You Are A Pearl Inc

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You Are A Pearl Inc

About this raffle

$300 AMAZON GIFT CARD RAFFLE

Single Pearl Entry (1 ticket)
$5

Enter for a chance to win the $300 Amazon Gift Card while supporting the mission of You Are A Pearl. Every ticket helps us continue empowering women and strengthening families.


Double Pearl Entry (2 tickets)
$10
This includes 2 tickets

Double your chances to win! Your support helps fund programs and events that inspire women to recognize their value and walk confidently in their purpose.


Pearl Power Entry (3 tickets)
$15
This includes 3 tickets

Three chances to win the $300 Amazon Gift Card while helping You Are A Pearl continue making a meaningful impact in the community.


Pearl Impact Bundle ⭐ BEST VALUE (6 tickets)
$25
This includes 6 tickets

Boost your chances with multiple entries while supporting the continued growth of You Are A Pearl and the women we serve.


Ultimate Pearl Supporter (15 tickets)
$50
This includes 15 tickets

Maximize your chances to win while making a powerful contribution to our mission of empowering women and uplifting families.


Add a donation for You Are A Pearl Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!