and you are ready to party!
VALUE: $140
Located in the heart of Baton Rouge is our Towne Centre location, this location is also our Rickey Heroman's headquarters. Our passion at Rickey Heroman's provides customers with the most beautiful floral arrangements, delivery services, and memorable special occasions. Our motto continues to be, No job is too small or too large, and 100% Guarantee. Our team of Experts is ready to meet any challenge and express your feelings through our work. https://www.rickeyheromans.com/page/baton-rouge-florist
Starting bid
This $100 Rouse’s Gift Card will help with groceries.
VALUE: $100
Rouses Markets is a third-generation, family-owned grocery store founded in 1960 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Known for its fresh, local, and high-quality produce, meats, seafood, dairy, and pantry items, Rouses also offers Cajun specialties, as well as organic, gluten-free, and vegan options. Customers appreciate the store's weekly ads and coupons, and the friendly, helpful staff. Rouses is praised for its cleanliness, organization, and efficient customer service…
https://www.loc8nearme.com/louisiana/baton-rouge/rouses-market/9439346/
Starting bid
Two 60-Minute Ballroom Dance Lessons.
VALUE: $200
Christopher Skates is originally from England and began dancing at the age of six. He is a former British and European Ballroom and Latin Champion. He is a certified World Class Adjudicator. Chris now lives in Florida and maintains a very active schedule coaching and judging throughout the United States.
Starting bid
Six Signature Bath and Brush appointments with Spa Package which includes Facial, Choice of Aromatherapy Shampoo & Conditioner, Nail Grinding, and Teeth Brushing AND all the love we can possibly give!
VALUE: $750
They deserve to get the same enjoyment out of life, to feel comfortable and clean, and to eat delicious foods that provide them with the nutrients and energy they need. In other words, “Play dirty - Live clean.” https://splashanddashfordogs.com/
Starting bid
Vitality Essential Package: includes a comprehensive blood panel measuring wellness biomarkers, a one-on-one consultation with our medical team, and a personalized wellness plan to set you on a path to looking and feeling your best.
VALUE: $695
SYNC Life - Optimizing Health, Elevating Lives.
"Led by a team of seasoned medical professionals, SYNC Life is your trusted partner in optimizing health and happiness through integrative medicine. With our treatments and personalized lifestyle plans, we don’t just treat symptoms – we uncover the root of the problem. Our proactive approach to wellness empowers you to take control of your health so you can stop settling for normal and aim for optimal."
Starting bid
What a gorgeous lavender gown! Who do you see in it?
VALUE: $550
LET THEM TALK
You have found Baton Rouge's newest luxury dress shop! TALK formals is a locally owned high-end formal wear boutique specializing in designer gowns perfect for Prom, Pageants, Balls, and Galas. From high school events to mother of the bride/groom; let TALK formals dress you for your next special occasion.
Starting bid
Two Certificates for our $400 Introductory Program
VALUE: $800
· Four 40-Minute Private Lessons
· Two 40-Minute Group Lessons
· One Club Practice Party
In the heart of Mid City’s Ogden Park neighborhood, TC Dance Club has stood for more than half a century as one of Baton Rouge’s oldest family-operated businesses. Founded in 1971, the studio quickly established itself as a premier destination for adults interested in social and ballroom dance. Over the decades, TC Dance has not only taught tens of thousands of students but has also played an active role in the community." http://www.tcdancebtr.com/
Starting bid
Cashmere reversible purple and gold custom poncho/wrap. 14k gold plated chain and earrings with Swarovski crystals.
VALUE: $190
How’s your Mardi Gras wardrobe looking? Check out Travis Limited in Bocage Village to freshen your look.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!