Am Yisrael Live/All Shook Up: Silent Auction

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A custom 3D-printed mezuzah in the shape of Israel, beautifully designed in blue and white with a Star of David by Aiden Magnus (Class of 2026). A meaningful and modern way to adorn your home while supporting our benefit concert.
Starting bid
A custom 3D-printed mezuzah in the shape of Israel, beautifully designed in blue and white with a Star of David by Aiden Magnus (Class of 2026). A meaningful and modern way to adorn your home while supporting our benefit concert.
Starting bid
Wear your heart — and your pride — on your sleeve with this gorgeous gift set from Pinky Blue4U! Beautifully packaged and ready to make someone's day, this set is equal parts meaningful and stylish!
Starting bid
This original limited edition print (numbered 4/30) features a breathtaking tree scene in rich purples, blues, and greens, emblazoned with the iconic Theodor Herzl quote in both English and Hebrew:
Starting bid
This original limited edition print (numbered 2/30) features a breathtaking tree scene in rich purples, blues, and greens, emblazoned with the iconic Theodor Herzl quote in both English and Hebrew:
Starting bid
This hand-signed original pastel painting draws you into a lush, mysterious garden scene with rich purples, vibrant greens, and golden yellows. A rustic staircase peeks through the dappled foliage, adding depth and intrigue. A stunning, one-of-a-kind piece that would look beautiful framed in any home!
Starting bid
This striking piece features a modern gold paperclip chain adorned with three stunning faceted black crystals, dangling a gold Star of David charm and a blue evil eye charm — the perfect combination of edgy style and meaningful symbolism.
Starting bid
This incredible autographed 8x10 photograph features Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy (#3) mid-swing in his iconic blue uniform, personally signed in bold blue marker. Murphy was a two-time NL MVP (1982 & 1983), a five-time Gold Glove winner, and one of the most beloved players in Braves history — this is genuine piece of Atlanta baseball history!
Starting bid
Look good while doing good! This $100 gift card to Chai Vekayam lets the winner shop the full collection at chaivekayam.org — including their incredibly cozy, meaningful sweatshirts featuring the iconic Chai heart logo. Wear your pride, support a great cause, and look amazing doing it!
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This incredible package from Vanda Skin Emporium in Sandy Springs includes one generous bag of luxurious Soul7 bath salts plus a Rejuvenation Room Experience — the perfect recipe for total relaxation and renewal!
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This $500 gift certificate to Storrow Fine Jewelry is your ticket to owning something truly extraordinary. Known for their stunning, one-of-a-kind pieces, Storrow crafts fine jewelry that is as unique and beautiful as the people who wear it
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These gorgeous sterling silver dangles feature vibrant oval-cut blue topaz stones with a charming beaded border — basically jewelry that does the talking for you. Comes in the original gift box, ready to wow!
Starting bid
This stunning white crystal quartz frame is giving major good vibes — literally! Adorned with a detailed silver Hamsa charm and artistic Judaica-inspired etched glass, it's equal parts spiritual and stylish. A one-of-a-kind conversation piece for your home or office.
Starting bid
Give the gift of an A! This certificate scores you one free session with Adrianna Castiglione, covering AP Lang, High School English, College Essays/Resumes, or Bar/Bat Mitzvah prep. Smart never looked so good!
Starting bid
Get ahead of the competition! This package of 3 tutoring hours with Karen Kerness is perfect for tackling the SAT, ACT, AP English, College Admissions Essays, or Writing Programs. Whether you've got a big test coming up or a dream school in mind, Karen's got you covered!
Starting bid
A truly one-of-a-kind piece of art! This stunning hand-lettered map of Israel features beautiful Hebrew calligraphy — a meaningful and gorgeous addition to any Jewish home. Frame it, gift it, or treasure it forever
Starting bid
Tired of circling the lot? This golden ticket gets you one full week of reserved parking in the faculty lot at The Weber School for the 2025-2026 school year. The ultimate flex for any Weber parent or Weber student!
Starting bid
Hand-crafted from a live-edge walnut slab, this one-of-a-kind clock features a stunning river of deep cobalt resin flowing naturally through the wood's grain and voids. Brushed silver markers and metal hands complete this functional work of art — truly unlike anything you'll find anywhere else.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!