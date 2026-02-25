Amal Relief and Renewal Foundation

Offered by

Amal Relief and Renewal Foundation

About this shop

Amal Relief and Renewal - Arab Heritage Shop

Everything Grows in Jiddo’s Garden —Ramadan Fund item
Everything Grows in Jiddo’s Garden —Ramadan Fund
$20

This beautifully illustrated hardcover children’s book celebrates family, land, and cultural memory.

This book is offered as part of Amal Relief and Renewal Foundation’s Ramadan Book Fundraiser.

Proceeds support sahoor food parcel distributions in Gaza.

• Hardcover edition
• Limited quantity available
• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA

Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only

Arab Fairy Tale Feasts (Paperback) — Ramadan Fundraiser item
Arab Fairy Tale Feasts (Paperback) — Ramadan Fundraiser
$20

A literary cookbook inspired by Arab storytelling and cuisine.

Offered through Amal Relief and Renewal Foundation’s Ramadan fundraiser.

Proceeds support sahoor food distributions in Gaza.

• Paperback edition
• Limited quantity available
• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA

Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only,

Sun Tahriri Clutch- Blue item
Sun Tahriri Clutch- Blue
$45

Tahriri Tatreez

Raised silk embroidery from Bethlehem

Hand-embroidered

10” x 6.5” velvet clutch

Hand-embroidered

Limited quantity

1 Blue available

2 Green available

Price does not include shipping. Add $8 for shipping in the US only

Local Pickup available - Alexandria, VA

Sun Tahriri Clutch- Green item
Sun Tahriri Clutch- Green
$45

Tahriri Tatreez

Raised silk embroidery from Bethlehem

Hand-embroidered

10” x 6.5” velvet clutch

Hand-embroidered

Limited quantity

1 Blue available

2 Green available

Price does not include shipping. Add $8 for shipping in the US only

Local Pickup available - Alexandria, VA

Ring Tahriri Clutch - Black item
Ring Tahriri Clutch - Black
$58

10” x 6.5” velvet clutch

Hand-embroidered

Limited quantity

2 Black

1 Brown

Price does not include shipping. Add $8 for shipping in the US only

Local Pickup available - Alexandria, VA

Ring Tahriri Clutch - Brown item
Ring Tahriri Clutch - Brown
$58

10” x 6.5” velvet clutch

Hand-embroidered

Limited quantity

2 Black

1 Brown

Price does not include shipping. Add $8 for shipping in the US only

Local Pickup available - Alexandria, VA

Velvet Tatreez Clutch item
Velvet Tatreez Clutch
$45

10” x 6.5” velvet clutch

Hand-embroidered

Limited quantity

2 Grey

Price does not include shipping. Add $8 for shipping in the US only

Local Pickup available - Alexandria, VA

Noor Needs to Know item
Noor Needs to Know
$20

A thoughtful story about a curious child named Noor who asks important questions about the world around her. Through conversation and reflection, Noor learns about identity, belonging, and understanding others.

• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA

Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only,

Dear Moon item
Dear Moon
$20

A gentle bedtime story about a child who writes letters to the moon while reflecting on feelings, dreams, and the beauty of the night sky. This lyrical book encourages mindfulness, wonder, and quiet moments of reflection before sleep

• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA

Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only,

A is for Arab item
A is for Arab
$12

A colorful alphabet book that introduces children to Arab culture, language, and traditions from A to Z. Through vibrant illustrations and simple explanations, young readers explore the richness and diversity of the Arab world.

• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA

Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only,

Sitti’s Bird: A Gaza Story item
Sitti’s Bird: A Gaza Story
$9

Written and illustrated by Palestinian artist Malak Mattar, this touching story follows a young girl and her beloved grandmother (Sitti) in Gaza. Through imagination, resilience, and love, the story celebrates family bonds and the strength of Palestinian heritage.


• US shipping available
• Free local pickup in Alexandria, VA

Price does not include shipping. Add $7 for shipping in the US only,

Kuffiyeh Bookmark item
Kuffiyeh Bookmark
$19

Kuffiyeh Bookmark

Bookmark measures approximately 8" x 1.5"

Kuffiyeh Bookmark - Green item
Kuffiyeh Bookmark - Green
$19

Kuffiyeh Bookmark - Green

Bookmark measures approximately 8" x 1.5"

Tatreez Bookmark - Green item
Tatreez Bookmark - Green
$19

Tatreez Bookmark - Green

Bookmark measures approximately 8" x 1.5"

Tatreez Bookmark - Red item
Tatreez Bookmark - Red
$19

Tatreez Bookmark - Red

Bookmark measures approximately 8" x 1.5"

Palestinian Tatreez Beginner Kit item
Palestinian Tatreez Beginner Kit item
Palestinian Tatreez Beginner Kit
$25

All tools included for beginners: Aida fabric, floss, hoop, needle & more

Local meetup available for people in Washington DC metro area

Please add $7 for US Shipping

Palestinian Tatreez Kit - Mazharia item
Palestinian Tatreez Kit - Mazharia item
Palestinian Tatreez Kit - Mazharia
$45

All tools included for beginners: Aida fabric, floss, hoop, needle & more

Local meetup available for people in Washington DC metro area

Please add $7 for US Shipping

Palestinian Tatreez Kit - Kharaz W Nojoum item
Palestinian Tatreez Kit - Kharaz W Nojoum item
Palestinian Tatreez Kit - Kharaz W Nojoum
$45

All tools included for beginners: Aida fabric, floss, hoop, needle & more

Local meetup available for people in Washington DC metro area

Please add $7 for US Shipping

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