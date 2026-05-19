Am Yisrael Live: Silent Auction (Spring Concert)

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A custom 3D-printed mezuzah in the shape of Israel, beautifully designed in blue and white with a Star of David by Aiden Magnus (Class of 2026). A meaningful and modern way to adorn your home while supporting our benefit concert.
Starting bid
A custom 3D-printed mezuzah in the shape of Israel, beautifully designed in blue and white with a Star of David by Aiden Magnus (Class of 2026). A meaningful and modern way to adorn your home while supporting our benefit concert.
Starting bid
This original limited edition print (numbered 4/30) features a breathtaking tree scene in rich purples, blues, and greens, emblazoned with the iconic Theodor Herzl quote in both English and Hebrew:
Starting bid
This original limited edition print (numbered 2/30) features a breathtaking tree scene in rich purples, blues, and greens, emblazoned with the iconic Theodor Herzl quote in both English and Hebrew:
Starting bid
This hand-signed original pastel painting draws you into a lush, mysterious garden scene with rich purples, vibrant greens, and golden yellows. A rustic staircase peeks through the dappled foliage, adding depth and intrigue. A stunning, one-of-a-kind piece that would look beautiful framed in any home!
Starting bid
This striking piece features a modern gold paperclip chain adorned with three stunning faceted black crystals, dangling a gold Star of David charm and a blue evil eye charm — the perfect combination of edgy style and meaningful symbolism.
Starting bid
This incredible autographed 8x10 photograph features Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy (#3) mid-swing in his iconic blue uniform, personally signed in bold blue marker. Murphy was a two-time NL MVP (1982 & 1983), a five-time Gold Glove winner, and one of the most beloved players in Braves history — this is genuine piece of Atlanta baseball history!
Starting bid
This incredible package from Vanda Skin Emporium in Sandy Springs includes one generous bag of luxurious Soul bath salts plus a Rejuvenation Room Experience — the perfect recipe for total relaxation and renewal!
Starting bid
This stunning white crystal quartz frame is giving major good vibes — literally! Adorned with a detailed silver Hamsa charm and artistic Judaica-inspired etched glass, it's equal parts spiritual and stylish. A one-of-a-kind conversation piece for your home or office.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!