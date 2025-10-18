Silent Auction

One class for a month and four private lessons for one person or a couple.

VALUE: $340





Baton Rouge's Premier Dancing Instructor with over 30 Years of Professional Experience. We are a premier dance establishment dedicated to the art of ballroom dancing and providing a vibrant and inspiring environment for dancers of all levels. Whether you're a beginner looking to explore the world of dance or an experienced dancer aiming to perfect your skills, we have something for everyone.

https://batonrougeballroom.com/