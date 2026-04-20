AM Risher Pool Revitalization Project
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AM Risher Pool Revitalization Project

About this event

Sales closed

A.M. Risher Pool Revitalization Project's SxS/Jeep Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1351 E, 1300 A St NE, Linton, IN 47441, USA

Wagler CDL-A Course Certificate item
Wagler CDL-A Course Certificate
$500

Starting bid

Wow! Check out this awesome donation that can be yours at a fraction of the price! This Wagler Gift Certificate is for a complete CDL-A Course at the Wagler Education Training Center. The winner will be entitled to one attempt at the State driving exam using the Wagler truck you trained on. For next to nothing, you can have a chance at a career with unlimited earning potential. Donated by Wagler. Value $4,995.

Wagler Welding Course Certificate item
Wagler Welding Course Certificate
$450

Starting bid

Another awesome donation from Wagler could be yours for a fraction of the cost! Free welding course at Wagler Education & Training Center. Unlimited earning potential. Includes personal protection equipment (PPE) for participant. Donated by Wagler. Value $4,095.

Relentless Offroad Gift Certificate item
Relentless Offroad Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Huge gift certificate just dropped off for the auction! Relentless Offroad is providing a $450 gift certificate that can be used on custom cages or rock sliders. Starting bid only $50. Total value is $450.

Taste of Linton Gift Card Bundle item
Taste of Linton Gift Card Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Bid on the "Taste of Linton" gift card bundle and enjoy a night out right here at home! This bundle includes $100 card from The Vault, $25 from JoEtta's, and $25 from Francisco De Borja. Total value is $150.

Taste of the Region Gift Card Bundle item
Taste of the Region Gift Card Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Bid on the "Taste of the Region" gift card bundle and enjoy a night out of town experiencing some nearby favorites! This bundle includes $25 card from Cinco De Mayo in Lyons, $40 from Jose's Bar & Grill in Worthington, $25 JoEtta's in Jasonville, and $40 from Biggin's Place in Loogootee. Total value is $130.

J. Lens Photography item
J. Lens Photography
$5

Starting bid

J. Lens Photography gift card - $100 towards any session. Jayelon serves Sullivan and surrounding areas specializing in family, couples, maternity, seniors, engagement & wedding photography. Total Value $100.

Linton News Two-Year Membership item
Linton News Two-Year Membership
$5

Starting bid

Linton News is an independent and local news reporting agency that was launched in 2025. Membership for two years would include access to archives, new content, full access to the website, and newsletters sent straight to your email. Total value is $90.

Taste of Sullivan item
Taste of Sullivan
$5

Starting bid

Taste of Sullivan includes a gift certificate to $25 to Kat-a-Korner and $50 to Goodie House Pizza. Total Value is $75.

Massage by Katrina item
Massage by Katrina
$5

Starting bid

Massage by Katrina LeCocq! Katrina is a licensed massage therapist since 2017 providing relaxation services, pain relief services, and deep tissue massages. Her office is in Linton. Total Value is $75.

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$5

Starting bid

Handmade quilt made by the Purposeful Living Units Serve (PLUS) program.PLUS is a faith-based initiative where incarcerated men create thousands of handmade quilts annually for donation to non-profits, veterans, and families of fallen soldiers. This program does not provide time cuts to the men. Rather, this program focuses on character development and giving back to the community. Value $50+.

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$5

Starting bid

Handmade quilt made by the Purposeful Living Units Serve (PLUS) program.PLUS is a faith-based initiative where incarcerated men create thousands of handmade quilts annually for donation to non-profits, veterans, and families of fallen soldiers. This program does not provide time cuts to the men. Rather, this program focuses on character development and giving back to the community. Value $50+.

Fly Racing Cinch Bag and Merch item
Fly Racing Cinch Bag and Merch item
Fly Racing Cinch Bag and Merch
$5

Starting bid

Fly Racing cinch backpack with merchandise. Includes a couple t-shirts, flashlight, coozie, and water bottle. Total Value $50.

Fly Racing Cinch Bag and Merch5 item
Fly Racing Cinch Bag and Merch5 item
Fly Racing Cinch Bag and Merch5
$5

Starting bid

Fly Racing cinch backpack with merchandise. Includes a couple t-shirts, flashlight, coozie, and water bottle. Total Value $50.

Fly Racing Cinch Bag item
Fly Racing Cinch Bag item
Fly Racing Cinch Bag
$5

Starting bid

Fly Racing cinch backpack with merchandise. Includes a couple t-shirts, flashlight, coozie, and water bottle. Total Value $50.

All Clean Heavy Duty Clean item
All Clean Heavy Duty Clean
$5

Starting bid

2.5 Gallons of All Clean - heavy duty , all-purpose cleaner for removing grease, oil, and dirt. Total Value $40.

All Clean Heavy Duty Cleaner item
All Clean Heavy Duty Cleaner
$5

Starting bid

2.5 Gallons of All Clean - heavy duty , all-purpose cleaner for removing grease, oil, and dirt. Total Value $40.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!