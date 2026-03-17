Am Yisrael Live: Benefit Concert!
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Am Yisrael Live: Benefit Concert!

About this event

Sales closed

Am Yisrael Live/All Shook Up: Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6751 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328, USA

Item #1: 3D Designed Israel Mezuzah item
Item #1: 3D Designed Israel Mezuzah
$18

Starting bid

A custom 3D-printed mezuzah in the shape of Israel, beautifully designed in blue and white with a Star of David by Aiden Magnus (Class of 2026). A meaningful and modern way to adorn your home while supporting our benefit concert.


Item #2: 3D Designed Israel Mezuzah item
Item #2: 3D Designed Israel Mezuzah
$18

Starting bid

A custom 3D-printed mezuzah in the shape of Israel, beautifully designed in blue and white with a Star of David by Aiden Magnus (Class of 2026). A meaningful and modern way to adorn your home while supporting our benefit concert.



Item #3: Pinky Blue4U "LOVE" Gift Set item
Item #3: Pinky Blue4U "LOVE" Gift Set
$18

Starting bid

Wear your heart — and your pride — on your sleeve with this gorgeous gift set from Pinky Blue4U! Beautifully packaged and ready to make someone's day, this set is equal parts meaningful and stylish!

Item #4: Original Numbered Art Print — by Anita Stein item
Item #4: Original Numbered Art Print — by Anita Stein
$36

Starting bid

This original limited edition print (numbered 4/30) features a breathtaking tree scene in rich purples, blues, and greens, emblazoned with the iconic Theodor Herzl quote in both English and Hebrew:

Item #5: Original Numbered Art Print — by Anita Stein item
Item #5: Original Numbered Art Print — by Anita Stein
$36

Starting bid

This original limited edition print (numbered 2/30) features a breathtaking tree scene in rich purples, blues, and greens, emblazoned with the iconic Theodor Herzl quote in both English and Hebrew:

Item #6: Original Pastel Painting — by Anita Stein item
Item #6: Original Pastel Painting — by Anita Stein
$36

Starting bid

This hand-signed original pastel painting draws you into a lush, mysterious garden scene with rich purples, vibrant greens, and golden yellows. A rustic staircase peeks through the dappled foliage, adding depth and intrigue. A stunning, one-of-a-kind piece that would look beautiful framed in any home!

Item #7: Hila Sade Black Crystal Charm Bracelet item
Item #7: Hila Sade Black Crystal Charm Bracelet
$36

Starting bid

This striking piece features a modern gold paperclip chain adorned with three stunning faceted black crystals, dangling a gold Star of David charm and a blue evil eye charm — the perfect combination of edgy style and meaningful symbolism.

Item #8: Autographed Dale Murphy Atlanta Braves 8x10 Photo! item
Item #8: Autographed Dale Murphy Atlanta Braves 8x10 Photo!
$72

Starting bid

This incredible autographed 8x10 photograph features Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy (#3) mid-swing in his iconic blue uniform, personally signed in bold blue marker. Murphy was a two-time NL MVP (1982 & 1983), a five-time Gold Glove winner, and one of the most beloved players in Braves history — this is genuine piece of Atlanta baseball history!

Item #9: Chai Vekayam — $100 Gift Card! item
Item #9: Chai Vekayam — $100 Gift Card!
$54

Starting bid

Look good while doing good! This $100 gift card to Chai Vekayam lets the winner shop the full collection at chaivekayam.org — including their incredibly cozy, meaningful sweatshirts featuring the iconic Chai heart logo. Wear your pride, support a great cause, and look amazing doing it!

Item #10: Vanda Skin Emporium Rejuvenation Room Experience! item
Item #10: Vanda Skin Emporium Rejuvenation Room Experience!
$36

Starting bid

This incredible package from Vanda Skin Emporium in Sandy Springs includes one generous bag of luxurious Soul7 bath salts plus a Rejuvenation Room Experience — the perfect recipe for total relaxation and renewal!

Item #11: Storrow Fine Jewelry — $500 Gift Certificate! item
Item #11: Storrow Fine Jewelry — $500 Gift Certificate!
$100

Starting bid

This $500 gift certificate to Storrow Fine Jewelry is your ticket to owning something truly extraordinary. Known for their stunning, one-of-a-kind pieces, Storrow crafts fine jewelry that is as unique and beautiful as the people who wear it

Item #12: Blue Topaz Drop Earrings item
Item #12: Blue Topaz Drop Earrings
$54

Starting bid

These gorgeous sterling silver dangles feature vibrant oval-cut blue topaz stones with a charming beaded border — basically jewelry that does the talking for you. Comes in the original gift box, ready to wow!

Item #13: Munkyatch Crystal Quartz Picture Frame with Hamsa item
Item #13: Munkyatch Crystal Quartz Picture Frame with Hamsa
$72

Starting bid

This stunning white crystal quartz frame is giving major good vibes — literally! Adorned with a detailed silver Hamsa charm and artistic Judaica-inspired etched glass, it's equal parts spiritual and stylish. A one-of-a-kind conversation piece for your home or office.

Item #14: Free Tutoring Session item
Item #14: Free Tutoring Session
$25

Starting bid

Give the gift of an A! This certificate scores you one free session with Adrianna Castiglione, covering AP Lang, High School English, College Essays/Resumes, or Bar/Bat Mitzvah prep. Smart never looked so good!

Item #15: 3 Hours of Tutoring item
Item #15: 3 Hours of Tutoring
$72

Starting bid

Get ahead of the competition! This package of 3 tutoring hours with Karen Kerness is perfect for tackling the SAT, ACT, AP English, College Admissions Essays, or Writing Programs. Whether you've got a big test coming up or a dream school in mind, Karen's got you covered!

Item #16: Hand-Calligraphed Map of Israel item
Item #16: Hand-Calligraphed Map of Israel
$36

Starting bid

A truly one-of-a-kind piece of art! This stunning hand-lettered map of Israel features beautiful Hebrew calligraphy — a meaningful and gorgeous addition to any Jewish home. Frame it, gift it, or treasure it forever

Item #17: Reserved Faculty Parking for One Week item
Item #17: Reserved Faculty Parking for One Week
$36

Starting bid

Tired of circling the lot? This golden ticket gets you one full week of reserved parking in the faculty lot at The Weber School for the 2025-2026 school year. The ultimate flex for any Weber parent or Weber student!

Item #18:One of a kind Hand Made Clock by Mr. Chapman item
Item #18:One of a kind Hand Made Clock by Mr. Chapman
$36

Starting bid

Hand-crafted from a live-edge walnut slab, this one-of-a-kind clock features a stunning river of deep cobalt resin flowing naturally through the wood's grain and voids. Brushed silver markers and metal hands complete this functional work of art — truly unlike anything you'll find anywhere else.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!