A.M. Risher Pool Revitalization Project's SxS/Jeep Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Wow! Check out this awesome donation that can be yours at a fraction of the price! This Wagler Gift Certificate is for a complete CDL-A Course at the Wagler Education Training Center. The winner will be entitled to one attempt at the State driving exam using the Wagler truck you trained on. For next to nothing, you can have a chance at a career with unlimited earning potential. Donated by Wagler. Value $4,995.
Starting bid
Another awesome donation from Wagler could be yours for a fraction of the cost! Free welding course at Wagler Education & Training Center. Unlimited earning potential. Includes personal protection equipment (PPE) for participant. Donated by Wagler. Value $4,095.
Starting bid
Huge gift certificate just dropped off for the auction! Relentless Offroad is providing a $450 gift certificate that can be used on custom cages or rock sliders. Starting bid only $50. Total value is $450.
Starting bid
Bid on the "Taste of Linton" gift card bundle and enjoy a night out right here at home! This bundle includes $100 card from The Vault, $25 from JoEtta's, and $25 from Francisco De Borja. Total value is $150.
Starting bid
Bid on the "Taste of the Region" gift card bundle and enjoy a night out of town experiencing some nearby favorites! This bundle includes $25 card from Cinco De Mayo in Lyons, $40 from Jose's Bar & Grill in Worthington, $25 JoEtta's in Jasonville, and $40 from Biggin's Place in Loogootee. Total value is $130.
Starting bid
J. Lens Photography gift card - $100 towards any session. Jayelon serves Sullivan and surrounding areas specializing in family, couples, maternity, seniors, engagement & wedding photography. Total Value $100.
Starting bid
Linton News is an independent and local news reporting agency that was launched in 2025. Membership for two years would include access to archives, new content, full access to the website, and newsletters sent straight to your email. Total value is $90.
Starting bid
Taste of Sullivan includes a gift certificate to $25 to Kat-a-Korner and $50 to Goodie House Pizza. Total Value is $75.
Starting bid
Massage by Katrina LeCocq! Katrina is a licensed massage therapist since 2017 providing relaxation services, pain relief services, and deep tissue massages. Her office is in Linton. Total Value is $75.
Starting bid
Handmade quilt made by the Purposeful Living Units Serve (PLUS) program.PLUS is a faith-based initiative where incarcerated men create thousands of handmade quilts annually for donation to non-profits, veterans, and families of fallen soldiers. This program does not provide time cuts to the men. Rather, this program focuses on character development and giving back to the community. Value $50+.
Starting bid
Handmade quilt made by the Purposeful Living Units Serve (PLUS) program.PLUS is a faith-based initiative where incarcerated men create thousands of handmade quilts annually for donation to non-profits, veterans, and families of fallen soldiers. This program does not provide time cuts to the men. Rather, this program focuses on character development and giving back to the community. Value $50+.
Starting bid
Fly Racing cinch backpack with merchandise. Includes a couple t-shirts, flashlight, coozie, and water bottle. Total Value $50.
Starting bid
Fly Racing cinch backpack with merchandise. Includes a couple t-shirts, flashlight, coozie, and water bottle. Total Value $50.
Starting bid
Fly Racing cinch backpack with merchandise. Includes a couple t-shirts, flashlight, coozie, and water bottle. Total Value $50.
Starting bid
2.5 Gallons of All Clean - heavy duty , all-purpose cleaner for removing grease, oil, and dirt. Total Value $40.
Starting bid
2.5 Gallons of All Clean - heavy duty , all-purpose cleaner for removing grease, oil, and dirt. Total Value $40.
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