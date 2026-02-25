Amal Relief and Renewal - Arab Heritage Shop

About this shop
This beautifully illustrated hardcover children’s book celebrates family, land, and cultural memory.
This book is offered as part of Amal Relief and Renewal Foundation’s Ramadan Book Fundraiser.
Proceeds support sahoor food parcel distributions in Gaza.
• Hardcover edition
• Limited quantity available
• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA
Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only
A literary cookbook inspired by Arab storytelling and cuisine.
Offered through Amal Relief and Renewal Foundation’s Ramadan fundraiser.
Proceeds support sahoor food distributions in Gaza.
• Paperback edition
• Limited quantity available
• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA
Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only,
Tahriri Tatreez
Raised silk embroidery from Bethlehem
Hand-embroidered
10” x 6.5” velvet clutch
Hand-embroidered
Limited quantity
1 Blue available
2 Green available
Price does not include shipping. Add $8 for shipping in the US only
Local Pickup available - Alexandria, VA
Tahriri Tatreez
Raised silk embroidery from Bethlehem
Hand-embroidered
10” x 6.5” velvet clutch
Hand-embroidered
Limited quantity
1 Blue available
2 Green available
Price does not include shipping. Add $8 for shipping in the US only
Local Pickup available - Alexandria, VA
10” x 6.5” velvet clutch
Hand-embroidered
Limited quantity
2 Black
1 Brown
Price does not include shipping. Add $8 for shipping in the US only
Local Pickup available - Alexandria, VA
10” x 6.5” velvet clutch
Hand-embroidered
Limited quantity
2 Black
1 Brown
Price does not include shipping. Add $8 for shipping in the US only
Local Pickup available - Alexandria, VA
10” x 6.5” velvet clutch
Hand-embroidered
Limited quantity
2 Grey
Price does not include shipping. Add $8 for shipping in the US only
Local Pickup available - Alexandria, VA
• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA
Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only,
• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA
Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only,
A colorful alphabet book that introduces children to Arab culture, language, and traditions from A to Z. Through vibrant illustrations and simple explanations, young readers explore the richness and diversity of the Arab world.
• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA
Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only,
Written and illustrated by Palestinian artist Malak Mattar, this touching story follows a young girl and her beloved grandmother (Sitti) in Gaza. Through imagination, resilience, and love, the story celebrates family bonds and the strength of Palestinian heritage.
• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA
Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only,
Bookmark measures approximately 8" x 1.5"
Bookmark measures approximately 8" x 1.5"
Bookmark measures approximately 8" x 1.5"
Bookmark measures approximately 8" x 1.5"
All tools included for beginners: Aida fabric, floss, hoop, needle & more
Local meetup available for people in Washington DC metro area
Please add $7 for US Shipping
All tools included for beginners: Aida fabric, floss, hoop, needle & more
Local meetup available for people in Washington DC metro area
Please add $7 for US Shipping
All tools included for beginners: Aida fabric, floss, hoop, needle & more
Local meetup available for people in Washington DC metro area
Please add $7 for US Shipping
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