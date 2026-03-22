Amazing Grace Academy's Third Annual Cow Pie Bingo Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy a delicious meal with your choice of a grilled hamburger or classic hot dog, served with chips and a drink.
Enjoy a delicious meal with your choice of a grilled hamburger or classic hot dog, served with chips and a drink.
This wristband includes a meal and unlimited access to all the event activities—face painting, balloon animals, and more!
Pick out your square on our numbered bingo field and cross your fingers! Squares are limited, so we encourage purchasing in advance.
Want a specific number? Check out the field chart on the homepage and include your preferred number in the question section at checkout.
No preference? Simply leave the question section blank.
Presence is not necessary to win Cow Pie Bingo prize.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!