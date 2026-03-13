$300 AMAZON GIFT CARD RAFFLE

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About this raffle
Enter for a chance to win the $300 Amazon Gift Card while supporting the mission of You Are A Pearl. Every ticket helps us continue empowering women and strengthening families.
Double your chances to win! Your support helps fund programs and events that inspire women to recognize their value and walk confidently in their purpose.
Three chances to win the $300 Amazon Gift Card while helping You Are A Pearl continue making a meaningful impact in the community.
Boost your chances with multiple entries while supporting the continued growth of You Are A Pearl and the women we serve.
Maximize your chances to win while making a powerful contribution to our mission of empowering women and uplifting families.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!