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mission opera

About this event

Amahl And The Night Visitors Silent Auction

Night Out At Six Flags
$300

Starting bid

With this, you’ll receive four tickets to Magic Mountain and one free appetizer at Lazy Dog.

Creative Date Night
$70

Starting bid

With this, you’ll receive a $50 gift card to The Cheesecake Factory and Color Me Mine, which are both just down the road. Together, they make the perfect setup for a really romantic night.

Vibe Perf Arts
$70

Starting bid

If you win you get $100 to Vibe perfoming arts and one on one lessons

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