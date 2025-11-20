Amahl And The Night Visitors Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
With this, you’ll receive four tickets to Magic Mountain and one free appetizer at Lazy Dog.
Starting bid
With this, you’ll receive a $50 gift card to The Cheesecake Factory and Color Me Mine, which are both just down the road. Together, they make the perfect setup for a really romantic night.
Starting bid
If you win you get $100 to Vibe perfoming arts and one on one lessons
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