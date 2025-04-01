The AMAZING MUSIC STORE BENEFIT CONCERT

1210 4th St

Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA

General Admission
$75

One general admission with access to general areas to enjoy the music and food. Cocktails may be purchased at the venue.

Food provided by Sunset Smash Burgers, CHX and Gracias Señor - food trucks

VIP Admission
$125

One VIP seat at a table with access to VIP dance floor. Gift bag and food provided.

Wine will be served and additional cocktails may be purchased at the venue. Food provided by Sunset Smash Burgers, CHX and Gracias Señor - food trucks Desserts from Portos Bakery during coffee service.

VIP SEAT (1st Responders or Military)
$125

I will not be able to attend but would love to donate a seat to honor one of our brave firefighters, police or military.

COMMUNITY SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten (10) VIP seats per table with access to VIP dance floor. Gift bag and food provided.

Wine will be served and additional cocktails may be purchased at the venue. Food provided by Sunset Smash Burgers, CHX and Gracias Señor - food trucks - Desserts from Portos Bakery during coffee service.

